Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News
According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight
The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football. The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone. Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line. ...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay calls for removal of Washington Commanders’ Daniel Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, a highly-respected individual around the league, did not hold back on Tuesday when talking about
Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr
Odell Beckham Jr. has not yet decided where he'll play football this season. That being said, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III would like to see the All-Pro wideout suit up for the Green Bay Packers. Griffin pointed out that Green Bay's receiving corps is in desperate need of a boost...
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb amplifies Jacoby Brissett's postgame message
BEREA — If the Browns didn’t get a wake-up call from Jacoby Brissett’s postgame speech Sunday, Nick Chubb provided it Wednesday. Brissett played his worst game of the season in the 38-15 home loss to the New England Patriots, throwing two interceptions, one on the second play, and taking four sacks. He finished...
Centre Daily
Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report for Week 7
The Las Vegas Raiders were back on the practice field, preparing for their week seven contest against the Houston Texans but were without one of their star players. Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller was the only non-participant on Wednesday’s practice. Waller suffered a hamstring injury early in the...
Centre Daily
Report: 49ers Acquiring Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey
The San Francisco 49ers are acquiring former All Pro running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. In exchange for McCaffrey, the 49ers are sending a whopping four picks to the Panthers. Those picks are a 2023 second-round, third-round, and fourth-round pick. On top of that, they are trading away fifth-round pick in 2024.
Centre Daily
Chargers Aim to Overcome Growing List of Injuries to Extend Win Streak
COSTA MESA – The injuries have continued to hit the Chargers at a particularly high rate, and last week's game on Monday Night Football was no different. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer and tight end Donald Parham Jr. each suffered a concussion against the Broncos, putting their status in doubt for the Week 7 game against the Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
Centre Daily
Seahawks vs. Chargers GAMEDAY Preview
The Seattle Seahawks travel to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday from Sofi Stadium. The Seahawks are fresh off a division win vs. the Arizona Cardinals which improves Seattle to 3-3 on the season, currently tied with the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams at the top of the NFC West division.
Centre Daily
Broncos’ Top Trade Bait & Targets with NFL Deadline Approaching
The NFL trade deadline is November 1, and the Denver Broncos are in an awkward position. The Broncos put a lot of hype on themselves during the offseason by portraying this team as playoff-or-bust caliber, but with an inept offense and sitting at a 2-4 record, making the playoffs seems like a pipe dream.
Centre Daily
Conflicting NFL, College Schedules Contributing to CFP Expansion Delay
View the original article to see embedded media. The College Football Playoff Board of Managers met in Dallas on Thursday in the latest round of meetings surrounding potential expansion. Exiting the meetings on Thursday, there was no official update regarding timeline of expansion of the playoff. “They made progress. They’re...
Centre Daily
A Mindful Recovery Process
NASHVILLE – Walking off the football field a few weeks ago, Amani Hooker felt drained, just as he does at the end of every punishing NFL contest. There was one important difference. “It felt like a game,” the Tennessee Titans safety said, “but it was only a walk-through practice.”...
Centre Daily
Dak Prescott Reacts to Death of Mississippi State Football Player
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacted to the death of Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland on Thursday. The Dallas standout played at Mississippi State from 2011–15 and sent his condolences to his former team and school. “My condolences go to his family and the Mississippi State program,” Prescott said,...
Centre Daily
Larry Stone: 2022 has been the year of Geno in Seattle sports
This is the uplifting story of Geno, who began his Seattle season as an afterthought and then segued into a huge contributor to unexpected success. I’m talking third baseman Eugenio Suarez, known affectionately in the Mariners’ clubhouse as Geno, who came to Seattle in March as a throw-in in the Jesse Winker trade. It was Winker’s bat that was going to be the difference-maker, but to get Winker you had to take Suarez and his high salary, which the Cincinnati Reds were looking to shed. And then Geno morphed into so much more — one of their most productive players all season, and the North Star in the clubhouse around whom their positive culture flowed.
