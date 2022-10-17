Read full article on original website
Jefferson High School cancels classes, increases security, offers students support after shooting
The day after a shooting outside Jefferson High School injured two people and sent screaming students running into the gym for cover, classes at the school were canceled. In a message sent to parents Tuesday night, Principal Drake Shelton said the school would have a non-instructional day Wednesday but students were welcome to come to campus after noon for lunch or support from staff members.
‘It’s a vital resource’: Homeless youth in SW Portland fear impending sweep will cut them off from nearby services
PORTLAND, Ore. — The tents lining Southwest 13th Avenue between Main and Salmon streets make up one of Portland’s perennial homeless camps. Hundreds of people drive past it every day. However, there’s something that stands out about those living in these particular tents: everyone is under the age of 25.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler floats uncertain effort to ban homeless street camping, push unsheltered into drug treatment
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will unveil an ambitious — and far from certain — proposal that attempts to lay the groundwork to ban unsanctioned homeless encampments months from now, push more unsheltered people to seek addiction or mental health treatment and create thousands of new affordable housing units over the next decade.
KATU.com
SE Portland business says unsanctioned camp restricts community health events
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who works at a Southeast Portland business said the city’s homeless crisis is preventing them from addressing a public health crisis, and despite complaints of drug dealing and threats, the city has not removed the camp. It sits on SE 99th between SE...
kptv.com
Washington County responds to homeless camp concerns in Aloha
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Neighbors in Aloha recently expressed their concern about problems created by a growing homeless camp, and now FOX 12 is learning more about Washington County’s efforts to respond to homelessness. The camp is about half the size of a football field and is located...
Marion County authorities arrest 9 in domestic violence sweep
Nine people were arrested in Marion County on Thursday in a multi-agency effort to arrest offenders wanted for domestic violence related charges, Marion County Sheriff's Office announced.
Cleveland High School volleyball coach files Title IX suit against Portland Public Schools, alleging inequitable treatment, lack of pay
The volleyball coach at Cleveland High School has filed a Title IX lawsuit against Portland Public Schools, alleging that the district does not treat girls sports the same way that it does boys sports, and that it did not pay her more for having to coach multiple teams. Sydney Hammond...
Multnomah County voters to decide whether to potentially let noncitizens take part in elections
Multnomah County voters will be asked in November if they support extending voting rights to noncitizens through a measure that will test the legal limits of who counties can unilaterally enfranchise. Measure 26-231 would require the county to extend the right to vote to noncitizens as allowed by law, potentially...
Deaths on the streets: Homeless homicides in Portland eclipse 2021
As the sun rose over downtown Portland on a recent Sunday, police found the body of 51-year-old Jill S. Krahling and a pool of blood below a bench in Chapman Square. She had been stabbed to death, one block from City Hall. Officers haven’t announced any arrest in Krahling’s Oct....
deltanews.tv
Washington County Corrections Officer
Bond has been set on a Washington County Corrections Officer. The officer was arrested on contraband charges. More details are in the story.
Students at Reynolds High protest the school's reaction to shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Between 75 to 100 Reynolds High School students walked out Wednesday, a week after a shooting took place next to their school. Students and parents are upset with the way the school handled the situation. "They failed us,” said one Reynolds parent. “I didn't get a...
KTVL
A 12-year old child in foster care is missing, says Oregon Department of Human Services
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for the public's help in locating a 12-year-old child in foster care named Jayla Mae Warren. According to officials, Warren went missing in Portland on Oct. 13 and is believed to be in danger. Officials say she...
2 students injured after shooting near Jefferson High School
Two students were injured after a shooting near Jefferson High School Tuesday afternoon, according to Portland Public Schools.
Parents and Leading Advocates in Oregon Denounce Portland City Council Candidate: “Rene Gonzalez Traded Our Children’s Futures for His Own Agenda.”
(Portland, Ore.) – Today, parents and leading advocates fighting to protect every child in Oregon, especially their own denounced Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez in a press conference held at Portland City Hall.. Parents called attention to Rene Gonzalez’s acknowledgement last week that he sacrificed transgender and LGBQ+...
Thursday in Portland: MAX Red Line shut down this weekend, suspect arrested in Lloyd District shooting
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 20 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. MAX Red Line shut down between Gateway and PDX this weekend for construction.
Mayor Wheeler’s ‘homeless campuses’ could be tough sell
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is expected to propose a plan near the end of this week to ban homeless camping in most areas of the city and move the campers to 3 "campuses" in different parts of the city.
multco.us
The U.S. Postal Service begins delivering ballots today for the General Election
The U.S. Postal Service has begun delivering ballots today, Wednesday, Oct. 19, for Multnomah County’s Nov. 8, 2022, General Election. This release may be viewed in English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Russian, Somali and Ukrainian. Contacts: Tim Scott or Eric Sample, 503-988-VOTE (8683) The United States Postal Service has begun...
kptv.com
Sheriff: Oregon City couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide identified
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A couple from Oregon City who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide earlier this month has been identified by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began on Oct. 9 after a real estate agent who was viewing a rural property in Camas...
KATU.com
Columbia County Sheriff Pixley awarded Oregon State Police Medal of Valor
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Sheriff of Columbia County, Brian Pixley, was awarded the Oregon State Police Medal of Valor last Wednesday. Sheriff Pixley was involved in a shooting that killed a wanted murder suspect from Gresham earlier this year. Sheriff Pixley and Oregon State Trooper Sergeant Chad Drew opened...
Escaping tent life for a tiny home, WeShine
A look inside Portland's tiny home villages, where the unhoused try to get back on their feet (Part 1 in a series)Homelessness has long been front of mind for many Portlanders, and is now the major issue in the November election, according to a recent poll. News broke this week that the city is considering banning sidewalk camping and plans to redirect campers to large, supervised camps. There are already around 10 alternative shelters in Portland, including the more established BIPOC and Queer Affinity villages, and their precursor, Dignity Village in Sunderland, which was founded in 2000. The city's...
