First at 4 Forum: Michael Spatafore
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Michael Spatafore, President of the Clarksburg History Museum, joined First at 4. He talked about the Clarksburg History Museum’s partnership with the Robinson Grand for an upcoming event. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5...
JOANN Fabrics set to close Bridgeport location
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - JOANN Fabrics has announced that it will soon close its location at Meadowbrook Mall. Officials with the fabric and crafts store said the closing sale will start on Nov. 27. The last day of business is scheduled to be Jan. 22, 2023. The store is located...
First at 4 Forum: Maniac Mountain
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Adam from Maniac Mountain joined First at 4. He talked about the custom characters and attractions at Maniac Mountain this year and how long it takes to put a haunted house together. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from...
Meadowbrook Mall JOANN Fabric and Crafts is closing
The JOANN Fabric and Crafts Store at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport has confirmed to 12 News that it will be closing soon.
Former Elkins Sewer System supervisor dies
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A long-serving and well-respected former Elkins Sanitary Board employee recently passed away. Michael Wolfe, 66, died on Oct. 5. He retired last year as the chief operator of the Elkins Wastewater System, capping 20 years of public service in Elkins. He began his career in wastewater...
Mary Lee Griffin
Mary Lee Griffin, 89, of Bridgeport departed this life on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born in Myersville, MD on October 23, 1932, a daughter of the late Oliver Morris Smouse and Lorena Falkenstein Smouse. She is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Robert D. Griffin, whom she married on January 20th, 1955.
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities told 5 News the man was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown. Authorities said they do not know why the man was in the abandoned factory when he fell down the elevator shaft. Crews responded to an abandoned factory in Fairmont Wednesday...
Local officer and her K-9 attend a special training
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg Police Sgt. Laura McGlone and her K-9 Ion are back patrolling the streets of Clarksburg. The duo recently returned from the National Association of Professional Canine Handlers Conference held in Michigan earlier this month. McGlone said a lot of the scenarios set up in the...
Virginia “Jenny” Lou Stutler Duncan
Virginia “Jenny” Lou Stutler Duncan, 62, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Monday, October 17, 2022. Jenny was born on December 28, 1959, a daughter of the late Everett Ray Stutler and Effie Lou Curtis. Forever cherishing their memories of Jenny are her...
morgantownmag.com
Movers & Shapers 2022: The Alexanders
Two Old Country families formed an entrepreneurial clan when they united in 1940s Morgantown. A century ago, this cluster of towns on the Mon River was full of brave immigrants. Some took the risk of starting their own business to give their children and grandchildren better lives. Their enterprises were family affairs, often named for the men of the household but anchored by hard-working wives and mothers. Children did their part, too.
Kingwood does public testing of election equipment before election
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Preston County invited the public in to their new election room to test the equipment out for voting. Officials said they had a mock script for people to put in the system so they could see what it will be like on election day. Dave Price,...
First at 4 Forum: Harrison County Humane Society
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Frankie from the Harrison County Humane Society brought a 14-year-old dog with her on First at 4. She brought a senior dog with her that’s up for adoption and talked about taking care of senior dogs and how often senior dogs are dropped off at the humane society.
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Oct. 18
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses coordinating strategy. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Come meet the West Virginia candidates running for office
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Do you have questions for the candidates running for office in your area? In the Northern Panhandle, there’s a way you can meet some of them. On Wednesday, October 26, the community is invited to a Meet the Candidates night in Glen Dale hosted by the Northern Panhandle Veterans Council. […]
Tasty Tuesday: Pop The Soda Shop
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Pop The Soda Shop in Westover. Pop The Soda Shop is located at 871 Fairmont Rd. in Westover. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
2 dogs dead, owner injured after mauling
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A story involving a vicious dog attack in the Morgantown area. A woman says her dogs were randomly attacked and killed on a walk and she wound up at a hospital herself. Candice Moench was walking her two dogs Maggie and Baby G by the Cobun...
Parsons man charged for firing shotgun in store, barricading himself in home
PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Parsons man is facing charges after officers said he fired a shotgun in a dollar store and barricaded himself inside of his home. Authorities received a call around 6 p.m. on Wednesday about a man shooting a light out at a dollar store in Parsons with a shotgun then taking off in a vehicle, according to a release from the Tucker County Sheriff’s Department.
Bridgeport kicks off Homecoming weekend activities
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport High School kicked off homecoming weekend with its annual parade. While homecoming was typically a high school event students from elementary and middle school were involved as well. Various clubs, classes, and sports decorated floats and threw candy along the way. The theme of this...
