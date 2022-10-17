ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevillagerny.com

Oct. 21-22: “The Mothers of Our Community”

With Halloween around the corner, and Sommerville Valley Road Nightmare Hayrides in full swing in Ellicottville (Fri. Sat. Sun 7:30-9:30), it is definitely the scary season. No reservations needed and (hint) Fridays and Sundays have fewer visitors for this 40-minute adventure. (716) 699-4839. The Ellicottville Historical Society is once again...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

World-renowned artist leaves her mark on JCC campus in Olean

​​​OLEAN, N.Y. — ​World-renowned artist and Olean native Meg Saligman has created a 10,000 square foot, four-sided, large scale mural on the walls of the Library and Liberal Arts Center at Jamestown Community College in Olean. It's called Vantage Point: Our Valley of the Sun, inspired...
OLEAN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Rural Ministry Announces Changes in Friendly Kitchen Hours

Chautauqua County Rural Ministry has implemented changes in the hours of its Friendly Kitchen. CCRM Program Director Bridget Majka says the new hours are 9:00-9:30 AM for breakfast, followed by a daily meal from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Majka, who was a guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Wednesday, says the change in hours was made in an effort to better serve people in the community...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
fredonialeader.org

Take a magical journey ‘Into the Woods’ in Marvel Theatre

From the story of Little Red Riding Hood, to the tale of Jack and the Beanstalk, many fairy tales have been passed down to children from generation to generation. James Lapine’s and Stephen Soudheim’s “Into the Woods” embeds multiple children stories into one single narrative. “[Into...
FREDONIA, NY
fredonialeader.org

Houghton Hall reopens after years of construction

Construction has become a common sight on SUNY Fredonia’s campus. However, Houghton Hall, an academic building on campus, is complete. Located between the Science Center and Fenton Hall, Houghton Hall houses the computer and information sciences, geosciences and physics departments. According to Markus Kessler, the director of facilities planning,...
wnypapers.com

New date announced for 'Festival of Slice'

Organizers of the third annual “Festival of Slice” announced the popular event will be moved to Jan. 28, 2023. A press release explained, “Moving the date of the event after the busy holiday season will allow more pizzerias to participate, and it is expected that attendees will have fewer conflicts, as well.”
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

'A Tribute to the Edmund Fitzgerald' at Brickyard Brewing Company

At 7:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, the Lewiston Council on the Arts will present the ninth annual "A Tribute to the Edmund Fitzgerald" fundraiser at the Brickyard Brewing Company, 436 Center St. This multisensory and multimedia tribute will be hosted by artist and Edmund Fitzgerald enthusiast Thomas Paul Asklar, who will commemorate the 47th anniversary of the disaster.
LEWISTON, NY
2 On Your Side

Restaurant Week is back in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Restaurant Week is back in Buffalo. Buffalo Restaurant Week runs from October 24-30 and will feature new dishes and prix fixe menus and will be debuting for lunch and dinner. “The people that used to be in...
BUFFALO, NY
fredonialeader.org

Lovercolumn: Establishing trust

We are The Plumber and The Electrician: two producers of the radio show Lovercall right here at SUNY Fredonia. Lovercall is an anonymous late-night talk show about love, relationships and more. Students who come on the show use a codename to protect their identities when discussing potentially personal topics, hence the codenames of the writers of this column.
Power 93.7 WBLK

West Seneca Is Getting A New Goodwill Store

Bargain hunters and vintage lovers in West Seneca will have a new store to shop at. Goodwill is opening a new store. The 12,000-foot Goodwill Retail Store and Donation is in Southgate Plaza, located at Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224. The grand opening is Friday, October 21st, 2022. The grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting are at 8:45 am and the store will open to customers at 9 am.
WEST SENECA, NY
buffalospree.com

Bright future: Buffalo Central Terminal

RESTORING THE CENTRAL TERMINAL TO ITS ORIGINAL GLORY IS AN ENORMOUS UNDERTAKING WITH AN EQUALLY ENORMOUS PRICE TAG. According to an estimate from James Lima Planning + Development in New York City, it’ll take nearly $300 million to turn a dilapidated, ninety-year old historic landmark into a vibrant destination for year-round activities.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Nearly $300,000 grant given to Town of Tonawanda Police

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Police in the Town of Tonawanda are getting some money from the state that will help upgrade the station. Senator Sean Ryan announced a $236,000 grant on Thursday to renovate the locker rooms at the department's locker room, as well as $50,000 more for day-to-day operations.
TONAWANDA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas

It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Has a Brand New Area Code

Phone calls are not like what they used to be. Back in the day, you would call anyone and everyone. Whether it was your mom and dad, a friend, neighbor or a call service, it was always the only line of communication. Now with texting, we hardly call anyone anymore...
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Washington Street Construction Will Not Be Finished This Year

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A popular Jamestown thoroughfare that has been under construction since March, will not be completed this year. This news is concerning for local plow drivers who will now likely deal with unfamiliar road conditions this winter. Designated as a state route, New York...
JAMESTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy