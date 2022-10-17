Brockton police release video of violent road rage incident, request public’s help

Anyone who may have information on this case or can identify any of the people in the video is asked to call the Brockton Police Detective Bureau at 508-941-0234.

Brockton police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a group of people in connection with a Sept. 24 assault of two men on Walnut Street.

The department shared a video of the incident to its Facebook page Friday, noting that investigators are still collecting evidence and seeking to charge those involved.

Two men, ages 68 and 35, were victims in the assault, which took place around 8:30 p.m. Police have charged two people with assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

A third person, Korey Gallagher-Lee, was arrested Monday after he turned himself in, according to Darren Duarte, Brockton Police Department director of communications and outreach.

A district court judge was expected to formally charge the 19-year-old Monday afternoon with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person aged 60 or older, assault and battery on a person aged 60 or older/elderly or disabled person, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery on a person aged 60 or older/disabled with serious injury, Duarte noted in an email.

The Enterprise identified the two victims as Carlos Cardoso, 69, the owner of Cardoso Cafe on Montello Street, and his friend, Mario Barros, 35, and noted that they were allegedly attacked by a group of young people following a road rage incident.

The cafe owner’s daughter, Stephanie Cardoso, 31, told The Enterprise that her father was kicked in the head repeatedly and suffered major injuries, as well as a minor stroke as a result of the incident.

In a story by the newspaper this weekend, Cardoso noted that even weeks later, “My family is still traumatized. My mom is scared to go outside or to do anything.”

Anyone who may have information on this case or can identify any of the people in the video is asked to call the Brockton Police Detective Bureau at 508-941-0234.

The video, which may be disturbing to viewers, can be found below: