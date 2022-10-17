ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debary, FL

SunRail resumes service to all stations following damage from Hurricane Ian

By Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — SunRail trains are back up and running after sustaining damage to the tracks following Hurricane Ian.

According to a new release, all repairs are now complete.

On Monday, SunRail will begin running its normal schedule to all 16 stations from DeBary to Poinciana.

You can view the full schedule at SunRail.com.

For assistance with questions about your SunCard, fares, or schedules, please contact customer service Monday-Friday between 5:30 a.m.- 9:30 p.m. at 1-855-RAIL-411 (724-5411) or info@SunRail.com.

Exercise caution around trains and railroad crossings by keeping off the tracks, and obeying all signs and signals.

WESH

New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
ORLANDO, FL
Volusia County, DEP officials host community meeting on emergency repairs following Hurricane Ian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Beachside residents in Volusia County say they’re still not sure where to start rebuilding after Hurricane Ian. Damage to seawalls, sand dunes and walkways along Daytona Beach Shores and Ponce Inlet is extensive, and time is a factor as the tide continues to take waay more of the barriers between the homes there.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Orlando, FL
