Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

Massive fire destroys entire block in Tallulah

TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - An overnight fire in Tallulah ravaged an entire block downtown on Oct. 19, 2022. Officials say there were no fatalities. The City of Tallulah posted pictures on their Facebook and offered condolences to business owners impacted.
TALLULAH, LA
KNOE TV8

KNOE TV8

West Monroe police hosting ‘Coffee With a Cop’

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Have you ever wanted to sit down with a cop and know more about them? Do you have questions about what they do, why they do what they do, or how they do what they do?. The West Monroe Police Department will be hosting ‘Coffee...
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities identify body discovered in LaSalle Parish

UPDATE (10/19/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of the body that was found in a wooded area near Olla, La. on July 27, 2022, to be 48-year-old Kevin Howell. According to officials, there was no foul play. LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July […]
OLLA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man accused of stalking women and inviting them to get in his vehicle; arrested

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 7:30 AM on Thursday, October 20, 2022, Monroe Police arrested 63-year-old Waymon Duchense at his residence on Dera Drive after multiple complaints of him allegedly stalking women. According to authorities, Duchense was on Island Drive in Monroe, La. stopping women […]
MONROE, LA
vicksburgnews.com

KNOE TV8

aarons aces

ULM/City of Monroe to lease land to facilitate Biomedical Research and Innovation Park. Mayor Friday Ellis is asking the City Council to approve the purchase of a $5.1 million piece of land on the corner of Tower Drive and Bienville Drive, which the city will then lease to the BRIP.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

New truck stop solves parking issues in south Monroe neighborhoods

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - For the last several months, residents spotted 18-wheelers parking in illegal spots in south Monroe neighborhoods. Truck drivers are now able to park at the Quickway Truck Stop store, located at 3019 Hwy. 165, S Bypass. The store added a truck stop to its location a...
RICHWOOD, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe woman accused of stealing nearly $6K worth of items; allegedly posted pictures with stolen items on social media

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched due to a theft complaint. Deputies were informed by the victim that 35-year-old Samantha Danelle Burns cleaned their home from August 2022 to October 2022. According to officials, they were […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Swanson Correctional Center receives youth transfers from Bridge City

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Office of Juvenile Justice has completed its first transfer of youth inmates from Bridge City Correctional Center for Youth (BCCY) in Bridge City to Swanson Correctional Center in Monroe on Wednesday, Oct. 19. OJJ says the transfer is part of a comprehensive plan aimed at...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Ruston voters overwhelmingly say “yes” to grocery store alcohol sales

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Economic Growth Committee, supported by Brookshire’s and Walmart, has turned in their petition to give local grocery retailers a “level playing field” in alcohol sales. In less than one month, more than 3,300 people signed the petition, and the committee says...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Appeal hearing continues for former MPD officer, Chuck Johnson

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A former Monroe police officer is continuing to fight for his job. Chuck Johnson was terminated after the city said he failed to report an excessive force case in a timely manner back in 2020. The appeal hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 19, is not the first meeting of Johnson’s appeal and it probably won’t be the last.
MONROE, LA
wbrz.com

Bridge City youth offenders moved to center in Monroe, not Angola

BATON ROUGE - The first wave of juvenile inmates being housed at the embattled Bridge City Center for Youth was moved to a youth center in Monroe early Tuesday morning and not Angola as first reported, in a controversial move that comes after a string of problems at the New Orleans-area jail.
MONROE, LA

