ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 51

TheOneYouLoveToHate
3d ago

well based people already knew this, but labeled "conspiracy theorists". funny though that the majority of "conspiracy theories " are facts the left mob want to ignore because liberals

Reply(5)
32
TheTruth
3d ago

Well, everyone should be speaking up on the results, Biden more votes than any other President!!!! 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 give me a break.People didn’t like Trump because he didn’t candy coat and add more sugar to anything. He told it like it is!!! He had the Country in the best place than any other!!! Just a FACT!!!!!

Reply(1)
31
FAILED PUPPET
2d ago

oh oh nay sayers.... even your own can tell some truth once in a while. Daily we see your failed puppet bumbling his way through the day and you voted for this? 👉🤡💨

Reply
15
Related
Benzinga

Trump Will Run For Office In 2024 But May Not Stay In The Whole Time, Says Book Author: 'He's Backed Himself Into A Corner'

Talks of former U.S. President Donald Trump throwing his hat into the ring for the 2024 presidential elections have appeared on and off in the press in recent times. What Happened: Trump may be forced to announce his candidature, Maggie Haberman, New York Times White House correspondent and the author of the new book, “Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America,” said in an interview with CBS News.
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections

Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
Newsweek

The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm

With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Pelosi says Trump ‘wouldn’t have had the courage’ to come to Capitol during Jan 6 riot: ‘He’s all talk’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has responded to footage taken of her and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer during the January 6 riot. The Democratic leader spoke on MSNBC in an interview with Andrea Mitchell after the House select committee investigating January 6 played footage of her responding to news that Donald Trump wanted to come down to the Capitol during the deadly riot started by his supporters.
thecentersquare.com

Gabbard to stump for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate

(The Center Square) – Fresh off her pledge to leave the Democratic Party, former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is planning a trip to New Hampshire to stump for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc. Bolduc said Thursday that Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, will be visiting the Granite State...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

New poll suggests Republicans take House control after midterms

The latest CBS News-YouGov polling suggests that voters would prefer Republicans to take control of the House after the November midterms. The Battleground Tracker, which estimates how many seats each party is predicted to win in the House of Representatives, showed that Republicans had stabilized their lead at 224 seats, while Democrats held 211. However, the GOP lead in the model had diminished in the past two months.
People

Georgia Voters Have Already Smashed Turnout Records on Day One of Early Voting

Georgia voters will determine the fate of two hotly contested races: a U.S. Senate seat and governor Monday marked day one of early voting in Georgia, where two hotly contested races for governor and for a Senate seat will be decided next month. Already, voter turnout in the state has smashed previous records. Georgia's WSV-TV reports that, according to the the Georgia Secretary of State's office, more than 100,000 Georgians had cast their ballots early as of 4:15 p.m. on Monday. "This blows away the previous midterm first-day record...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Republicans are flipping the abortion script on Democrats as the midterms’ home stretch runs out

For a while, Republicans looked like they might be on the ropes headed into this year’s midterms – but it appears they have found a new way to flip the script: simply ask the Democrats whether they support any limits on abortion.Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in June, Democrats have been highlighting what they say is the Republican Party’s anti-abortion extremism, focusing in particular on attempts to limit legal access to abortion to the extremely early stages of pregnancy, if at all.The opinion data in this area is murky. In April, prior to the court’s bombshell ruling,...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy