Athens, GA

Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County Board of Commissioners postpones possible building purchase in McDonough

McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners has opted to delay discussions surrounding the purchase of a $2 million building in downtown McDonough. The board voted not to allow the purchase of the three-story former BB&T bank building that sits on 1.67 acres at the corner of John Frank Ward Boulevard and Zach Hinton Parkway. The $2 million price tag includes the adjacent parking lot.
MCDONOUGH, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge Police Department launches platform to track crime

STOCKBRIDGE — A local police department in Henry County is looking to connect its citizens with an online platform that tracks crime happening within its service area. The Stockbridge Police Department announced the launch of its Citizen Connect platform early in October and will hold a live virtual tour for Stockbridge residents during the City Council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Theft suspect, identity wanted by Henry County police

STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are seeking the identity of a woman accused of theft. The woman, police said, allegedly used a fake Coinstar receipt to receive $365.16 in cash from the Kroger grocery store on Hudson Bridge Road on Oct. 17.
HENRY COUNTY, GA

