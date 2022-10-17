Read full article on original website
Are the Syracuse Orange a College Football Playoff dark horse?
I think it's safe to say that most Syracuse Orange football fans have had their expectations exceeded so far with the inspiring 6-0 start. But just how far can this year’s team go?. According to DraftKings SportsBook, the No. 14 Orange have an outside chance of making it all...
Syracuse football: how 2022’s 6-0 start compares to the best Orange teams
It’s taken a long time for Syracuse Orange football to get back to the heights it's at now. With a 6-0 record, the No. 14 ranking in the AP and Coaches’ Polls, and a real chance to hang with No. 5 Clemson tomorrow, ‘Cuse can truly be proud of its first-half success.
Week 8 ACC Bowl Projections — Syracuse in Strong Position
After its thrilling win over North Carolina State last Saturday, the Syracuse Orange have qualified for a bowl game for the first time since 2018. With a breakthrough 6-0 start and Top 25 ranking however, the Orange are not just scraping by to get to a bowl game — they're shattering expectations and setting themselves up for a great postseason opportunity, similar to the program's win in the 2018 Camping World Bowl.
TNIAAM Reacts: Optimism meter increasing for the Orange
As is the theme this year, folks, we asked questions about the Syracuse Orange football season and you answered. This time we’re approaching this from the lens of a 6-0 football team who hasn’t seen this record in more than three decades. Now it’s on to crunch time. The Orange have six games left and no guarantees as to what they will finish this year at, but they know they’re starting the stretch off in Death Valley against the Clemson Tigers.
Syracuse football: Clemson predictions and poll
The #14 Syracuse Orange (6-0, 3-0) and the #5 Clemson Tigers (7-0, 5-0) will meet tomorow at Noon in the biggest ACC of the 2022 season. We believe that this website has never had a football matchup of unbeaten teams this late into October but we aren’t entirely sure that Sean Keeley isn’t a character created by a member of the 1987 Orange squad to make sure no one forgot that Don McPherson was robbed of the Heisman.
Syracuse football: players not fazed by upcoming challenge in Clemson
It’s the time of year that Syracuse Orange fans both love and dread: Clemson week. The ‘Cuse players are just as aware of the hype behind their next game as the rest of us. Here’s what they said about this battle of undefeated programs:. Isaiah Johnson. On...
Syracuse football: four things to watch vs Clemson
The Syracuse Orange face their toughest challenge of the 2022 season on Saturday. With a road trip to meet the Clemson Tigers for the ACC Atlantic Division lead, what do the Orange need to do to get the upset win?. Here’s what we’re looking for on Saturday:. Christian:...
Damarius Owens Details Syracuse Basketball Official Visit
Syracuse basketball hosted one of its priority 2024 targets last weekend for an official visit in forward Damarius Owens. Owens is a 6-8 forward originally from Rochester but currently playing for Western Reserve Academy. "The visit was great," Owens said. "They showed me around campus ...
Syracuse football: How to watch Week 8 matchup vs No. 5 Clemson
Teams: 14/14 Syracuse Orange (6-0, 3-0) vs 5/5 Clemson Tigers (7-0, 5-0) Location: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C. Line: The Draftkings Line doesn’t think Syracuse has much of a chance, with the Orange sitting as 13.5 underdogs. TV/Streaming: ABC, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius XM 134 or...
#FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs Clemson
It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means... time for the blog that gives you the internet’s most ridiculous college football preview series- it’s #FakeNunes time. Have we found some creative ways to get #jokesandgarbage into a Syracuse Orange preview? You be the judge.... Now onto this...
1997 Syracuse football rewind: Orange continue rolling with a 60-7 win over Temple
The 1997 Syracuse Orange football team returned to the Carrier Dome riding a three-game winning streak as they welcomed the Temple Owls to town. Like they’ve been doing during this streak, it was a game that was never in doubt as Syracuse rolled 60-7. Donovan McNabb threw touchdown passes...
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball player profiles: Symir Torrence
If it’s a day that ends in “y”, it’s another chance to talk Syracuse Orange men’s basketball. With the season rapidly approaching, it’s time to round out our player analysis for the 2022-2023 men’s basketball team. I’ve already discussed two of the Orange’s premier guards: Joe Girard III and Judah Mintz. Let’s take on one more with veteran Symir Torrence.
Syracuse men’s basketball: talking about NCAA Tournament expansion and summer games
Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim isn’t the only one talking about expanding the NCAA MBB Tournament, but he might be the only one who has been saying it for decades. “Well, I had that idea 30 years ago,’’ Boeheim said. “I’ve been knocked down every year I ever brought it up. I stopped bringing it up. Everybody thought I was an idiot. It took 30 years, but I guess I’m maybe right now, huh?’’
Man charged in Syracuse double-murder; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 18)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 51; Low: 36. Chilly, showers. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: A mission to build generational wealth where she grew up: Being named manager of the newly opened Pathfinder Bank branch on West Onondaga Street was a homecoming for Shynique Gainey. She grew up in the neighborhood and recalls the beautiful parks and well-maintained homes before the area fell on hard times. Gainey sat down with syracuse.com recently in her office to talk about what she’s teaching people about money, the legacy of redlining, and the secret of not saying “no.” (N. Scott Trimble photo)
Syracuse pizzeria owner wins first place in World Calzone Championship
Atlantic City, N.J. — John “Vig” Vigliotti is a winner in the world of calzones. Vigliotti, owner of Peppino’s Restaurant and Catering in Syracuse, took home the top prize last weekend in what was billed as the “World Calzone Championship.” That was one of several contests held at the Pizza & Pasta Northeast Competition in Atlantic City, N.J., sponsored by Pizza Today magazine.
Hall of fame Jamesville-DeWitt football coach, educator who ‘taught winning’ dies at 95
Legendary football coach and educator Carl Bjork spent nearly three decades working in the Jamesville-DeWitt Central School district. He was surrounded by his family when he died at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Saturday, his daughter Janeen Bjork said Tuesday. He was 95.
Bullfinch Brewpub breathes life into Syracuse mall (Dining in review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Pigs can’t fly but the hog wings at Bullfinch Brewpub at Destiny USA certainly catch some air. Pig wings are made from whole-muscle ham shanks, a cut that is packed with full-flavored bone-in dark meat. They get a dunk in pineapple-and brown sugar-rich barbecue sauce before serving. And, let’s be honest, pig wing sounds a lot better than ham shanks.
A Syracuse clinic for women closes. Now what?
An information vacuum in local communities of color and the overturning of Roe v. Wade has increased disinformation on women’s reproductive health. When Syracuse Family Planning Services announced it would close, it garnered a single mention in the local news. The shutdown, Syracuse.com’s James Mulder wrote, “could leave more...
Armory Square Starbucks in Syracuse to close; company cites safety issues
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Starbucks located on Syracuse’s Armory Square is slated for closure, a company spokesperson said Wednesday. The West Jefferson Street store is closing due to mental health crises, chronic homelessness, substance abuse and Covid-19-related issues in the area, Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jefferies said. Jefferies could...
It’s End of Era! Last of 3 Restaurants in CNY Closing After 50 Years
It's the end of an era as we say goodbye to the last of a string of family-run restaurants in Central New York. A famous steakhouse that once had three locations in Central New York, is closing the last restaurant after more than 50 years, just weeks after shutting the doors on the second location.
