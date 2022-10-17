Read full article on original website
Orange County Sheriff's Office searching for church burglary suspect
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of burglarizing a local church Wednesday afternoon. It happened at Old First Orange Baptist Church, located at 7925 Interstate 10 in Orange, on October 19, 2022 at 1:06 p.m. Holly Corley...
Deputies say man arrested after meth, weapons, CS gas found in car believed to be Aryan Brotherhood of Texas member
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A man detectives believe is an Aryan Brotherhood of Texas member has been arrested in Orange County after deputies found meth, weapons, tear gas and restraints in a vehicle. Cebe Issac Guilbeaux, 41, was arrested by Orange County deputies after pulling him over for "several...
Port Arthur News
Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 10-16
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16:. Bennie Santos, 24, Nederland warrants/possession of a controlled substance. John Evans, 30, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency. Grayson Hartnett, 54, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency. Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 10 to...
Port Arthur News
MARY MEAUX — Connection felt with victim of senseless local shooting
Have you ever felt a connection with someone you’ve never met?. I never officially met Jasmine Newman, but I know what she meant to her mother Jermel and her friends. I’ve talked with the grieving mother a number of times as she poured out her heart and laid out her pain for all to see and witness.
Port Arthur News
Traffic stops leads to arrest of suspected Aryan Brotherhood member, drugs and weapons confiscation
ORANGE — Orange County Narcotics Division detectives stopped a vehicle on FM 1442 near Interstate 10 after it was observed committing several traffic violations. The stop took place Wednesday night at 10 p.m. During the investigation, detectives asked the driver, Cebe Guilbeaux, for consent to search his vehicle. During...
Murder warrant issued after 'badly burned' body of Beaumont minister was found after house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials have issued a murder warrant for a suspect after the body of a Beaumont minister was found in a home after a fire. Beaumont Police are looking for Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont. Police obtained a murder warrant for Ardoin in connection with the death of Jason West, 41.
kjas.com
Two sisters arrested in short time following burglary at store in Fred
Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his deputies wasted no time in identifying two suspects and making an arrest following a burglary that occurred late Monday evening in the small community of Fred. Weatherford said deputies were dispatched to the Country Corner Store on Highway 92, shortly before midnight when...
kjas.com
Man accused of striking and killing deputy indicted on federal charge
A man accused of recently striking and killing an off-duty Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department deputy has now been indicted on a federal charge. Meanwhile, new information has revealed that the suspect admitted to drinking nearly three gallons of beer and smoking marijuana prior to the deadly incident. Michael David...
Silsbee woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in January 2022 death of Beaumont man
BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman pleaded guilty to manslaughter Tuesday for her involvement in the January 2022 murder of man in Beaumont's West End. Mychelle Kshone Cole, 24, of Silsbee, was originally charged with first-degree murder in the death of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, of Beaumont. Cole plead guilty...
Man in stable condition after early Tuesday morning shooting in Mauriceville
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Orange County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to the 8000 block of Wade Road in Mauriceville shortly after 4 a.m. after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting. Upon arrival,...
kjas.com
Woman from Kountze dies in Hardin County Crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a woman from Kountze died in a two vehicle accident that occurred shortly before 3:00, on Tuesday afternoon, north of Sour Lake. Officers said the crash took place when a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup that was traveling north on State Highway 326, for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline and hit a southbound 2014 Buick SUV, head on.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont,TX)
According to the Beaumont Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Tuesday night. The crash happened in the 4500 block of College Street near the O'Reilly Auto Parts and M&D Supply at around 9 p.m.
Vidor Police Department held swearing-in, promotional and retirement ceremony Monday
VIDOR, Texas — In a ceremony that Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll called the "full life cycle of an officer" the department said welcomed some, congratulated another and said goodbye to one of their own. The ceremony took place at the Vidor City Hall located at 1365 North Main...
Bicyclist treated for minor injuries after being struck by city of Beaumont garbage truck
BEAUMONT, Texas — A bicyclist was sent to the hospital Wednesday evening after getting hit by a city of Beaumont garbage truck. The call came in at 6:39 p.m. It happened at the Barrington Heights Subdivision located on Barrington Avenue near Dowlen Road in Beaumont. 12News crew at the...
No injuries reported after barn fire spreads to house in Mauriceville
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Several fire departments worked to fight off flames from a house fire that originally started at a barn. The fire happened at 13334 Highway 62 in Mauriceville, near the intersection with Texla Mill Road. Firefighters were dispatched around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The fire started at...
Kountze woman killed in head-on crash on Hwy 326 in Hardin County on Tuesday
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a head-on crash in Hardin County crash left a Kountze woman dead on Tuesday. Martha Suarez, 48, of Kountze, died at the scene of the wreck which happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday on...
Southeast Texas congregation mourns loss of minister found dead in Beaumont house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are mourning the loss of a man they say was a pillar in the community. The body of Jason West, 41, was found badly burned in the remains of a house fire on Friday morning, October 7, 2022, in the 4500 block of Dallas Ave.
Beaumont man facing multiple charges after police find drugs, money in vehicle
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 40-year-old Beaumont man is facing multiple charges after police found drugs and a large amount of money during a traffic stop. The drugs were found on October 13, 2022. Beaumont Police stopped a vehicle in the 1800 block of Rivercrest Street shortly after 6:30 p.m.
Good Samaritan held down suspect accused of hitting female clerk during Dollar General robbery
WARREN, Texas — A man is facing a felony charge after a clerk at a Dollar General in Warren was injured during a robbery. It happened on October 10, 2022. Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff's Office responded to the Dollar General shortly before 8:30 a.m., after learning about a man who was hitting a female clerk.
12newsnow.com
Port Arthur ISD says all students safe following threats against Memorial High School
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Administrators at Memorial High School in Port Arthur are dealing with threats Thursday morning that were made on social media. Officials at the Port Arthur Independent School District and the high school are aware of the the social media threats and are taking precautions to make sure all students and staff are safe according to a statement on the high school's website.
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
