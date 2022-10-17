While just last month it seemed as though Becky Lynch could be well on her way to returning from injury, it looks like the WWE Superstar may still be sidelined for some time yet. According to Fightful Select, there were never official plans within WWE for an early Lynch return, despite rumors to the contrary. For now, there is no concrete timeline as to when the former champion is targeted to make her comeback. There are people within WWE creative holding out hope that Lynch will be good to go by the end of the year, but they remain just that: hopes. It doesn't look very likely that she'll be stepping between the ropes for some in-ring action any time between now and then.

2 DAYS AGO