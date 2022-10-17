Read full article on original website
Netflix will no longer allow you to share passwords for free
Netflix is changing its policy on password sharing – and will start charging people to share accounts. Currently, a Netflix account holder can add up to five profiles to their account. Those profiles will become sub-accounts that cost money starting in early 2023. Netflix will now only allow one...
Elon Musk reportedly plans to gut Twitter's workforce
Elon Musk reportedly plans on laying off roughly 75% of Twitter's employees if he is able to take over the company. Business Insider's Grace Kay joins CBS News to discuss the next steps for the acquisition ahead of an October 28th deadline.
Inside EmpireDAO, New York’s New Web3 Coworking Space Headquartered Above Supreme
A simple paper name tag sticks to your lapel designating your name and decentralized autonomous organization, or DAO, affiliation — if you have one. It’s OK if you didn’t find a DAO — which is basically code built by a community on a blockchain — nor know what it is.
MoneyWatch: European markets drop following resignation of U.K. PM Liz Truss
European markets have been taking direct hits following the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss. The continent was already facing record-high inflation and interest rate hikes, similar to the U.S. Akin Oyedele, investing deputy editor at Business Insider, joined CBS News' Catherine Herridge to discuss.
Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel urges brands to stop working with Kanye West
Top entertainment industry talent agent Ari Emanuel is calling on businesses to stop working with rapper Ye, better known as Kanye West, over his antisemitic comments on social media. Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, said in a Financial Times op-ed that fashion and entertainment brands that have collaborated with Ye on...
This week on "Sunday Morning" (October 23)
The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Download it here.) Host: Jane Pauley. COVER STORY: Lewis Hamilton on Formula 1 racing: "It's kind of insane" At speeds...
Amazon shuts down online store Fabric.com in move to cut costs
Amazon is shutting down a subsidiary that's been selling fabrics for nearly 30 years, the latest move by the online retail giant to cut costs. In a note posted on its website, Fabric.com said it will no longer sell products and directed customers to shop on Amazon instead. Thursday was the last day customers can place orders on the fabric site.
MoneyWatch: Prospective homebuyers put down payments on ice as mortgage rates rise
Rising mortgage rates are pressuring some prospective homebuyers to put the cash they've saved up for a down payment off to the side. CBS News' Elaine Quijano and Tony Dokoupil speak with James Faris, investment reporter at Insider, about what to do with that hard-earned money.
Netflix's "The Watcher" is based on a true story. Here's the history of the house and its stalker
"The Watcher," a new horror show about a house being stalked by an anonymous tormenter, has hit Netflix – but it's not just a scary story, it's a real one. A house in Westfield, New Jersey has been notoriously stalked by someone who sends harassing letters – signed by "The Watcher" – to its inhabitants.
