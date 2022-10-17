Dr. Bryan Cutter among up to 40 recipients nationwide to be recognized for excellence in education and outstanding leadership. The schoolwide assembly Dalraida Elementary Principal Dr. Bryan Cutter helped organize took a surprising turn when he became the guest of honor. Cutter received a $25,000 Milken Educator Award given by the Milken Family Foundation – a fitting way to celebrate National Principals Month. Cutter was recognized for his innovative leadership style and implementation of technology throughout the school, where he helped establish the first STEM lab of the region at the elementary level after just one year as principal.

