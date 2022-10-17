ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Top 10 Nelly Songs of All Time

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pHfqK_0icOgHQk00

In the 1990s and early 2000s, there were three names that, above all, sold music to the masses in the rap game. Two of those names you know well: Eminem and Jay Z.

The third, however, may surprise you: Nelly. Yes, the “Country Grammar” rapper from St. Louis who often wore a band-aid below one of his eyes was money in the bank seemingly with every single and album he released into the world.

Here, we will highlight Nelly’s Top 10 songs of all time—some you likely know and some are a few deep cuts for your enjoyment.

So, without further ado, let’s dive in.

1. “Ride Wit Me”

Any popular rap song with an acoustic guitar gets a gold star. It also gets played about a billion times from coast to coast and beyond. If this song didn’t put Nelly on the map, it cemented his status as one of the most important rappers of his generation. It’s a perfect song. But you already likely know that—you’ve probably sung it in your car a hundred times.

2. “Country Grammar (Hot Shit)”

Another song that was in the air as much as oxygen at the height of Nelly’s fame, “Country Grammar (Hot Shit)” was on the tips of our tongues and always on our lips. The perfect party song. Nelly’s skill was obvious but he also knew tricks to make him beloved, from doubling his vocals to using common nursery rhymes within his intricate verses. This is example No. 1.

3. “Luven Me”

Perhaps this song isn’t familiar to you. But it’s one of the most heartfelt and open songs Nelly ever put out. Any track that pays tribute to one’s mother is worth a mention on a top-10 list and this song fit that bill, for sure. It’s beautiful.

4. “Hot In Herre”

You know you’ve made it when words and phrases you create end up in the lexicon and It’s getting hot in here, so take off all your clothes is right at the top of the list for early 2000s rap lyric quotes.

5. “St. Louie”

For anyone taking the highway through the American Midwest, this is the song you play when you begin to see the St. Louis skyline in your future. You can find me in St. Louie. It was a popular track, a popular refrain, and a song that honored where Nelly came from. He put the city on the rap map, which was no small feat.

6. “Thicky Thick Girl”

As sticky as the subject of the song is “thicky,” this track is an earworm. It’s a mellow Nelly song, somber almost. But the song gets the job done and the heart pumping. It walks the line between party track and baby making music. Let your lust show with this one.

7. “E.I.”

Perhaps more than any of his hits or most popular songs, this track showcases just what makes Nelly special: an ability to turn even the simplest turn of phrase into a lyric that people sing from the rooftops with enough familiarity for you to send it a Christmas card.

8. “Air Force Ones”

Part-commercial, part-char-topper, this song brought back popular love for the classic Nike sneakers. Nelly is so good at what he does, he can make a song that seems like an ad into an important work of art in popular music.

9. “Over And Over” ft. Tim McGraw

In an age when most popular rap came from New York or Los Angeles, Nelly worked hard to put his native St. Louis, Missouri on the map. It took time but, of course, it paid off. And part of that work as a Southern M.C. means working with other country artists, like on this track featuring Tim McGraw. The song is honest and emotive—two signatures for Nelly.

10. “Dilemma” ft. Kelly Rowland

This smoothed out love song features Kelly Rowland from Destiny’s Child fame. It was also one of those songs that was ubiquitous on shows like MTV’s Total Request Live. It was popular from middle school dances to the radio waves in any number of city stations. It features Nelly’s honeysuckle rhymes and his car-on-the-highway flow.

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Comments / 2

Related
American Songwriter

Christina Aguilera Set to Celebrate 20 Years of ‘Stripped’

“My favorite memory was just, I mean, the freedom to finally do what I wanted to do,” the voice of Christina Aguilera, pop princess of the early 2000s, can be heard saying over the rapidly firing footage. “As an artist, telling my stories, my personal messages for the first time. It was so important to me on my sophomore album that I truly made music that represented who I was.”
Vibe

Nas Announces ‘King’s Disease III’ Album

Nas has announced plans to release his new album, King’s Disease III, on Nov. 11 via Mass Appeal Records. Revealing the news on Twitter, Nas shared a photo of three gold bars with “KD 3” branded on them over a red backdrop. The image also included the release date underneath the gold bars. It remains unclear whether the post is of a promotional photo or the official artwork for the album. King’s Disease III marks Esco’s 16th studio album and comes a full year after 2021’s King’s Disease II and roughly 10 months following his last full-length release, Magic. The album...
American Songwriter

7 R&B Groups That Ruled the 1970s

Before crossing over into the more commercial “contemporary” sound of keyboards, synths, and the bass-and-drum pop of the 1980s with the likes of Stephanie Mills, Debarge, and Al B. Sure, 1970s R&B was a greater medley of soul, gospel, Afro beats, funk and disco. Born out of folk,...
GEORGIA STATE
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Harry Nilsson Wrote for Other Artists

How Harry Nilsson started writing songs was fairly accidental. When he couldn’t remember melodies or lyrics of popular tunes he liked, he just began crafting his own. Born in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, New York on June 15, 1941, and raised by his mother in NYC before later moving to California with extended family as a teen. Nilsson’s earlier dives into music came in the late 1950s when he became immersed in singing, urged by his uncle’s singing lessons, crooning along to songs by The Everly Brothers and Ray Charles. Prompted by his uncle, who gave him singing lessons, to use his voice for money, Nilsson soon landed a job singing demos by 1962 and began gaining some success as s songwriter thereafter, writing songs early on for Little Richard.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Billboard

Eminem’s 30 Biggest Billboard Hot 100 Hits

To celebrate the Midwestern rapper who overcame a rocky childhood to become one of rap’s biggest international sensations, we’re taking a look at Eminem’s 30 biggest hits on the Billboard Hot 100. He may go by a handful of names — Eminem, Marshall Mathers, Slim Shady —...
American Songwriter

The 20 Best Thom Yorke Quotes

You’d be hard-pressed to find music fans who don’t think that Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke is a genius. The songwriter is known for his intricate songs with heady lyrics and highfalutin concepts. His songs are dense, at times meandering, but always thoughtful and unique. How else should a...
American Songwriter

Megan Thee Stallion in Need of ‘Break’ After L.A. Home is Burglarized – ‘I’m So Tired, Physically and Emotionally’

This year has been a busy one for Megan Thee Stallion. From dropping her sophomore album, Traumazine, and performing at half a dozen festivals, including Coachella and Glastonbury, to making cameos on P-Valley, She-Hulk, a rumored involvement in Stranger Things and earning a coveted spot as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live, who could blame the star for needing a break? It only took her Los Angeles home being broken into for her to take one.
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

Top 10 Nas Songs From the ’90s Through 2010s

Shape-shifting from Nasty Das to Escobar then Nastradamus, Nas eventually returned to his origin throughout his artistic evolution as a rapper and songwriter. Releasing 15 albums from his 1994 debut, Illmatic, his harder core “Nasty Nas” hip-hop that hit No. 1 and chronicled his earlier life and times growing up in the Queensbridge projects in Queens, New York, Nas continued his saga on the 1996 follow-up, It Was Written—which expanded into his Nas Escobar persona living a Scarface-like existence—before closing out the decade on the third album I Am… and (third alter-ego) Nastradamus in 1999.
ALABAMA STATE
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Counting Crows

Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
