1470 WMBD
Nine arrested, one wanted, in Fulton County meth investigation
CANTON, Ill. – Authorities in Fulton County say they’ve arrested nine people and are looking for a tenth following what they called a months-long methamphetamine investigation in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriffs Department says all but one of the people arrested lives in Canton, all of the...
1470 WMBD
Peoria business owner found guilty of Tazewell County hit-and-run
PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of a popular Peoria cocktail lounge — now convicted on charges of leaving the scene of a bad accident he caused. Martin Walgenbach, who owns Martini’s on Water Street in Peoria, was convicted in Tazewell County Judge Timothy Cusack’s courtroom Thursday following a daylong bench trial.
Central Illinois Proud
Targeted investigation leads to 9 drug dealing arrests
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Three agencies conducted a months-long investigation targeting methamphetamine dealers within Fulton County. As a result, nine arrests have been made, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Canton Police Department, and West Central Illinois Task Force worked together...
starvedrock.media
Princeton Woman Sent To Prison For Dealing Heroin
A convicted felon from Princeton is headed back to prison. Twenty-three-year-old Jasmine Storm was sentenced Wednesday in Bureau County Court to 6 years in prison following a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. Back in May, Tri-DENT members heard Storm took a train to Chicago to pick up drugs. When arriving back in Princeton, she was busted for dealing heroin.
starvedrock.media
Undercover Drug Agents Raid Peru Business
Was a business near the La Salle-Bureau County line a front for drug sales?. Undercover agents with Tri-DENT executed a search warrant Wednesday at "Outer Limitz" on Route 6 on the far west side of Peru. Officers say they found five pounds of pot, various items used in the manufacture and packaging of pot and pot products along with more than $10,000 in "illicit" cash.
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files charges in 2021 street racing crash with school bus
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury has filed a host of charges against a Peoria man listed in jail records as homeless, after a street racing incident last year that left three people injured. The grand jury Tuesday charged now-18-year-old Jayshawn Ivy with three counts of Aggravated...
ourquadcities.com
Police accuse suspect of having meth, needles, in hotel parking lot
A 44-year-old Davenport man has been released on his own recognizance after police accuse him and a co-defendant of having meth and other drugs in a Bettendorf hotel parking lot. Nicholas Hayes faces three charges of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent, court records say. Shorty...
25newsnow.com
Federal grand jury indicts five Peorians for wire fraud related to Paycheck Protection Program
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Five Peoria residents were indicted Tuesday with fraud relating to the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. Kendall Mack, 25, was charged with two counts of wire fraud and two counts of false statements. The indictment alleges the offenses occurred between April and September 2021 in Peoria County.
1470 WMBD
Man sentenced to 38 years in prison for 2021 murder
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will go to prison for the lower end of what was possible after being convicted of murder and other charges in connection with a 2021 homicide. Peoria County Court records indicate Arenza Brown, 20, was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 38 years in prison. He could have faced a minimum of 35 years.
1470 WMBD
Rossi released from federal custody after positive drug test
DAVENPORT, Ia. – The sidelined CEO of Pekin’s Reditus Labs is out of custody again, after being arrested Friday for allegedly violating the terms of his pre-trial release on federal mail fraud and false tax return charges stemming from before he started Reditus. Aaron Rossi was arrested in...
WQAD
Rock Island man sentenced to federal prison on firearm charge for 2021 threats, chase
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Rock Island man has been sentenced to 72 months in prison for a firearm charge, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa. 34-year-old Andrew Ryan Demont was sentenced on Wednesday in Davenport. He'll serve three years of supervised release...
kciiradio.com
Homeless Man Charged With 1st Degree Harassment in Louisa County
On Saturday, October 15, at approximately 3:55 p.m. Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a harassment call from a residence in Elrick Junction. A male caller was leaving voicemails threatening to kill and harm those inside. Shorty after law enforcement arrived at the residence, the caller, 37-year-old Jacob Strause...
aledotimesrecord.com
Felony charges and sentences in Knox County Circuit Court Oct. 11-14
Kyleigh Haase, 21, Monmouth, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of obstructing identification, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespass to land. Samantha L. Kirk, 30, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony possession of a firearm with FOID revoked and misdemeanor...
Woman convicted of insurance fraud
A LeClaire woman has been convicted of charges of insurance fraud and identify theft after providing false information to her insurance company. Sara Weisbeck, age 47, was found guilty on October 7 in Scott County District Court of one count of Insurance Fraud, a class D felony, and one count of Identity Theft, a class […]
RI man sentenced to 6 years in prison for firearm possession
A Rock Island man will serve six years in federal prison after he was convicted of being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Andrew Ryan Demont, age 34, was sentenced to 72 months in prison for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his […]
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary roundup: Deadhead Plant Ranch burglarized overnight Sunday
GALESBURG — At 9:07 a.m. Monday, multiple items were reported from Deadhead Plant Ranch, 400 W. Carl Sandburg Drive. The owners told police that upon arriving at work they found that three sets of tent ratchet straps, a toolbox, and tools including scissors and knives were gone. Security footage suggested the theft possibly took place around 2 a.m.
Radio Iowa
Two road crew workers killed by distracted driver on Burlington bridge
Authorities say a distracted driver who was on her cell phone hit and killed two Iowa construction workers in a work zone on Tuesday. It happened on the Great River Bridge over the Mississippi River at Burlington. The Illinois State Police say a motorist, identified as 21-year-old Emily Johnson, was...
25newsnow.com
Family of Samuel Richmond speaks after fatal officer-involved shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The family of a man killed by police is still processing his death two weeks later. 59-year-old Samuel Vincent died October 3, shot at by four Peoria Police officers in Peoria’s Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Police Chief Eric Echevarria said Richmond was armed with a firearm and put officers in a life-threatening situation.
25newsnow.com
Death of person found on railroad property Monday does not appear to be foul play
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the death of a person discovered in East Peoria Monday does not appear to be foul play. Area law enforcement responded at around 4:42 p.m. Monday to railroad property behind the Dollar Tree on South Main Monday after someone found a decomposed body.
starvedrock.media
Spring Valley And Princeton Businesses Victims Of Alleged Thieves
Two women stand accused of stealing cash from Bureau County businesses. Forty-nine-year-old Maria Levine of Ladd and 38-year-old Crystal Holland of Dixon were indicted Friday on two counts apiece of theft. Levine is accused of theft in excess of $500 at a Spring Valley business while Holland is charged with stealing between $10,000 to $100,000 from a Princeton business. Indictment information provided by the Bureau County States Attorney's Office doesn't mention what businesses were the alleged victims.
