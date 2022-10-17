ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Chelsea’s N’Golo Kanté facing four months out after hamstring operation

Chelsea will be without N’Golo Kanté for four months after the midfielder underwent surgery on a hamstring injury on Tuesday. Kanté, whose hopes of representing France at the World Cup next month are over, has not played since limping off against Tottenham on 14 August. The 31-year-old has struggled with injuries since 2019 and his latest setback will heighten doubts over whether Chelsea intend to offer him a new contract before his deal expires next June.
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Tottenham's Harry Kane still on Bayern Munich radar

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Kane still on Bayern's...
BBC

FA Cup: BBC to show Hereford v Portsmouth and South Shields v Forest Green

The FA Cup first round will get under way live on the BBC when two-time winners Portsmouth travel to non-league Hereford on Friday, 4 November. BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will show that tie (19:55 GMT). The BBC will also show South Shields, from the seventh...
ESPN

Gladbach crash out of German Cup to second-tier Darmstadt

Borussia Monchengladbach were upset 2-1 at second division leaders Darmstadt 98 after a 79th-minute winner from Germany youth international Aaron Seydel in the German Cup second round. Gladbach's exit was the biggest shock on Tuesday with substitute Seydel scoring four minutes after coming on. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga,...

