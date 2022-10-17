Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Blank Slate Monument on Display in Selma
A Wi-fi enabled interactive sculpture is now on display in downtown Selma. The Blank Slate Monument allows people to become a part of the exhibit. It uses Wi-fi technology to allow visitors to post a message on the protest sign being carried by one of the figures in the sculpture.
WSFA
Man convicted in deadly shooting at Montgomery bar
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing 99 years to life in prison after he was convicted for a 2020 murder at a former business on Vaughn Road, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced Thursday. Authorities said Jeffrey Sanders was asked to leave Uptown Bar & Grill after...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Tuskegee native, Baltimore pastor to Tuberville: ‘Criminals were the ones who enslaved the Black people’
This is an opinion column. Reparations were Rev. Robert Turner’s passion long before they became a national clarion call for those who believe America owes compensation to the descendants of the thousands of Black men, women, and children who were enslaved in our nation for more than a century of systemic racial inequities.
WSFA
We’re Fall-ing in love with this weekend’s events
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You have no other choice but to ‘fall’ in love with this weekend. It is jam-packed with a lot of fun things you can do with your family and friends. Do your kids love dinosaurs? Or do you? Either way, the number one interactive...
These photos of future vets and their pets are so inspiring
Tracy McDaniel, a photographer based in Opelika, wasn’t sure why her gallery of photos of veterinary students at Tuskegee University went viral on social media last week. She had posted some of her favorites – the ones she thought would be “eye-catching” – and by the following morning, they’d been shared 200 times. Within days, the gallery had been shared upwards of 21,000 times.
WSFA
City of Prattville kicks off Parade of Pumpkins Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville kicks off its 4th annual Parade of Pumpkins Friday!. Carved and decorated pumpkins from folks in the community are on display around the downtown area. Along with festive storefronts and seasonal displays the GLOW trail that will light up historic downtown Prattville.
Opelika-Auburn News
Fundraiser set up for widow and daughters after ‘heartbreaking’ events in Auburn subdivision
On Oct. 12, Randy Travis Navarre was found unresponsive in the Lee County Jail and later died in the hospital leaving behind his wife and three young daughters. Mckinzi Jacques, a family friend from Auburn, organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for the Navarre family to help pay for funeral expenses. Navarre and his wife Caitlin had three daughters Reagan, 6, Lainey, 5, and Harlyn who is 10 months old.
WSFA
Josh Turner set to perform at Wind Creek Wetumpka
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Country music artist Josh Turner is set to perform at Wind Creek Wetumpka in December. The Grammy-nominated artist will perform take the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Entertainment Center state on Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. as a part of his King Size Manger holiday tour, according to Wind Creek.
WSFA
Reward offered in search for Montgomery homicide suspect
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is renewing the call for information in the search for a suspect in a homicide investigation. On Sept. 5, Montgomery police responded to the 500 block of Centennial Way around 10:40 p.m. in reference to a shooting. There, officers found Takata Floyd, 31, of Montgomery, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wetumpka Herald
Lots going on in downtown Wetumpka
Downtown Wetumpka will be filled with excitement the next eight weeks. Fall and the holiday season are filled with events that will bring joy to anyone. With fall festivals, art shows and Christmas events everyone will want to come to downtown multiple times before Christmas. • Family Sunshine Center Food...
WSFA
This week’s cold blast will go down in history
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whew! We made it through one of the all-time coldest shots of air to impact Alabama in October. Records were broken all across the state and eastern half of the country this week. That includes Montgomery, which broke some impressive and longstanding records beginning back on...
Second inmate dies inside north Alabama prison this week
A second inmate has died inside a north Alabama Department of Corrections facility this week. Clarence Jackson was found unresponsive in his cell at Limestone Correctional Facility on Sunday, according to ADOC spokesperson Kelly Betts. Jackson was taken to the prison’s health care unit “where all life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” she said.
forwardtimes.com
WHO IS SWAC?
Recently, Alabama State University (ASU) was trounced by the Jackson State University (JSU) football team, led by Deion “Prime Time” Sanders. The scoreboards’ final tally of 26-12 displayed a whooping that clearly riled ASU Head Coach Eric Robinson Jr. before a sold-out homecoming crowd. So much so, that after the customary coach handshake, Coach Sanders went in to embrace Coach Robinson and was stopped short when he put a hand to Coach Sanders’ chest. Sanders, rightfully affronted, pushed Robinson’s hand from contact and a trading of barbs ensued.
WSFA
Montgomery airport postpones inaugural MGM Runway 5K
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Regional Airport has postponed its inaugural MGM Runway 5K until next spring. Officials made the move due to ongoing construction projects at the airport. They added that taxiway closures would affect the course of the race. “The safe race experience must be a pleasant...
altoday.com
Yolanda Flowers addresses prison protesters
On Friday, Democratic nominee for Governor Yolanda Flowers addressed the “Break These Chains” protest rally on the Capitol steps in Montgomery. The rally aimed to draw attention to conditions within the Alabama Department of Corrections. Alabama is one of seven states that do not pay its prisoners for their labor. There is reportedly still an ongoing work stoppage in some state prisons.
montgomeryindependent.com
Montgomery Principal Surprised with $25,000 Milken Educator Award
Dr. Bryan Cutter among up to 40 recipients nationwide to be recognized for excellence in education and outstanding leadership. The schoolwide assembly Dalraida Elementary Principal Dr. Bryan Cutter helped organize took a surprising turn when he became the guest of honor. Cutter received a $25,000 Milken Educator Award given by the Milken Family Foundation – a fitting way to celebrate National Principals Month. Cutter was recognized for his innovative leadership style and implementation of technology throughout the school, where he helped establish the first STEM lab of the region at the elementary level after just one year as principal.
Former Montgomery Hyundai executive suing, claiming racism, retaliation
A former Hyundai executive at the automaker’s Montgomery plant has filed a federal lawsuit, claiming she was fired from her position after being singularly excluded from leadership, with her position diminished because of racism. Yvette Gilkey-Shuford, who said she was previously the top ranked female and Black executive at...
WSFA
Over 400 high schoolers attend journalism workshop at Troy University
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 400 high school students from across the state visited Troy University to learn about journalism at J-Day 2022. Students got to hear from professional journalists and communication experts. “This is something that I would like to incorporate into my career in the future, and...
WSFA
Police chief says fentanyl concerns on the rise in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert is alerting residents about the dangers of fentanyl, as the department is seeing far too many residents die from illegal use of the drug. “I don’t think I’ve seen anything as serious as this since the 1990s crack epidemic,” Albert said....
WTVM
King Honda returns to new location in Opelika after 14 years
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 14 long years of on and off construction, the new King Honda dealership is finally opening up soon for business. “Oh, I’ve been waiting forever,” said customer Marie Hanna. Marie Hanna isn’t the only customer who has been waiting years for the new...
