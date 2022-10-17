ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

candgnews.com

West Bloomfield residents opposed to proposed The Corners development pack Planning Commission meeting

WEST BLOOMFIELD — Residents filled a boardroom and spilled out into the hallway during a West Bloomfield Township Planning Commission meeting Oct. 11. Part of the meeting’s agenda included a request for review and recommendation to the West Bloomfield Township Board of Trustees for a proposed Planned Development District application.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
wgvunews.org

Gov. Whitmer, Congresspeople gather for ribbon cutting

The electric vehicle battery maker “Our Next Energy” plans to spend over a billion dollars on a new operation in Wayne County and other regional investment. A spending bill signed last month that fed money into a fund for attracting large-scale projects freed up money for the incentives.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
clarkstonnews.com

CJHS threat puts school on lockdown

A threatening message written on a bathroom wall last Thursday at Clarkston Junior High had the school in a temporary shelter-in-place while the threat was investigated. That morning, a message stating “I’m going to shoot up the school” was discovered and a message went out to CJHS families from Clarkston Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Ryan saying it was not believed to be a credible threat, but it was being taken seriously.
CLARKSTON, MI
michiganradio.org

Data shows Michigan had nation's steepest yearly decline in college enrollment

Michigan had the steepest decline in college enrollment in the country this year. That's according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, which has been tracking enrollment rates by state since 2019. It shows a 4% year-on-year decrease in enrollment in Michigan's public colleges and universities. Since the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Grange Hall Road intersection in Groveland Twp. to close Monday

Plans to replace a culvert at the intersection of Grange Hall and Perryville roads in Groveland Township will lead to detours during construction. The intersection will close at 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, according to Oakland County road commission officials. An estimated 5,500 vehicles travel through this intersection daily, according...
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gives Girl Scouts $85 million

Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan (GSSEM) will be receiving $2.4 million of the $84.5 million donation that philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has awarded to Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA). It’s the largest donation from a single individual in the national organization’s history. “We are incredibly grateful to MacKenzie...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

MDOT begins another major highway rebuild, this time on Interstate 696

The Michigan Department of Transportation recently started preparing Interstate 696 between Evergreen Road and Interstate 275 for a rebuild. The project, slated to end in 2024, is the third major highway project MDOT is doing in metro Detroit. MDOT is in the middle of major projects on I-275 and Interstate 96, as well.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Two new exhibitions coming to Janice Charach Gallery

Two new exhibitions are opening at West Bloomfield’s Janice Charach Gallery this Sunday, Oct. 23. “Todd Weinstein Stories of Influence: In Search of One’s Own Voice,” reflects on the 50-year career of photographer and Oak Park native Todd Weinstein by showcasing the work of his mentors and influencers.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Counting on This ‘Shockwave’ to Win Them Michigan

ROCHESTER, Michigan— Huddled together on a brisk October morning in front of an ornate pond fountain, a trio of Michigan state senators were almost indistinguishable from the canvassers bundled up to join them.“What is the thing we can do to give them a reason to vote?” asked state Sen. Jeff Irwin, an Ann Arbor Democrat wearing a Red Wings pom-pom hat and a flannel jacket. “The abortion issue, what that does, is that gives a whole lot of those folks just a really obvious reason to show up.”These two-car garage lined streets in Oakland County are the front lines for...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Judge rules on Ethan Crumbley placement while in custody

An Oakland County judge has again ruled that accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail rather than be transferred to Children’s Village, the county’s juvenile facility. At the monthly placement hearing Thursday morning held via Zoom, Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe made...

