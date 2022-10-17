Read full article on original website
Victim dies in early morning shooting in Ouachita Parish; investigation underway
The identity of the victim has not been released by officials due to notifying the family of the victim.
West Monroe police hosting ‘Coffee With a Cop’
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Have you ever wanted to sit down with a cop and know more about them? Do you have questions about what they do, why they do what they do, or how they do what they do?. The West Monroe Police Department will be hosting ‘Coffee...
Fire destroys entire block in the Downtown Tallulah area; no fatalities reported
TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the City of Tallulah experienced a massive fire that affected an entire block in the downtown area. According to officials, there were no fatalities in the fire. As always, we will keep you update as we receive more information.
Authorities identify body discovered in LaSalle Parish
UPDATE (10/19/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of the body that was found in a wooded area near Olla, La. on July 27, 2022, to be 48-year-old Kevin Howell. According to officials, there was no foul play. LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July […]
Monroe man accused of stalking women and inviting them to get in his vehicle; arrested
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 7:30 AM on Thursday, October 20, 2022, Monroe Police arrested 63-year-old Waymon Duchense at his residence on Dera Drive after multiple complaints of him allegedly stalking women. According to authorities, Duchense was on Island Drive in Monroe, La. stopping women […]
Fire consumes city block in Tallulah
A fire consumed a city block in Tallulah Wednesday night. At around 8 p.m., authorities in Tallulah were notified of a structure fire at a business on Depot and Mulberry. “It was fully involved when we arrived,” said Fire Chief Harold Allen. In addition to multiple units from Tallulah, East Carrol Parish and Tensas Parish were called in to assist in containing the fire. “Upon the arrival of Engine 1, the first engine on the scene the building was fully involved from the Depot Street side to the Mulberry Street side.” A muffler shop, a nail shop, Tower Loan, and a vacant business location were all destroyed by the fire.
ULM/City of Monroe to lease land to facilitate Biomedical Research and Innovation Park. Mayor Friday Ellis is asking the City Council to approve the purchase of a $5.1 million piece of land on the corner of Tower Drive and Bienville Drive, which the city will then lease to the BRIP.
New truck stop solves parking issues in south Monroe neighborhoods
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - For the last several months, residents spotted 18-wheelers parking in illegal spots in south Monroe neighborhoods. Truck drivers are now able to park at the Quickway Truck Stop store, located at 3019 Hwy. 165, S Bypass. The store added a truck stop to its location a...
Louisiana Chef to be featured in “Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night”
According to a release, this event is a part of the Louisiana Culinary Trials tourism marketing campaign.
Search continues for murder suspect, wanted in deadly Monroe nightclub shooting
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— There’s nothing like a night out on the town in Louisiana, but on April 2, 2022, shots were fired outside a popular nightclub in Monroe. Five people were shot, one person died, and the alleged shooter is still wanted on several felony charges, including murder. Authorities continue their search for Stanvious Cloman. […]
West Monroe woman accused of stealing nearly $6K worth of items; allegedly posted pictures with stolen items on social media
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched due to a theft complaint. Deputies were informed by the victim that 35-year-old Samantha Danelle Burns cleaned their home from August 2022 to October 2022. According to officials, they were […]
Swanson Correctional Center receives youth transfers from Bridge City
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Office of Juvenile Justice has completed its first transfer of youth inmates from Bridge City Correctional Center for Youth (BCCY) in Bridge City to Swanson Correctional Center in Monroe on Wednesday, Oct. 19. OJJ says the transfer is part of a comprehensive plan aimed at...
Ouachita Parish under burn ban until further notice
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Fire Department announced a burn ban for Ouachita Parish, La. The ban is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.
Ruston voters overwhelmingly say “yes” to grocery store alcohol sales
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Economic Growth Committee, supported by Brookshire’s and Walmart, has turned in their petition to give local grocery retailers a “level playing field” in alcohol sales. In less than one month, more than 3,300 people signed the petition, and the committee says...
Appeal hearing continues for former MPD officer, Chuck Johnson
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A former Monroe police officer is continuing to fight for his job. Chuck Johnson was terminated after the city said he failed to report an excessive force case in a timely manner back in 2020. The appeal hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 19, is not the first meeting of Johnson’s appeal and it probably won’t be the last.
Farmerville traffic stop results in driver being shot, one man arrested
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Sheriff’s Task Force is investigating a traffic stop that ended in one man being arrested and one man having a gunshot wound. On Oct. 15, 2022, a Union Parish Sheriff’s deputy says they tried to pull over a 1999 Mercury Marquis on...
Bridge City youth offenders moved to center in Monroe, not Angola
BATON ROUGE - The first wave of juvenile inmates being housed at the embattled Bridge City Center for Youth was moved to a youth center in Monroe early Tuesday morning and not Angola as first reported, in a controversial move that comes after a string of problems at the New Orleans-area jail.
