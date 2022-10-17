Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonough resident creates chocolate confections that add humor to train wait times
McDONOUGH —A McDonough resident has found a way to turn a bad situation into something sweet. Ashley Vicos, a locally known cake artist, is taking a sweeter approach in response to the long wait times that McDonough residents are experiencing as they attempt to make it across blocked train tracks in their area.
Henry County commissioners continue negotiations for local option sales tax
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners heard concerns from city leaders regarding the county’s proposal to reduce the cities’ collective Local Option Sales Tax allocation from 34% to 23%. Commissioners agreed to reach a decision on the sales tax distribution at their next meeting. City...
Henry County Board of Commissioners postpones possible building purchase in McDonough
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners has opted to delay discussions surrounding the purchase of a $2 million building in downtown McDonough. The board voted not to allow the purchase of the three-story former BB&T bank building that sits on 1.67 acres at the corner of John Frank Ward Boulevard and Zach Hinton Parkway. The $2 million price tag includes the adjacent parking lot.
Stockbridge Police Department launches platform to track crime
STOCKBRIDGE — A local police department in Henry County is looking to connect its citizens with an online platform that tracks crime happening within its service area. The Stockbridge Police Department announced the launch of its Citizen Connect platform early in October and will hold a live virtual tour for Stockbridge residents during the City Council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Theft suspect, identity wanted by Henry County police
STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are seeking the identity of a woman accused of theft. The woman, police said, allegedly used a fake Coinstar receipt to receive $365.16 in cash from the Kroger grocery store on Hudson Bridge Road on Oct. 17.
