Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger on Tom Brady: 'There's No Way He's Enjoying This'
Count former Pittsburgh Steelers great and future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger as one of many who believe something is not quite right with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady and the Bucs fell to the previously 1-4 Steelers this past Sunday, prompting Roethlisberger to share his thoughts on...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Report names 1 ‘strong contender’ to sign Odell Beckham
Rumors about Odell Beckham’s future are heating up with the wide receiver possibly being cleared to get back to work within a month or so. One report Wednesday indicated one team that may be a significant factor in the process. The Kansas City Chiefs are regarded as a “strong...
The Oakland Press
Dan Campbell: Lions’ Owner Sheila Ford Hamp is ‘frustrated’
In the second year of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions have a disappointing 1-4 record. Campbell has expressed his displeasure with the team’s start and is taking accountability for the mishaps that have caused Detroit to falter late in games. During the team’s bye...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay calls for removal of Washington Commanders’ Daniel Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, a highly-respected individual around the league, did not hold back on Tuesday when talking about
Yardbarker
Cowboys Trade with Commanders for Daron Payne and William Jackson III? Making Sense Out of 'Proposals'
The Dallas Cowboys as buyers. The Washington Commanders as sellers. The Cowboys and Commanders meeting at the marketplace ... together?. Media speculation, as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches, is firing up. ... and if we take that speculation - which some outlets like to label as "proposals'' - these things can make for fun exercises.
Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr
Odell Beckham Jr. has not yet decided where he'll play football this season. That being said, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III would like to see the All-Pro wideout suit up for the Green Bay Packers. Griffin pointed out that Green Bay's receiving corps is in desperate need of a boost...
What Mike Tomlin said about reported Trubisky/Johnson dust up
Here is what Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said of a reported confrontation between Mitch Trubisky & Diontae Johnson at half of the Jets game
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb amplifies Jacoby Brissett's postgame message
BEREA — If the Browns didn’t get a wake-up call from Jacoby Brissett’s postgame speech Sunday, Nick Chubb provided it Wednesday. Brissett played his worst game of the season in the 38-15 home loss to the New England Patriots, throwing two interceptions, one on the second play, and taking four sacks. He finished...
Browns Cut Defensive Player Following Sunday's Loss
The Cleveland Browns have decided to move off a member of the team's front-seven on Tuesday. In their latest roster announcement, the Browns revealed that they've waived linebacker Dakota Allen. Allen was elevated from the practice squad to Cleveland's 53-man roster last week and has appeared in two games for...
atozsports.com
Moments after huge trade, Bills GM Beane is looking like a genius
Well, it was fun while it lasted, Bills Mafia. After the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule last week, reports on NFL teams targeting a trade for running back Christian McCaffrey surged immediately. One of the teams to be among those reports was the Buffalo Bills. As the favorites...
After tryout with Detroit Lions, C.J. Moore goes in different direction
Six days ago, former Detroit Lions DB C.J. Moore had a tryout with, you guessed it, the Lions. That workout was listed on the NFL Transactions page on October 12. On Monday, Moore was in Texas for his second tryout since being released by the Lions on Sept. 5. This...
Look: Chargers Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos battled to a 16-16 tie after regulation. The overtime period saw a back-and-forth struggle before a late muffed punt turned the tide. Los Angeles took over deep in Broncos territory and used a field goal from Dustin Hopkins to win the game by a final score of 19-16.
Report: Trubisky behavior during confrontation 'unbecoming of a captain'
There was a reported confrontation between quarterback Mitch Trubisky and wide receiver Diontae Johnson at halftime during the New York Jets game at Acrisure Stadium earlier this month.
Roger Goodell Has Official Tuesday Update On Deshaun Watson
Last week, reports surfaced about a new lawsuit tied to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. When asked if Watson has followed guidelines relating to his original 11-game suspension, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated today that the Browns' quarterback "has followed all of the ...
I-Team: Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson busted for speeding 97 mph on turnpike
Ohio State Highway Patrol dash and body camera video show the stop in Sandusky County.
Mike Florio suggests Sean McVay could be reaching shelf life in Los Angeles
As it appears to be a matter of when disgruntled running back Cam Akers gets traded, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk suggested Tuesday that he may not be the only one in the locker room who has been worn down by the intensity of McVay.
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Wide receivers
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
