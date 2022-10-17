Read full article on original website
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Provide 10X Returns: Avalanche, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin
We are now entering autumn, a season where leaves fall, the weather is cold, and the cryptocurrency market is historically performing at its best. Bitcoin (BTC) is an example of this, reaching its all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021. So, which cryptocurrencies do experts think will perform well this autumn?
Cardano, Shiba Inu, and Snowfall Protocol Are About To Skyrocket In Value – They’re Trending Now!
Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are about to experience a huge surge in value, according to recent reports. The three cryptocurrencies have been trending upward in recent weeks, and there is no indication that this trend will reverse any time soon. If you’re thinking of investing in any of these coins, now might be the time to do so!
LUNA Ecosystem Gets Support with Launch of LUNCHBOX $LUNA Burn and Market Prediction, Powered by BlueZilla
The BlueZilla startup incubator has announced the launch of LUNCHBOX – a decentralized market prediction platform aimed entirely at giving users the chance to earn on predicting the number of $LUNC tokens burned each day, whilst burning $LUNC tokens. Amongst the wider efforts of the community and market, LUNCHBOX is shaping up to be a pretty interesting factor in $LUNC’s recovery.
Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Be a Good Investment for 2023? The Hideaways Looks Set to Over take Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 2023
We take a look at Shiba Inu and see whether Shiba Inu will be a good investment. We also answer the question what will Shiba Inu be worth in 2025 to help you decide whether you should invest in Shiba Inu (SHIB). Elsewhere, The Hideaways are running a flash sale...
Vemate, Fast-Tracked Bear-Market Killer, will be listed on Gate.io
Vemate, a trending hybrid crypto-NFT project, has successfully finished Presale on Gempad and has opened another one on PinkSale for those that want to jump on board before listing on Pancakeswap and then, a few days later, on Gate.io, a Tier-1 CEX. London, United Kingdom – Vemate is a hybrid...
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
The Best Crypto Assets to Ride Out the Crypto Winter are Bitcoin and Rocketize Token
The crypto winter blows hard and fast, sweeping every coin without a firm foundation. Without a solid plan, all investors will lose the shirts off their backs. A crypto winter threatens to sweep away all coins in its path, but it doesn’t always succeed. That is because these coins are built to last. These unique coins have a firm foundation, making them a safe refuge that crypto traders cling to on dark days. Investing in these coins helps the investor ride out the storm.
Cardano price prediction: can ADA go to the moon and 20x before 2024?
With Cardano continuing to roll out upgrades for its network, many analysts predict that its token, ADA, will go to the moon in the coming year. The Cardano network has long been considered “slow” in releasing developmental upgrades but recently increased the pace by hard forking in September to introduce the Vasil update. As a result, more projects have started to look into deploying on Cardano.
Is LUNC dead? Experts predict Terra Luna nearing zero in the short-term future
The crypto market has experienced a whirlwind in 2022. Good and bad developments have taken place, and the market is now in a period of historically rare low volatility. While the bear market prices have some investors anxious, many are actually optimistic about the future of the asset class. However,...
Dogeliens, Polkadot, And Decentraland: Crypto Projects With Massive Rewards
Based on its successful presale and promising future as a utility coin, Dogeliens, the newest meme coin, is poised for meteoric growth after its launch. Binance Smart Chain (BSC) is the platform upon which the newborn king of all decentralized financial transactions was built. Dogeliens (DOGET) is a peer-to-peer, open-source...
When will the bear market end? And which tokens will explode?
The crypto market has been experiencing a difficult year, with investors unsure about the near future. The bear market has persisted so far and the market has its fair share of pessimists. There are some tentative positive signs, however. For one thing, volatility is low while general adoption seems to...
Crypto and World Famous Brands: how the Blockchain can help businesses
Blockchain is increasingly changing the way that businesses conduct their everyday operations. The fascinating decentralized technology has a scope that puts it way beyond cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and memecoins. Instead, companies can use distributed ledger technology to help make their operations more efficient, transparent, and decentralized. World-famous brands...
Nansen Enables Direct Messaging Between Crypto Wallets With This Web3 App
On-chain analytics firm Nansen launched an extended version of their Web3 app, Connect, to everyone with a crypto wallet. The new version of the Web3 app follows a close beta phase launched in June 2022, according to a press release shared with Bitcoinist. In crypto, investors can gain an edge...
How Binance Will Integrate TRM Labs “Compliance Tools” For Its Custody Solution
Per a press release shared with Bitcoinist, Binance will integrate a new compliance mechanism for its custody solution. Provided by TRM Labs, the integration will allow Binance Custody to access risk management, compliance, and “intelligence” technology to monitor funds and transactions from its customer. In the release, Binance...
Polygon (Matic) and Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Holders Invest in The Hideaways ($HDWY)
Polygon (MATIC) was one of the best presale investment opportunities that our analysts picked out. It results in astronomical gains of well over 20,000%, and they’ve picked The Hideaways (HDWY) to emulate the same trajectory. Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) has been causing a stir again as people question the validity...
How & Where to Buy BudBlockz (BLUNT) using BTC, ETH, BNB & More
BudBlockz has emerged as one of the hottest digital tokens for Q4. Click here to find out where to buy the cryptocurrency today. In the world of cryptocurrency, the value of successful digital tokens can skyrocket overnight. So, when you discover the next Bitcoin or Shiba Inu, it is vital that you take quick action. Anybody that follows industry developments will have heard about BudBlockz in recent months. As such, searches for how and where to buy the $BLUNT token have grown at an exponential rate in recent weeks.
Oryen Taking DeFi By Storm With Guaranteed 90% APY, Fantom, And Avalanche Community Taking Notice
Cryptocurrencies gain traction so fast, it is easy to discover them too late and be faced with a steep entry price – especially those destined for the moon! Keeping a close eye on the crypto scene is imperative if you want to catch the best prospects in infancy. A brilliant new project is making waves in our community so take notice – everyone else is.
Uplifting Sign For Bitcoin? 48k BTC Leaves Coinbase Wallets
Bitcoin on-chain data shows a total of 48k BTC have been withdrawn from crypto exchange Coinbase’s wallets during the past day, a sign that could be bullish for the price of the crypto. Bitcoin Spent Output Age Bands Suggest Withdrawals Were Of 3-5yr Old Supply. As pointed out by...
How Bitcoin On-Chain Metrics Hint At A Long-Term Bottom
Predicting the bitcoin bottom is something that is done with much fervor by investors in the space since it often means more profit if they can accurately catch the bottom. It often proves to be a difficult task but using blockchain metrics can provide some guidance. Presently, these blockchain metrics have fallen to new lows, which could point toward a possible bottom for bitcoin.
Aptos Labs Demands Binance To Halt APT Listing
Aptos Labs, the firm behind the APT token, has urgently demanded a halt in the listing of the $APT token. This need for the halt came after the Aptos Tokenomics was accidentally revealed. Hence the company has called for a temporary halt in the token listings. Before now, several major...
