Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Related
NFL
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't believe Dak Prescott will have limitations when QB returns
All signs indicate Dak Prescott will return to the lineup Sunday when the Cowboys host the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (Dallas) that Prescott is physically ready to return after the Week 1 injury knocked the star quarterback out the past five games.
atozsports.com
NFL should feel unsafe after latest Cowboys game
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night by a score of 26-17. Despite the loss, there should be confidence coming out of the Cowboys’ facilities in Frisco. Dallas fell down big early to the undefeated Eagles — trailing 20-0 at the half. However, the Cowboys...
Cowboys News: Jerry Jones lashes out at owners' meeting, Dak medically cleared
The Cowboys made plenty of news, even on their off day. Quarterback Dak Prescott got his official medical clearance as expected; even though it’s still not known if he’ll suit up on Sunday, team owner Jerry Jones seemed optimistic. Jones himself caused a stir or two while at the owners’ meetings in New York: first by trying to dismiss rumors that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and his continued ownership would be an official topic of conversation, and then by reportedly getting testy with Patriots owner Robert Kraft over the contract of league commissioner Roger Goodell. Both stories will warrant further attention.
FOX Sports
Prescott's return looms for Cowboys after Rush finally loses
Dak Prescott gave himself an “A” but said he's looking for an “A-plus” after a throwing session prior to being inactive a fifth consecutive week in Dallas' NFC East showdown with Philadelphia. The star Cowboys quarterback said after a 26-17 loss to the Eagles he planned...
Cowboys News: Dak's green light, penalty problems return, Elliott joins elite club
Expect Cowboys Nation to move on from Week 6 in record time. Not because the loss to Philadelphia wasn’t infuriating, but because there’s a quarterback decision to obsess about. News and Notes kicks off with the latest on Dak Prescott’s expected medical clearance, why Stephen Jones isn’t yet ready to commit to plugging him back in the starting lineup, and what Prescott himself has to say about his status. And if this closes the book on Cooper Rush, what does this chapter of his story actually say about him and what he did for the team?
Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore Evaluates 'Leaning On' RBs Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott
The Dallas Cowboys run game has a been a large reason for the team's 4-1 record since quarterback Dak Prescott's injury in Week 1.
ESPN
Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott 'determined' to play Sunday
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is hopeful Dak Prescott will be able to return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Detroit Lions after missing five games with a fractured right thumb. "Well, let's just say this: He's determined to [play]," Jones said on...
Dak With A Bang: Cowboys QB Prescott Gets 'Easy' Matchup vs. Lions?
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to return from his five-game absence this weekend, with a golden matchup awaiting him.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Dalton Schultz Injury Update; Potential TE Controversy in Dallas?
Dalton Schultz was a late scratch from the Dallas Cowboys lineup on Sunday night, the 26-year-old listed as inactive for what became a loss at Philadelphia after aggravating his knee over the weekend. And if you were hoping to see No. 86 lining up in Dak Prescott's likely return against...
Week 7 Rankings: Kickers
If you’re streaming kickers this week, use these rankings to help set your lineup.
Dak Prescott is back: Dallas Cowboys starter medically cleared to return for Week 7 game vs. Detroit Lions
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a fractured joint near his right thumb in the season-opening loss to the Bucs and required surgery.
Week 7 Rankings: Wide Receivers
Amon-Ra St. Brown is healthy after a bye week, but he faces a tough Dallas defense.
Cowboys News: Welcome back, Dak, where Dallas ranks in several categories
Things are in full swing for Week 7. The link dump takes readers on a trip through national and local media as quarterback Dak Prescott returns to command of the Dallas Cowboys’ starship. What awaits the running game as a result of teams now having to respect the downfield passing game again? What else will be different about how the club functions? ESPNs Todd Archer has some ideas.
26th ever 'Sports Equinox' to take place on Thursday
According to Jeff Tracy of Axios, there wasn't a single "Sports Equinox" from 1985 to 2001, but now with "Thursday Night Football," a later World Series start time, and an earlier NBA regular season tipoff, the occurrences are significantly more frequent. In the past five years alone, there were a pair of "Sports Equinoxes" in 2017 (Oct. 19, Oct. 29), two in 2018 (Oct. 18, Oct. 28), one in 2019 (Oct. 27), and even three in 2020 -- the first full year of the COVID-19 pandemic (Sept. 10, Sept. 13, Sept. 17).
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on Sunday
Dak Prescott is ready to return on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.Trac Vu/Unsplash. Following their loss on Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys turned their eyes toward Dak Prescott. Now it's been confirmed that Prescott spent a whole week of practice with teammates at The Star in Frisco. NBC 5 reports that the franchise quarterback has been cleared by team doctors, five weeks after undergoing surgery to repair the thumb he fractured during the Cowboys' Week One loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Comments / 0