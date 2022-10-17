ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘Busking’ banjo player on Michigan Avenue adds his music to sounds of the city

By Terry Keshner
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ma2WP_0icOinyw00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — On a cold October Sunday afternoon in downtown Chicago, the sound of a banjo carried far — all the way from South Dakota — rang out.

WBBM bumped into 23-year-old Isaac Seaton, who stood at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Randolph Street, where he was braving the cold in a T-shirt. He was busy plucking his banjo and collecting tips from passersby.

Seaton said he was having a pretty good day "busking” — playing music in the street for money.

“I’m going to see a band tonight, actually, and as long as I’m going to be in Chicago anyway — there’s nowhere to busk in South Dakota — so I may as well hit it up,” Seaton said.

Seaton, with professorial glasses and a sunny attitude, said back home he works at a coffee shop to pay the bills, though he certainly considers himself a professional musician. He plays with a band called  "Gdwflrckt," pronounced “god-awful racket.”

In Chicago, as people passed by, huddled in the cold and occasionally dropping a dollar into his jar, he said he met a real community of fellow "buskers" in just a short time.

“There’s bucket drummers up and down Michigan Avenue, there’s a really nice guitarist I met a couple of days ago [who] I’m really good friends with now,” Seaton said. “You meet a lot of nice people.”

Seaton said he would be headed back to South Dakota next week.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Friends, family remember father of 3 killed at Lincoln Park rooftop lounge

Friends and family are sharing memories online of Cordaryl Allen, the 35-year-old man who was shot to death at the J. Parker lounge atop Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, over the weekend. Chicago police have not announced any arrests. The medical examiner’s office said Allen, a father of three, died...
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

Where to get the best pizza in Chicago

photo of pizzaPhoto by manvi mathur (Creative Commons) Where should go you when you're craving some amazing pizza in Chicago? There are so many choices it can be overwhelming. Here are my favorite choices for a great slice of pie.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

When does Chicago's first inch of snow come?

Chicago - More weather whiplash this week as we go from snow to 70s. The first flakes of the season flew on Monday as O'Hare picked up a trace of snow. It was the earliest first observed snow of the season since Oct. 4, 2014. The average first date for a trace of snow is October 31, so Monday's snow was about a month ahead of schedule.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy