Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thevillagerny.com
Oct. 21-22: “The Mothers of Our Community”
With Halloween around the corner, and Sommerville Valley Road Nightmare Hayrides in full swing in Ellicottville (Fri. Sat. Sun 7:30-9:30), it is definitely the scary season. No reservations needed and (hint) Fridays and Sundays have fewer visitors for this 40-minute adventure. (716) 699-4839. The Ellicottville Historical Society is once again...
spectrumlocalnews.com
World-renowned artist leaves her mark on JCC campus in Olean
OLEAN, N.Y. — World-renowned artist and Olean native Meg Saligman has created a 10,000 square foot, four-sided, large scale mural on the walls of the Library and Liberal Arts Center at Jamestown Community College in Olean. It's called Vantage Point: Our Valley of the Sun, inspired...
chautauquatoday.com
Rural Ministry Announces Changes in Friendly Kitchen Hours
Chautauqua County Rural Ministry has implemented changes in the hours of its Friendly Kitchen. CCRM Program Director Bridget Majka says the new hours are 9:00-9:30 AM for breakfast, followed by a daily meal from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Majka, who was a guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Wednesday, says the change in hours was made in an effort to better serve people in the community...
fredonialeader.org
Take a magical journey ‘Into the Woods’ in Marvel Theatre
From the story of Little Red Riding Hood, to the tale of Jack and the Beanstalk, many fairy tales have been passed down to children from generation to generation. James Lapine’s and Stephen Soudheim’s “Into the Woods” embeds multiple children stories into one single narrative. “[Into...
fredonialeader.org
Houghton Hall reopens after years of construction
Construction has become a common sight on SUNY Fredonia’s campus. However, Houghton Hall, an academic building on campus, is complete. Located between the Science Center and Fenton Hall, Houghton Hall houses the computer and information sciences, geosciences and physics departments. According to Markus Kessler, the director of facilities planning,...
New haunted house in Niagara Falls handing out spooky fun this Halloween season
7 Gates Screampark is the newest haunted attraction in WNY, and it's performing well to open up its first season in business
wnypapers.com
New date announced for 'Festival of Slice'
Organizers of the third annual “Festival of Slice” announced the popular event will be moved to Jan. 28, 2023. A press release explained, “Moving the date of the event after the busy holiday season will allow more pizzerias to participate, and it is expected that attendees will have fewer conflicts, as well.”
wnypapers.com
'A Tribute to the Edmund Fitzgerald' at Brickyard Brewing Company
At 7:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, the Lewiston Council on the Arts will present the ninth annual "A Tribute to the Edmund Fitzgerald" fundraiser at the Brickyard Brewing Company, 436 Center St. This multisensory and multimedia tribute will be hosted by artist and Edmund Fitzgerald enthusiast Thomas Paul Asklar, who will commemorate the 47th anniversary of the disaster.
Restaurant Week is back in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Restaurant Week is back in Buffalo. Buffalo Restaurant Week runs from October 24-30 and will feature new dishes and prix fixe menus and will be debuting for lunch and dinner. “The people that used to be in...
This Western New York Drive Thru Is The Coldest Around
It is pumpkin spice season all across New York State and Canada and that means it is time for hats, gloves, hoodies and hot coffee or hot chocolate! While grabbing an afternoon cup of coffee recently, I think I stumbled on what has to be the most bone chilling drive thru location.
fredonialeader.org
Lovercolumn: Establishing trust
We are The Plumber and The Electrician: two producers of the radio show Lovercall right here at SUNY Fredonia. Lovercall is an anonymous late-night talk show about love, relationships and more. Students who come on the show use a codename to protect their identities when discussing potentially personal topics, hence the codenames of the writers of this column.
West Seneca Is Getting A New Goodwill Store
Bargain hunters and vintage lovers in West Seneca will have a new store to shop at. Goodwill is opening a new store. The 12,000-foot Goodwill Retail Store and Donation is in Southgate Plaza, located at Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224. The grand opening is Friday, October 21st, 2022. The grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting are at 8:45 am and the store will open to customers at 9 am.
buffalospree.com
Bright future: Buffalo Central Terminal
RESTORING THE CENTRAL TERMINAL TO ITS ORIGINAL GLORY IS AN ENORMOUS UNDERTAKING WITH AN EQUALLY ENORMOUS PRICE TAG. According to an estimate from James Lima Planning + Development in New York City, it’ll take nearly $300 million to turn a dilapidated, ninety-year old historic landmark into a vibrant destination for year-round activities.
Nearly $300,000 grant given to Town of Tonawanda Police
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Police in the Town of Tonawanda are getting some money from the state that will help upgrade the station. Senator Sean Ryan announced a $236,000 grant on Thursday to renovate the locker rooms at the department's locker room, as well as $50,000 more for day-to-day operations.
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
Western New York Has a Brand New Area Code
Phone calls are not like what they used to be. Back in the day, you would call anyone and everyone. Whether it was your mom and dad, a friend, neighbor or a call service, it was always the only line of communication. Now with texting, we hardly call anyone anymore...
Hamburg Restaurant Owner’s Quote About WNY Customers is Amazing
We know that Western New York is the most underrated place to live in the country. The people here are simply amazing. Buffalo has earned its nickname of "The City of Good Neighbors," and it's because of that reputation that locals here really do support the locally-owned bars and restaurants around the region.
wnynewsnow.com
Washington Street Construction Will Not Be Finished This Year
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A popular Jamestown thoroughfare that has been under construction since March, will not be completed this year. This news is concerning for local plow drivers who will now likely deal with unfamiliar road conditions this winter. Designated as a state route, New York...
Catholic Health to share information on jobs at new Lockport hospital
Information on positions in a variety of fields, including nursing, imaging, environmental services and more will be provided.
Server At Famous Wing Spot Scolds Tourists For Doing This
You need to follow specific rules when you’re in Buffalo, New York. It doesn’t matter if you live here or are just passing through - Buffalonians have hard and steadfast ideas of how things should be, and they don’t apologize for that. A group of tourists allegedly...
Comments / 0