ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Netflix will no longer allow you to share passwords for free

Netflix is changing its policy on password sharing – and will start charging people to share accounts. Currently, a Netflix account holder can add up to five profiles to their account. Those profiles will become sub-accounts that cost money starting in early 2023. Netflix will now only allow one...
CBS News

Elon Musk reportedly plans to gut Twitter's workforce

Elon Musk reportedly plans on laying off roughly 75% of Twitter's employees if he is able to take over the company. Business Insider's Grace Kay joins CBS News to discuss the next steps for the acquisition ahead of an October 28th deadline.
CBS News

MoneyWatch: European markets drop following resignation of U.K. PM Liz Truss

European markets have been taking direct hits following the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss. The continent was already facing record-high inflation and interest rate hikes, similar to the U.S. Akin Oyedele, investing deputy editor at Business Insider, joined CBS News' Catherine Herridge to discuss.
CBS News

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel urges brands to stop working with Kanye West

Top entertainment industry talent agent Ari Emanuel is calling on businesses to stop working with rapper Ye, better known as Kanye West, over his antisemitic comments on social media. Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, said in a Financial Times op-ed that fashion and entertainment brands that have collaborated with Ye on...
CBS News

This week on "Sunday Morning" (October 23)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Download it here.) Host: Jane Pauley. COVER STORY: Lewis Hamilton on Formula 1 racing: "It's kind of insane" At speeds...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS News

Amazon shuts down online store Fabric.com in move to cut costs

Amazon is shutting down a subsidiary that's been selling fabrics for nearly 30 years, the latest move by the online retail giant to cut costs. In a note posted on its website, Fabric.com said it will no longer sell products and directed customers to shop on Amazon instead. Thursday was the last day customers can place orders on the fabric site.
CBS News

CBS News

564K+
Followers
69K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy