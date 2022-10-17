ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

The Oregonian

Jefferson High School cancels classes, increases security, offers students support after shooting

The day after a shooting outside Jefferson High School injured two people and sent screaming students running into the gym for cover, classes at the school were canceled. In a message sent to parents Tuesday night, Principal Drake Shelton said the school would have a non-instructional day Wednesday but students were welcome to come to campus after noon for lunch or support from staff members.
kptv.com

Washington County responds to homeless camp concerns in Aloha

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Neighbors in Aloha recently expressed their concern about problems created by a growing homeless camp, and now FOX 12 is learning more about Washington County’s efforts to respond to homelessness. The camp is about half the size of a football field and is located...
The Skanner News

Parents and Leading Advocates in Oregon Denounce Portland City Council Candidate: “Rene Gonzalez Traded Our Children’s Futures for His Own Agenda.”

(Portland, Ore.) – Today, parents and leading advocates fighting to protect every child in Oregon, especially their own denounced Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez in a press conference held at Portland City Hall.. Parents called attention to Rene Gonzalez’s acknowledgement last week that he sacrificed transgender and LGBQ+...
Lake Oswego Review

Escaping tent life for a tiny home, WeShine

A look inside Portland's tiny home villages, where the unhoused try to get back on their feet (Part 1 in a series)Homelessness has long been front of mind for many Portlanders, and is now the major issue in the November election, according to a recent poll. News broke this week that the city is considering banning sidewalk camping and plans to redirect campers to large, supervised camps. There are already around 10 alternative shelters in Portland, including the more established BIPOC and Queer Affinity villages, and their precursor, Dignity Village in Sunderland, which was founded in 2000. The city's...
