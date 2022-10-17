Okmulgee Police Identify 4 Missing Men Found In Deep Fork River

UPDATE 12 PM: Okmulgee Police confirmed that the four bodies found in the Deep Fork River on Friday are Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens.

Okmulgee police will provide updates on an investigation into four missing men Monday at noon.

Four bodies were found in the Deep Fork river on Friday just days after police began searching for four missing men.

Investigators have not confirmed that the bodies found are the missing men to this point. They say that is based on the telephone data. The missing men went east leaving town and then south on Highway 75 which is in the opposite direction of where the bodies were found.

Those men are Mark and Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks, and Alex Stevens.