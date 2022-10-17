ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Here’s how much homebuyers need for a down payment this year

By WFTV.com News Staff, Alex Soderstrom
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The typical Orlando homebuyer spends thousands of dollars more on a house down payment in 2022 compared to 2021, but a new report indicates that’s likely to change.

A competitive housing market and escalating home prices caused an uptick in down payment costs over the past two years, according to an analysis by digital real estate brokerage Redfin Corp.

That was the case in metro Orlando, where the median down payment in July was $50,375, up nearly $9,000 from the year prior.

However, homebuyers likely won’t need to put that much money down as the housing market cools in Central Florida and across the U.S.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

