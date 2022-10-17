Read full article on original website
Related
Erik ten Hag will 'deal with' Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure during 2-0 win against Tottenham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he will wait until Thursday to "deal with" Cristiano Ronaldo leaving early during the team's 2-0 win against Tottenham.
Chelsea’s N’Golo Kanté facing four months out after hamstring operation
Chelsea will be without N’Golo Kanté for four months after the midfielder underwent surgery on a hamstring injury on Tuesday. Kanté, whose hopes of representing France at the World Cup next month are over, has not played since limping off against Tottenham on 14 August. The 31-year-old has struggled with injuries since 2019 and his latest setback will heighten doubts over whether Chelsea intend to offer him a new contract before his deal expires next June.
Che Adams heads Southampton out of bottom three and sinks Bournemouth
Che Adams’ early header was enough for Southampton to win 1-0 at Bournemouth and ease the pressure on Ralph Hasenhüttl
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Tottenham's Harry Kane still on Bayern Munich radar
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Kane still on Bayern's...
BBC
Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven: Gabriel Martinelli & Oleksandr Zinchenko injury doubts in Europa League
Date: Thursday, 20 October. Time: 18:00 BST. Venue: Emirates Stadium, London. Coverage: Listen on BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Arsenal will make late checks on the fitness of forward Gabriel Martinelli and full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko for their home Europa League game against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven on Thursday.
BBC
FA Cup: BBC to show Hereford v Portsmouth and South Shields v Forest Green
The FA Cup first round will get under way live on the BBC when two-time winners Portsmouth travel to non-league Hereford on Friday, 4 November. BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will show that tie (19:55 GMT). The BBC will also show South Shields, from the seventh...
Soccer-European game is not sustainable, says Super League backer
MUNICH, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bernd Reichart, CEO of the company backing a proposed Super League, said on Wednesday that European football is losing its leading role in world sport and that clubs are not maximising their potential under the current system.
ESPN
Gladbach crash out of German Cup to second-tier Darmstadt
Borussia Monchengladbach were upset 2-1 at second division leaders Darmstadt 98 after a 79th-minute winner from Germany youth international Aaron Seydel in the German Cup second round. Gladbach's exit was the biggest shock on Tuesday with substitute Seydel scoring four minutes after coming on. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga,...
Reform of English football ‘delayed by politics’, says Tracey Crouch
A white paper on the proposals of the fan-led review, authored by Crouch, is still to materialise, with Liz Truss reported to have considered putting plans to reform the game on hold
Comments / 0