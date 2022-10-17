ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Semi-truck collides with pickup in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large truck collided with a pickup on Highway 277 South near Coronado’s Camp around 6:50 p.m. Thursday. Traffic has been shut down both ways and one person has been transported to the hospital. The semi-driver is not injured and the injuries of the other person is unknown at this […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene Tire Amnesty Day and rain barrel giveaway

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Keep Abilene Beautiful, City of Abilene Stormwater Services, the Coca-Cola Company and the City of Abilene are partnering up to allow citizens to properly dispose of unwanted tires. On Friday, October 21, citizens of Abilene may drop off unwanted tires from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with little to no fees. […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

HAPPENING NOW: Train and Car collide outside of Merkel

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A train and car collided outside of Merkel Thursday evening. UPDATE 9:51 p.m. – The train was traveling west on tracks and a women was driving a car when the collision occurred. No injuries are reported. The access road is still open and County Road 329 is closed at the […]
MERKEL, TX
BigCountryHomepage

House fire in Cisco threatens surrounding areas

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A house caught on fire in the 400 block of West 9th Street around 8:00 p.m. Thursday. Nearby neighbors grabbed garden hoses to help put out embers and flames that threatened surrounding areas. Courtesy of a nearby neighbor who has chose to remain anonymous At this time, the extent of damage […]
CISCO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Can you help identify this Downtown Abilene vandalism suspect?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is looking for a vandalism suspect who spray painted the exterior wall of a Downtown Abilene building. In a Facebook post by APD, police said they’re looking for the suspect caught on surveillance camera spray painting the wall. The suspect appears to be younger white man, wearing […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

ALERT: Abilene elementary student brings bullet to school

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene elementary student brought a bullet to school Thursday. Abilene ISD staff sent an alert to parents that reveals the student was showing other students at Purcell Elementary School the bullet, and as soon as campus administrators were made aware of the matter, the bullet was confiscated. There was only […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Bond for new fire station on ballot for Abilene voters

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene voters are going to decide this election on an $8 million bond that will help build Fire Station 9. The proposed location for the new station is off of East 707 next to Highway 83/84 just south of Kirby Lake. The annual cost for citizens...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Merkel 3-year-old killed in backyard, hit by vehicle

MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Merkel Police Department (MPD) reported a young child died Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a car in the backyard of a private residence. According to a press released from MPD and EMS, a three-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle in the 800 block of Rose Street in Merkel, […]
MERKEL, TX
BigCountryHomepage

SUV traveling behind other vehicle hauling lumber struck, Early PD reminds all to secure loose materials before hitting roads

EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A traffic incident just outside Early, involving a vehicle hauling plywood, could have resulted in serious injury last Friday. City of Early Police Department (EPD) took to Facebook Monday afternoon to post its significant weekend incidents, in which the department put out a reminder for all to securely strap down loose […]
EARLY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene woman killed in fiery Nolan County crash

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman was killed in a fiery crash in Nolan County this weekend. Carmen Pyron, 34, of Abilene was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 124 west of Trent just before midnight Friday, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

HAPPENING NOW: Prison bus crashes in Callahan County

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A prison bus crashed in Callahan County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 36 about 25 miles west of Cross Plains sometime around 3:00 p.m. It’s currently unknown what caused the crash, which involved a small, white car and a Texas Department of Criminal Justice bus. Witnesses say there […]
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of pulling a rifle on fellow driver after crash, threatening to kill him

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1300 block of Albany Street – RobberyA victim reported he was pushed from behind […]
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

DIANE ADAMS: Ghosts of the Santa Anna Mountaineers

If you’ve never seen a full moon rise over the twin mesas called Santa Anna Mountains, felt that stillness and a deep sense of wonder when the mountain glows silver in the surrounding darkness, if you’ve never heard the sound of the north wind tearing through the gap between the hills, shuddering and wailing like a bereaved woman, you might not believe the Santa Anna Mountains are haunted. But many people who live there believe it–in fact some locals will tell you stories of strange sounds and lights coming from the hills at night. I’m not sure anyone can say for sure the mountains are haunted, but I have a theory for you.
BROWNWOOD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy