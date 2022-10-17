Read full article on original website
candgnews.com
West Bloomfield residents opposed to proposed The Corners development pack Planning Commission meeting
WEST BLOOMFIELD — Residents filled a boardroom and spilled out into the hallway during a West Bloomfield Township Planning Commission meeting Oct. 11. Part of the meeting’s agenda included a request for review and recommendation to the West Bloomfield Township Board of Trustees for a proposed Planned Development District application.
wgvunews.org
Gov. Whitmer, Congresspeople gather for ribbon cutting
The electric vehicle battery maker “Our Next Energy” plans to spend over a billion dollars on a new operation in Wayne County and other regional investment. A spending bill signed last month that fed money into a fund for attracting large-scale projects freed up money for the incentives.
clarkstonnews.com
CJHS threat puts school on lockdown
A threatening message written on a bathroom wall last Thursday at Clarkston Junior High had the school in a temporary shelter-in-place while the threat was investigated. That morning, a message stating “I’m going to shoot up the school” was discovered and a message went out to CJHS families from Clarkston Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Ryan saying it was not believed to be a credible threat, but it was being taken seriously.
Children charged with making school threats on the rise in Oakland County
On November 30th last year, investigators say a 15-year-old student carried out a plot at Oxford High School, shooting eleven people.
michiganradio.org
AG says office won’t defend public board members who don’t handle duties
If members of public boards and commissions flout their responsibilities, the state does not have to defend them from legal actions. That’s the message of a letter from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office, and it’s focused on the bipartisan state panel that certifies election results. Democratic...
abc12.com
Accused Oxford High School shooter will remain in jail for another month
An Oakland County judge ruled that the Oxford High School shooting suspect will remain in jail rather than a juvenile detention center for at least another month. Accused Oxford High School shooter will remain in jail for another month. The 16-year-old suspect made his monthly virtual court appearance on Thursday....
michiganradio.org
Data shows Michigan had nation's steepest yearly decline in college enrollment
Michigan had the steepest decline in college enrollment in the country this year. That's according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, which has been tracking enrollment rates by state since 2019. It shows a 4% year-on-year decrease in enrollment in Michigan's public colleges and universities. Since the...
The Oakland Press
Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency leaders brief the Biden administration on state’s service to veterans
Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency leaders briefed the Biden administration, Oct. 12, on Michigan’s successful efforts to serve veteran families and discussed the effect of federal initiatives such as veteran suicide prevention and the PACT Act, according to a press release. MVAA Director Zaneta Adams and Erika Hoover, the agency’s...
fox2detroit.com
Ethan Crumbley appears for monthly court hearing on Thursday, to stay in adult jail
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The monthly review for whether to keep Ethan Crumbley in an adult jail happened on Thursday where, as expected, the 16-year-old will remain in the adult facility. The accused Oxford school shooter has been incarcerated in the Oakland County Jail since he was arrested last...
The Oakland Press
Grange Hall Road intersection in Groveland Twp. to close Monday
Plans to replace a culvert at the intersection of Grange Hall and Perryville roads in Groveland Township will lead to detours during construction. The intersection will close at 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, according to Oakland County road commission officials. An estimated 5,500 vehicles travel through this intersection daily, according...
The Oakland Press
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gives Girl Scouts $85 million
Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan (GSSEM) will be receiving $2.4 million of the $84.5 million donation that philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has awarded to Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA). It’s the largest donation from a single individual in the national organization’s history. “We are incredibly grateful to MacKenzie...
HometownLife.com
MDOT begins another major highway rebuild, this time on Interstate 696
The Michigan Department of Transportation recently started preparing Interstate 696 between Evergreen Road and Interstate 275 for a rebuild. The project, slated to end in 2024, is the third major highway project MDOT is doing in metro Detroit. MDOT is in the middle of major projects on I-275 and Interstate 96, as well.
The Oakland Press
Two new exhibitions coming to Janice Charach Gallery
Two new exhibitions are opening at West Bloomfield’s Janice Charach Gallery this Sunday, Oct. 23. “Todd Weinstein Stories of Influence: In Search of One’s Own Voice,” reflects on the 50-year career of photographer and Oak Park native Todd Weinstein by showcasing the work of his mentors and influencers.
Democrats Counting on This ‘Shockwave’ to Win Them Michigan
ROCHESTER, Michigan— Huddled together on a brisk October morning in front of an ornate pond fountain, a trio of Michigan state senators were almost indistinguishable from the canvassers bundled up to join them.“What is the thing we can do to give them a reason to vote?” asked state Sen. Jeff Irwin, an Ann Arbor Democrat wearing a Red Wings pom-pom hat and a flannel jacket. “The abortion issue, what that does, is that gives a whole lot of those folks just a really obvious reason to show up.”These two-car garage lined streets in Oakland County are the front lines for...
Judge orders pre-trial for accused Oxford High School shooter, to be held Monday
Ethan Crumbley, the sixteen-year-old charged with committing the Oxford High School shooting, was in court today for a hearing. An Oakland County Circuit Court judge determined Crumbley will stay in Oakland County jail and ordered a pre-trial.
The Oakland Press
Judge rules on Ethan Crumbley placement while in custody
An Oakland County judge has again ruled that accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail rather than be transferred to Children’s Village, the county’s juvenile facility. At the monthly placement hearing Thursday morning held via Zoom, Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe made...
fox2detroit.com
Charges authorized against Southfield man after teen found dead on I-94 in St. Clair Shores
ST. CLAIR SHORES. Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Prosecutor authorized charges Thursday against a Southfield man after a teen girl was found shot to death on I-94 last week. Police said the 20-year-old suspect will be arraigned on two charges Friday. He has not been identified by police.
The Republican nominee for Michigan attorney general is under investigation himself
LANSING, Mich. — An attorney general is often called a state's top law enforcement official. But what happens when a candidate running for that office is someone who could face criminal charges?. That's playing out right now in Michigan, where Matthew DePerno, a Trump-backed Republican nominee for state attorney...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Report shows 3 Michigan cities among most rat-infested in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit, 2 other Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin...
The Oakland Press
Children’s Miracle Network issues $1.25M in grants to Beaumont’s pediatric programs in metro Detroit
Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals announced it has issued more than $1.25 million in grants to pediatric programs at Beaumont locations for fall/winter 2022, according to a press release. More than 50 programs received funding at Beaumont facilities across metro Detroit, including Beaumont Children’s. Some of the grants will...
