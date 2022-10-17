SunRail resumes service to all stations following damage from Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. — SunRail trains are back up and running after sustaining damage to the tracks following Hurricane Ian.

According to a new release, all repairs are now complete.

On Monday, SunRail will begin running its normal schedule to all 16 stations from DeBary to Poinciana.

You can view the full schedule at SunRail.com.

For assistance with questions about your SunCard, fares, or schedules, please contact customer service Monday-Friday between 5:30 a.m.- 9:30 p.m. at 1-855-RAIL-411 (724-5411) or info@SunRail.com.

Exercise caution around trains and railroad crossings by keeping off the tracks, and obeying all signs and signals.

