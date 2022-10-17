Read full article on original website
Temporary restraining order placed on NYS ruling preventing concealed carry in places of worship
(WIVB) — A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the prosecution of the new New York State gun law that makes carrying a firearm in places of worship a felony. The state legislature approved the new law in June. “I have instructed all police agencies not to charge it until further notice […]
WHEC TV-10
NYS Attorney General James said its time to re-examine bail reform
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Tish James said it’s time to re-examine the state’s bail reform laws. She made the comment during an interview with our NBC affiliate in Buffalo. James has supported bail reform and has spent the bulk of her term in office arguing against the elimination of cashless bail. Now that view appears to be changing.
NY Gov. & Attorney General Look to Outlaw Videos of Homicides Following Buffalo Massacre Report
A new report on the racially-motivated killings in Buffalo allegedly by a Conklin teen is prompting a call for new internet regulations. Two top New York state officials are calling on federal lawmakers to outlaw the creation of videos of homicides, citing the viral spread across the internet of footage allegedly live-streamed by a Conklin teen as he killed Black shoppers and workers during a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket in May.
New York State police add 218 new troopers to its ranks
The governor's office said the graduation increases the New York State police ranks to 4,742 sworn members.
Here’s How Much Money Hunters Paid New York State
Hunting season is upon us in New York State and you can bet that people have been out getting their ducks or out with their bows in the woods the past couple of weekends. We were talking on Clay and Company this morning about how much money it costs to hunt in New York State. An annual hunting license alone is 22 bucks for an adult in New York State.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Corrections union demand senator stop lying in tweets
ALBANY – The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association Inc. (NYSCOPBA) is accusing the author of New York’s HALT Act, State Senator Julia Salazar (D-Brooklyn), of publishing lies regarding the violence crisis in New York’s correctional facilities. The HALT Act places restrictions on how...
Gov. Hochul Announces Progress Toward Boosting New York’s Unscrewed Aircraft Systems Industry
ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site has secured approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly uncrewed aircraft systems – commonly referred to as drones – beyond visual line of sight across the entire 50 miles of airspace within New York’s Drone Corridor.
New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures
New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
7 New York Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A number of the worst small cities in America can be found in the Hudson Valley and New York State. WalletHub reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share its recent findings of the best and worst "Small Cities in America." “Smaller cities often have more affordable housing prices and...
Zeldin gaining on Hochul in N.Y. governor’s race, latest poll shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is tightening the race against incumbent Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, according to the results of a recent Siena College poll of likely New York State voters. Hochul leads Zeldin by 11 points, 52% to 41%, which is down from 17 points...
Gotham Gazette
What the Polls Say About the New York Governor's Race
With under three weeks till Election Day, a set of recent polls in the New York governor’s race show U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee, catching up to incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul. They appear to indicate a growing possibility that New York could elect its first Republican governor since George Pataki won a third and final term in 2002, despite that such an outcome seemed like a big longshot just weeks ago.
WNYT
NY voters rank one issue above others as their biggest concern
Rising costs is the issue many New York voters are concerned about the most as they prepare to cast their votes on Nov. 8. That’s according to a NewsChannel 13-SurveyUSA poll released Thursday. Inflation is the top issue for 35% of the likely voters who responded to the poll....
Where In New York Are People Moving To And Why? The Answer May Surprise You
New York State is known for it's beauty especially when the leaves are changing colors in the Fall. The Keystone State is also known for people leaving but it might surprise you to learn that it ranks in the middle compared with the other 49 states. By ratio, in 2021,...
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in New York State
New York State doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore. The tradition of using a lit candle in your pumpkins that are on your front porch for Halloween may be a thing of the past. The New York State Division of Consumer Services lays out all of...
localsyr.com
New proposal to boost chip manufacturing in New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—New York State is becoming a major hub for chip manufacturing. Now that more chips will be produced in the state, Senator Chuck Schumer wants to make sure that companies that do business with the federal government limit the use of semiconductor chips made in China. “I...
wxhc.com
NY State Announces Crackdown on Catalytic Converter Theft
New measures have been announced by Gov. Hochul to crack down on catalytic converters and auto theft in New York State. Among the measures, State Police have been directed to ramp up enforcement, increase interstate coordination, and partner with other law enforcement in high-theft areas. Additionally, Gov. Hochul signed legislation...
Langworthy on gun control: “More laws are not the answer”
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During Tuesday’s NY-23 Congressional debate, candidates Nick Langworthy (R) and Max Della Pia (D), were asked how the government can reduce gun violence. Langworthy stated that there should be a stronger focus on mental heath. He said New York has more gun laws that any other place in the country but […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York advocates urge Hochul to sign comptroller oversight bill
Back in 2011, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders passed a budget deal that stripped the state comptroller’s office of oversight powers that it had had for over a century. Now, over 30 organizations have signed onto a memo of support urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill that would restore many of those oversight powers. John Kaehny, executive director of Reinvent Albany, told Capital Tonight that if Gov. Hochul wants to fulfill her promise of a “new era of transparency," she needs to sign this bill into law.
Historic Cornerstone Saved Prior to IBM Country Club Demolition
Just as the wrecking crew is preparing to tear down the old IBM Country Club complex west of Endicott, Broome County officials have secured a cornerstone from the facility. The block marked with the year "1951" had been installed as part of a new wing to the facility on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union.
New funding aimed at reducing catalytic converter theft in New York State
Vehicle dismantlers and scrap processors must keep information on anyone who sells them a catalytic converter.
