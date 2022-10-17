Read full article on original website
Related
Parolee Who Ran Over Tow Yard Worker While Stealing Car Captured At NJ Hotel: US Marshals
Members of the US Marshals Service captured a 34-year-old parolee who earlier this year ran over a tow yard worker while trying to steal a car they said. Tyesha Smith, convicted in a 2014 robbery, ran over the employee at Hawk's Tow Yard in Trenton last February and has been wanted ever since, the US Marshals Service New York/ New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force said.
N.J. man, 23, charged in deadly summer shooting
A 23-year-old Newark man was arrested and charged with the killing of another man in the state’s largest city over the summer, officials said Thursday. Tyquil Martin faces murder and weapons-related charges in the Aug. 13 shooting of Thomas Pickett, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Newark...
East Harlem man sentenced to 5 years in prison for guns, cocaine
An East Harlem man was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing several loaded firearms, including two assault weapons as well as cocaine, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced.
2 North Hudson men face federal indictment in armed bank robbery
Two Hudson County men, one from Union City and the other from West New York, were indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday in connection with an armed robbery of less than $1,500 from a Union City bank earlier this year. Juan Jimenez, 23, and Nicholas Seda-Corales, 24, were previously...
Arrest Made In Newark Homicide
A 23-year-old Newark man has been charged in the August killing of another man, authorities said. Tyquil Martin is facing charges of murder and various weapons offenses in the Saturday, Aug. 13 death of Thomas Pickett, 23, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
Hudson County Man Seized By Federal Agents In $1M ID Theft Scheme
A Hudson County man was seized by federal agents early Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $1 million from victims whose identities they said he stole. Marc Lazarre, 37, of Secaucus was charged with bank fraud and aggravated ID theft charges following his arrest the morning of Oct. 20, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
Gunshot fired into N.J. office building, cops say
No one was injured Thursday when a gunshot was fired into the fourth-floor window of an office overlooking Route 208 in Glen Rock, authorities said. Police were called to the office building on the 200 block of Harristown Road around 2:30 p.m. and learned that the Bank of America employee assigned to the office where the window was broken wasn’t at work and that the office had been unoccupied during the day, Glen Rock police said.
Teaneck Resident, 69, Charged With Robbing Bank Right Down The Street
GOTCHA! A man who robbed a Teaneck bank of several thousand dollars lives right up the block, authorities said after he was taken into custody a short time later. Leo Richard Jones Jr., 69, was dressed all in black when he passed a note "threatening bodily injury" to a teller at the Chase Bank on Cedar Lane shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Teaneck Deputy Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.
hudsoncountyview.com
Feds: Secaucus man committed $1M bank fraud scheme, including using IDs of 2 dead people
A Secaucus man has been arrested for allegedly committing an over $1 million bank fraud scheme, including using the identities of two dead people, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Marc Lazarre, 37, of Secaucus, is charged by complaint with one count of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity...
Bank robbery suspect arrested after cop recognizes him as a neighbor, police say
A man wanted for robbing a bank in Bergen County was arrested this week after a police officer recognized the suspect on surveillance video as a neighborhood resident, authorities said Thursday. The robbery was reported to police about 2:11 p.m. Wednesday by an employee at Chase Bank in the 600...
Officials: 2 men held up NJ bank; 1 blocked exit as other rummaged through teller drawers
U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced a federal grand jury has indicted two men in connection with the armed robbery of a bank in Union City.
Trio Wanted For Depositing Bogus School Board Check For Nearly $29K: Flemington Police
Three suspects are wanted by Flemington Police after allegedly altering and depositing a fraudulent school board check for nearly $29,000. The investigation began Friday, Sept. 9, when officers received a report involving a fraudulent check from the Flemington Raritan School Board, police said in a release on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Seven Charged In Armed Saddle Brook Home Invasion
A virtual mountain of evidence uncovered by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives and Saddle Brook police produced the arrests of two ex-cons and five other suspects following what authorities said was a gunpoint home invasion this past summer. At least two victims had weapons pointed at them as the bandits...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County man arrested on tax and bankruptcy fraud
LANDING, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested Thursday by federal agents on charges of tax and bankruptcy fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Tax Division. Zeki Donuk...
Hempstead Man Sentenced After Firing 11 Shots In Attempted Murder Ambush
A Long Island man has been sentenced for the shooting ambush in an apartment building that left the victim with serious physical injuries. Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced that Arem Rodgers, age 51, of Hempstead, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Rodgers pleaded...
hudsontv.com
Union City Man Arrested on Drugs and Weapons Offenses For Transporting Bulk Shipments Through Bergen County
Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella has announced the arrest of 50-year old Mervin Menier of 314 3rd Street in Union City on drug and weapon offenses. The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love. According...
Car stolen with 3-month-old inside in NJ, suspect at-large
An SUV was stolen Tuesday night with a three-month-old baby in the back seat, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. Officers found the car abandoned in Newark’s South Ward later that night and recovered the baby unharmed.
5 Bridgeport Men Convicted Of Trafficking Heroin, Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine
Five Fairfield County men have been convicted of narcotics trafficking in the area. According to Vanessa Roberts Avery, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut, a federal jury in Bridgeport found the five men guilty of narcotics trafficking offenses on Friday, Oct. 14:. The five, all of Bridgeport, are:. Wallace...
7 charged in N.J. home invasion after 4-month investigation, prosecutor says
Seven New Jersey residents have been charged with participating in an armed home invasion and robbery in Bergen County four months ago. Police were called about 12:30 a.m. on June 28 to a home in Saddle Brook after a report that armed intruders entered a home and robbed the occupants.
New Jersey man ruthlessly distributed massive amount of cocaine across Jersey Shore
A drug dealer who resides in the Cliffwood section of Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County has been convicted for distributing copious amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine across communities at the Jersey Shore. The drug trafficking 42-year-old Damion Helmes is responsible for caught the attention of local, state, and federal...
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0