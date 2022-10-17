ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

West Virginia man accused of murdering son in Fairmont

By C. Allan
 3 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged, accused of murdering his son at a home in Fairmont.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Murphy, 69, of Fairmont, “did willfully, deliberately and with premeditation shoot and kill his adult son” at a residence on Mill Fall Road in Fairmont on Sunday, Oct. 16.

West Virginia man wanted for allegedly shooting neighbor’s dog

Deputies performed an investigation into the incident on that date. Based upon that investigation “that is supposed by physical evidence, deputies’ observations and certain admissions made by [Murphy],” a charge of first-degree murder has been given to Murphy, according to the complaint.

Murphy is being held in North Central Regional Jail. No further details are available at this time.

