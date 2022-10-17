As is the theme this year, folks, we asked questions about the Syracuse Orange football season and you answered. This time we’re approaching this from the lens of a 6-0 football team who hasn’t seen this record in more than three decades. Now it’s on to crunch time. The Orange have six games left and no guarantees as to what they will finish this year at, but they know they’re starting the stretch off in Death Valley against the Clemson Tigers.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO