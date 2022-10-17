Pensacola woman arrested in Mississippi, allegedly kidnapped 2 children

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Pensacola woman is being brought back from Mississippi and will be charged for kidnapping a two-year-old and a 17-year-old, according to Pensacola police officers.

Alyana Gulley, 22, will be charged with two counts of kidnapping once back in Pensacola, according to officers.

Officers issued an AMBER Alert on Saturday , saying Gulley kidnapped a 17-year-old and a two-year-old from the Stirling Hills apartments on N. Davis Highway. They said she had her own two-year-old in the car, as well.

During the alleged kidnapping, officers said they were trying to contact Gulley on her phone, when she threw it out of the window. They said the 17-year-old then jumped out of the car, went to get the phone on Hwy. 29, and waited for law enforcement.

Officers said Gulley and the two children were found at 1 a.m. in Mississippi, where she is currently waiting to be extradited.

