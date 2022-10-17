ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Port Arthur News

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 10-16

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16:. Bennie Santos, 24, Nederland warrants/possession of a controlled substance. John Evans, 30, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency. Grayson Hartnett, 54, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency. Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 10 to...
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

MARY MEAUX — Connection felt with victim of senseless local shooting

Have you ever felt a connection with someone you’ve never met?. I never officially met Jasmine Newman, but I know what she meant to her mother Jermel and her friends. I’ve talked with the grieving mother a number of times as she poured out her heart and laid out her pain for all to see and witness.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

Two sisters arrested in short time following burglary at store in Fred

Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his deputies wasted no time in identifying two suspects and making an arrest following a burglary that occurred late Monday evening in the small community of Fred. Weatherford said deputies were dispatched to the Country Corner Store on Highway 92, shortly before midnight when...
FRED, TX
kjas.com

Man accused of striking and killing deputy indicted on federal charge

A man accused of recently striking and killing an off-duty Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department deputy has now been indicted on a federal charge. Meanwhile, new information has revealed that the suspect admitted to drinking nearly three gallons of beer and smoking marijuana prior to the deadly incident. Michael David...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Woman from Kountze dies in Hardin County Crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a woman from Kountze died in a two vehicle accident that occurred shortly before 3:00, on Tuesday afternoon, north of Sour Lake. Officers said the crash took place when a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup that was traveling north on State Highway 326, for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline and hit a southbound 2014 Buick SUV, head on.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
12newsnow.com

Port Arthur ISD says all students safe following threats against Memorial High School

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Administrators at Memorial High School in Port Arthur are dealing with threats Thursday morning that were made on social media. Officials at the Port Arthur Independent School District and the high school are aware of the the social media threats and are taking precautions to make sure all students and staff are safe according to a statement on the high school's website.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy