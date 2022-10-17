ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
The Oakland Press

Dan Campbell: Lions’ Owner Sheila Ford Hamp is ‘frustrated’

In the second year of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions have a disappointing 1-4 record. Campbell has expressed his displeasure with the team’s start and is taking accountability for the mishaps that have caused Detroit to falter late in games. During the team’s bye...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
The Spun

Browns Cut Defensive Player Following Sunday's Loss

The Cleveland Browns have decided to move off a member of the team's front-seven on Tuesday. In their latest roster announcement, the Browns revealed that they've waived linebacker Dakota Allen. Allen was elevated from the practice squad to Cleveland's 53-man roster last week and has appeared in two games for...
atozsports.com

Moments after huge trade, Bills GM Beane is looking like a genius

Well, it was fun while it lasted, Bills Mafia. After the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule last week, reports on NFL teams targeting a trade for running back Christian McCaffrey surged immediately. One of the teams to be among those reports was the Buffalo Bills. As the favorites...
The Spun

Look: Chargers Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos battled to a 16-16 tie after regulation. The overtime period saw a back-and-forth struggle before a late muffed punt turned the tide. Los Angeles took over deep in Broncos territory and used a field goal from Dustin Hopkins to win the game by a final score of 19-16.
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
