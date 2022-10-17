Read full article on original website
Elderly woman struck by vehicle while crossing road in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An elderly women was struck by a vehicle while crossing Barrow Street. An elderly woman was attempting to cross the street around the 1300 block of Barrow Street when a blue SUV pulled out of the HEB parking lot and struck the women around 6:00 p.m. this evening. She was the […]
Semi-truck collides with pickup in Taylor County
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large truck collided with a pickup on Highway 277 South near Coronado’s Camp around 6:50 p.m. Thursday. Traffic has been shut down both ways and one person has been transported to the hospital. The semi-driver is not injured and the injuries of the other person is unknown at this […]
Abilene Tire Amnesty Day and rain barrel giveaway
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Keep Abilene Beautiful, City of Abilene Stormwater Services, the Coca-Cola Company and the City of Abilene are partnering up to allow citizens to properly dispose of unwanted tires. On Friday, October 21, citizens of Abilene may drop off unwanted tires from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with little to no fees. […]
HAPPENING NOW: Train and Car collide outside of Merkel
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A train and car collided outside of Merkel Thursday evening. UPDATE 9:51 p.m. – The train was traveling west on tracks and a women was driving a car when the collision occurred. No injuries are reported. The access road is still open and County Road 329 is closed at the […]
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Callahan County (Callahan County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred. in Callahan County on Wednesday. The crash happened about two miles east of U.S. Highway 283 at around 3 p.m.
House fire in Cisco threatens surrounding areas
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A house caught on fire in the 400 block of West 9th Street around 8:00 p.m. Thursday. Nearby neighbors grabbed garden hoses to help put out embers and flames that threatened surrounding areas. Courtesy of a nearby neighbor who has chose to remain anonymous At this time, the extent of damage […]
Can you help identify this Downtown Abilene vandalism suspect?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is looking for a vandalism suspect who spray painted the exterior wall of a Downtown Abilene building. In a Facebook post by APD, police said they’re looking for the suspect caught on surveillance camera spray painting the wall. The suspect appears to be younger white man, wearing […]
ALERT: Abilene elementary student brings bullet to school
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene elementary student brought a bullet to school Thursday. Abilene ISD staff sent an alert to parents that reveals the student was showing other students at Purcell Elementary School the bullet, and as soon as campus administrators were made aware of the matter, the bullet was confiscated. There was only […]
Bond for new fire station on ballot for Abilene voters
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene voters are going to decide this election on an $8 million bond that will help build Fire Station 9. The proposed location for the new station is off of East 707 next to Highway 83/84 just south of Kirby Lake. The annual cost for citizens...
Report: Suspects accused of stealing multiple vehicles from Abilene car lot
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two suspects accused of stealing vehicles from an Abilene car lot have been arrested. Chris Boatright and Hailey Scott were both taken into custody Monday morning in connection to the thefts at Frontier Motors on the 4500 block of N 1st Street. Police reports reveal both Boatright and Scott admitted to […]
Merkel 3-year-old killed in backyard, hit by vehicle
MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Merkel Police Department (MPD) reported a young child died Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a car in the backyard of a private residence. According to a press released from MPD and EMS, a three-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle in the 800 block of Rose Street in Merkel, […]
SUV traveling behind other vehicle hauling lumber struck, Early PD reminds all to secure loose materials before hitting roads
EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A traffic incident just outside Early, involving a vehicle hauling plywood, could have resulted in serious injury last Friday. City of Early Police Department (EPD) took to Facebook Monday afternoon to post its significant weekend incidents, in which the department put out a reminder for all to securely strap down loose […]
Abilene police need to talk to man involved in ‘suspicious incident’ with child
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need to talk with a man involved in a “suspicious incident” with a child last week. Police say the child reported she was approached by an unknown man in a suspicious manner. He was asking her a question that she couldn’t understand because of a language barrier, so she […]
Abilene woman killed in fiery Nolan County crash
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman was killed in a fiery crash in Nolan County this weekend. Carmen Pyron, 34, of Abilene was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 124 west of Trent just before midnight Friday, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of driving drunk with 5-year-old in car
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1300 block of Cedar Street – Criminal Mischief 600 block of Mulberry Street – […]
HAPPENING NOW: Prison bus crashes in Callahan County
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A prison bus crashed in Callahan County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 36 about 25 miles west of Cross Plains sometime around 3:00 p.m. It’s currently unknown what caused the crash, which involved a small, white car and a Texas Department of Criminal Justice bus. Witnesses say there […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of pulling a rifle on fellow driver after crash, threatening to kill him
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1300 block of Albany Street – RobberyA victim reported he was pushed from behind […]
HAPPENING NOW: Fire once again engulfs St. Ann’s hospital in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fire has once again engulfed the old St. Ann’s hospital in Abilene Tuesday morning. Heavy smoke and flames were seen billowing from what remained of the building at N 13th Street and Cedar Street. The fire began sometime before 8:00 a.m. and firefighting efforts have caused this entire block of Cedar […]
BREAKING: Armed officers surround Clyde home after reports of shooting
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Armed officers surrounded a home in Clyde after reports of a shooting Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at a home on the 100 block of CR 135 sometime around 3:00 p.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a man called and reported he was shot and that the […]
DIANE ADAMS: Ghosts of the Santa Anna Mountaineers
If you’ve never seen a full moon rise over the twin mesas called Santa Anna Mountains, felt that stillness and a deep sense of wonder when the mountain glows silver in the surrounding darkness, if you’ve never heard the sound of the north wind tearing through the gap between the hills, shuddering and wailing like a bereaved woman, you might not believe the Santa Anna Mountains are haunted. But many people who live there believe it–in fact some locals will tell you stories of strange sounds and lights coming from the hills at night. I’m not sure anyone can say for sure the mountains are haunted, but I have a theory for you.
