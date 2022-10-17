Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s is hosting Small Business Center free workshops, where you can get one-on-one assistance and many more services to help local small businesses. Categories of classes include “Selling Online: A Beginner’s Guide” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. One way for a small business to expand its market is to sell products online. This webinar will discuss several options to help determine whether there is a need to sell online, explore online platforms, how to set up an online store and how to develop an online marketing plan.

HUDSON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO