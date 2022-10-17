Read full article on original website
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Beloved LA Restaurant Saved By Community CampaignLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Amazing Korean BBQ Spots In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Centre Daily
Kawhi Leonard’s Hilarious Reaction to Watching Warriors vs Lakers
View the original article to see embedded media. Kawhi Leonard is a very eccentric guy in the NBA, he's just a different type of guy with different types of answers. The Clippers are facing the Lakers on Thursday, so when Kawhi was asked if he watched the Lakers face the Warriors on opening night, he had a different type of answer.
Centre Daily
Doc Rivers’ Message to Matisse Thybulle After Extension Deadline
The Philadelphia 76ers had until Monday night to agree to terms on a new extension with their 2019 first-round pick, Matisse Thybulle. In the weeks leading up to the deadline, Daryl Morey was asked about where the team is at regarding a Thybulle extension. The Sixers' President of Basketball Operations declined to comment.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Claps Back At Charles Barkley Comments
Embattled Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is no stranger to media criticism. Even in his MVP prime with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the hyper-athletic point guard still dealt with his share of detractors. View the original article to see embedded media. Now embarking on his second (and probably...
Centre Daily
Lakers’ long-range shooting woes sink them against Clippers
The early season can be a mirror, a chance for a new team to look at itself and see an honest reflection — strengths and weaknesses, what you are and what you aren't. But if you're honest about the reflection, you might not like it. Facing one of the...
Centre Daily
Ted Leonsis Emerges As Front-Runner to Buy MLB’s Nationals, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Following the Lerner family’s announcement earlier this year of its intention to sell the Nationals franchise, a group led by Ted Leonsis—current owner of the Wizards, Capitals and Mystics—has emerged as the front-runner to purchase the MLB team, according to a report from The Athletic.
Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News
Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
Centre Daily
Report: Pistons Place Assistant GM on Leave Amid Misconduct Investigation
The Pistons have placed their assistant general manager Rob Murphy on leave while they conduct an investigation looking into an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday. The 50-year-old has reportedly already been on leave for about a week after Pistons...
Centre Daily
Grizzlies’ Steven Adams agrees that Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson is better in this important area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Steven Adams has “probably” conceded the title of the NBA’s greatest offensive rebounder to Mitchell Robinson. During Robinson’s impressive preseason, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau declared his center as the best at cleaning up the offensive glass. Adams, the Grizzlies center who was the only player to grab more offensive rebounds than Robinson last season, said Wednesday he agreed with Thibodeau’s assessment.
Centre Daily
James Wiseman Is in a Golden State of Mind
James Wiseman became an NBA champion on June 16, and he promptly did what NBA champions of this era do: He fired up Instagram and posted a photo of himself cradling the Larry O’Brien trophy. It was a poignant image, with Wiseman pitched forward, gazing downward and seemingly deep in thought, mimicking a pose by his idol Kobe Bryant on a similar night many years ago.
Centre Daily
Indiana Pacers start slow in season opening loss to Washington Wizards: ‘We got punched in the mouth’
Entering this NBA season, there were questions about the Indiana Pacers' ability to stop other teams. The roster worked on defense roughly twice as much as offense in training camp in an attempt to improve on the defensive end of the floor, but their preseason defense still left more questions than answers about how the team would get stops this season.
Centre Daily
Joel Embiid’s Stats vs. Milwaukee Bucks
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers took a trip to Boston to tip off their season opener against the Celtics. After a successful 4-0 run in the preseason, the Sixers hoped to keep the ball rolling in an actual meaningful matchup against their division rival. Joel Embiid and the Sixers struggled...
Centre Daily
Devin Booker Credits Golden State Warriors for Damion Lee’s Culture
View the original article to see embedded media. In a game that the Phoenix Suns really wanted to win for revenge, Damion Lee of all people ended up being the hero that they needed. Lee hit an incredibly clutch game-winner for the Suns, to give them a much-needed victory against the Dallas Mavericks team that embarrassed them in the playoffs. Suns' All-Star Devin Booker gave praise to the Golden State Warriors for that moment.
Centre Daily
Conflicting NFL, College Schedules Contributing to CFP Expansion Delay
View the original article to see embedded media. The College Football Playoff Board of Managers met in Dallas on Thursday in the latest round of meetings surrounding potential expansion. Exiting the meetings on Thursday, there was no official update regarding timeline of expansion of the playoff. “They made progress. They’re...
Centre Daily
BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Scores $1000 Risk-Free Promo for Cardinals-Saints TNF
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Thursday Night Football matchup between New Orleans and Arizona features teams that only have four wins between them, but any game with Kyler Murray, Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt in it is bound to be must-see football. With that big play volume, you’ll want to make sure you use the BetMGM bonus code MCBET before wagering, as it gives new customers a risk-free first bet up to $1,000.
Centre Daily
Sabrina Ionescu Named College GameDay Guest Picker
ESPN's College GameDay has already started unloading their equipment on the University of Oregon campus in preparation for the showdown between the No. 10 Ducks and the No. 9 UCLA Bruins. The next step of the prep? Naming a famous guest picker from the host school to come on the...
Centre Daily
Patriots vs. Bears: Who Plays? Who Wins?
On a two-game winning streak, the New England Patriots host the Chicago Bears in prime time on Monday night from Gillette Stadium. Can the Patriots rookies keep up their positive momentum?. Third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe is 2-0 as starter. Since Mac Jones (high-ankle sprain) and veteran backup Brian Hoyer (concussion)...
Centre Daily
Panthers Trade Christian McCaffrey to 49ers, per Report
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is reportedly headed to the 49ers in return for draft picks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday night. The Panthers will receive a second round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a fifth-rounder in 2024 from the 49ers, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Centre Daily
NFL Power Rankings: Bills on Top After Win vs. Chiefs?
The Buffalo Bills are riding high with a 5-1 record after dismantling the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in a massive revenge game. The win gives them the top spot in the AFC standings and this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated. "A thorough, masterful performance by Buffalo on...
Centre Daily
Guardians All-Star Jose Ramirez Named Gold Glove Award Finalist
They're a thousand reasons to love Jose Ramirez. He's established himself as a Cleveland fan-favorite, a hero, and the Guardians' best player. Baseball fans outside of Cleveland may not fully understand or appreciate how good of a player he is so anytime he gets any national recognition, it's well deserved. Some of that national recognition was given on Thursday afternoon.
Centre Daily
From Police Academy to NFL, Rams OL Jeremiah Kolone ‘Continuing to Grow’
Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Jeremiah Kolone's career nearly came to an end before it even truly began. As a senior at San Jose State, Kolone suffered a broken fibula in addition to tearing several ligaments. A four-year starter for the Spartans, Kolone's college tenure came to a crashing end - and put his professional potential in serious jeopardy.
