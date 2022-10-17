Read full article on original website
Boone Public Utilities is Seeking Water Treatment Plant Maintenance Technician
The Town of Boone Public Utilities department seeks qualified applicants for the position of Water Treatment Plant Maintenance Technician/Operator. This employee performs intermediate skilled work maintaining and repairing specialized machinery and equipment in a water treatment plant and operating a water treatment plant; does related work as required. Work is performed under regular supervision. Any combination of education and experience equivalent to graduation from high school or vocational school including or supplemented by courses in the mechanical trade and considerable experience in water treatment plant maintenance. Possession of an appropriate driver’s license valid in the State of North Carolina.
CCC&TI Trunk or Treat event soon
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus will host a Trunk-or-Treat event on Friday, Oct. 28 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Students, faculty and staff are partnering with local non-profits to hand out treats and provide a fun, free event for the community. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. CCC&TI’s Watauga Campus is located at 460 Community College Drive, Boone just off the Highway 105 bypass.
King Bees coming to the Watauga County Library
The Watauga County Public Library presents The King Bees on Thursday, October 27 at 6:30 PM. At this free, indoor concert, the much loved and highly talented musical duo, Rob "Hound Dog" Baskerville and Penny "Queen Bee" Zamagni will employ song and conversation to journey from the beginnings of Blues in slavery through its unfolding as a predominant influence in both American music and life. Along the way, they'll dismantle the myth that Blues is all about "crying in your beer," and reveal its expressive ability to uplift and enliven. Learn more at ARLibrary.org/Watauga.
Boone Sunrise Rotary Annual Fruit Sale is Underway
The Boone Sunrise Rotary Annual Fruit Sale is Underway! Accepting Orders Now Through November 11th, with 100% of the profits going to support local projects and nonprofit organizations. Order fruit online and have it delivered to any address in the continental U.S. for a flat per-box shipping rate. Or, save...
The High-Country's first Mosque is open for all of the Muslim Faith
The High-Country's first official Mosque opened it's doors. The new Muslim worship space is open for socialization on Friday's at 1PM with prayer said in both English and Arabic beginning at 2PM. The Center President Khurram Tariq started the congregation after moving to the High-Country in 2018 to be close...
CCC&TI is hosting Free business classes
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s is hosting Small Business Center free workshops, where you can get one-on-one assistance and many more services to help local small businesses. Categories of classes include “Selling Online: A Beginner’s Guide” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. One way for a small business to expand its market is to sell products online. This webinar will discuss several options to help determine whether there is a need to sell online, explore online platforms, how to set up an online store and how to develop an online marketing plan.
