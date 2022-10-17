ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

WHEC TV-10

NYS Attorney General James said its time to re-examine bail reform

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Tish James said it’s time to re-examine the state’s bail reform laws. She made the comment during an interview with our NBC affiliate in Buffalo. James has supported bail reform and has spent the bulk of her term in office arguing against the elimination of cashless bail. Now that view appears to be changing.
BUFFALO, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

NY Gov. & Attorney General Look to Outlaw Videos of Homicides Following Buffalo Massacre Report

A new report on the racially-motivated killings in Buffalo allegedly by a Conklin teen is prompting a call for new internet regulations. Two top New York state officials are calling on federal lawmakers to outlaw the creation of videos of homicides, citing the viral spread across the internet of footage allegedly live-streamed by a Conklin teen as he killed Black shoppers and workers during a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket in May.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Here’s How Much Money Hunters Paid New York State

Hunting season is upon us in New York State and you can bet that people have been out getting their ducks or out with their bows in the woods the past couple of weekends. We were talking on Clay and Company this morning about how much money it costs to hunt in New York State. An annual hunting license alone is 22 bucks for an adult in New York State.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Corrections union demand senator stop lying in tweets

ALBANY – The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association Inc. (NYSCOPBA) is accusing the author of New York’s HALT Act, State Senator Julia Salazar (D-Brooklyn), of publishing lies regarding the violence crisis in New York’s correctional facilities. The HALT Act places restrictions on how...
BROOKLYN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures

New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
Gotham Gazette

What the Polls Say About the New York Governor's Race

With under three weeks till Election Day, a set of recent polls in the New York governor’s race show U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee, catching up to incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul. They appear to indicate a growing possibility that New York could elect its first Republican governor since George Pataki won a third and final term in 2002, despite that such an outcome seemed like a big longshot just weeks ago.
NEW YORK STATE
WNYT

NY voters rank one issue above others as their biggest concern

Rising costs is the issue many New York voters are concerned about the most as they prepare to cast their votes on Nov. 8. That’s according to a NewsChannel 13-SurveyUSA poll released Thursday. Inflation is the top issue for 35% of the likely voters who responded to the poll....
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Candles in Pumpkins Banned in New York State

New York State doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore. The tradition of using a lit candle in your pumpkins that are on your front porch for Halloween may be a thing of the past. The New York State Division of Consumer Services lays out all of...
localsyr.com

New proposal to boost chip manufacturing in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—New York State is becoming a major hub for chip manufacturing. Now that more chips will be produced in the state, Senator Chuck Schumer wants to make sure that companies that do business with the federal government limit the use of semiconductor chips made in China. “I...
wxhc.com

NY State Announces Crackdown on Catalytic Converter Theft

New measures have been announced by Gov. Hochul to crack down on catalytic converters and auto theft in New York State. Among the measures, State Police have been directed to ramp up enforcement, increase interstate coordination, and partner with other law enforcement in high-theft areas. Additionally, Gov. Hochul signed legislation...
News 4 Buffalo

Langworthy on gun control: “More laws are not the answer”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During Tuesday’s NY-23 Congressional debate, candidates Nick Langworthy (R) and Max Della Pia (D), were asked how the government can reduce gun violence. Langworthy stated that there should be a stronger focus on mental heath. He said New York has more gun laws that any other place in the country but […]
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York advocates urge Hochul to sign comptroller oversight bill

Back in 2011, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders passed a budget deal that stripped the state comptroller’s office of oversight powers that it had had for over a century. Now, over 30 organizations have signed onto a memo of support urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill that would restore many of those oversight powers. John Kaehny, executive director of Reinvent Albany, told Capital Tonight that if Gov. Hochul wants to fulfill her promise of a “new era of transparency," she needs to sign this bill into law.
NEW YORK STATE
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
