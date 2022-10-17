Read full article on original website
Related
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight
The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football. The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone. Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line. ...
NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford's Stunning Admission
Last year, the Detroit Lions said goodbye to Matthew Stafford and sent him to play for the Rams of Los Angeles. However, at the time Stafford believed he was going to be traded to another team in the NFC West. The veteran NFL quarterback told Jalen Ramsey on Uninterrupted this week that ...
The Packers Signed A New Wide Receiver On Wednesday
On Wednesday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers signed a wide receiver to the team's practice squad. According to an announcement from the team, the Packers signed former seventh-round pick Kawaan Baker. The move comes after starting wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury that will see him miss several weeks.
Yardbarker
Packers Writer Calls Out Fans Over Matt LaFleur Treatment
Head coach Matt LaFleur did something for the first time in four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He lost consecutive games against the New York Giants in Week 5 and the New York Jets in Week 6. Apparently, these results are already irking Packers fans. That’s why Packers writer...
Look: Chargers Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos battled to a 16-16 tie after regulation. The overtime period saw a back-and-forth struggle before a late muffed punt turned the tide. Los Angeles took over deep in Broncos territory and used a field goal from Dustin Hopkins to win the game by a final score of 19-16.
atozsports.com
Moments after huge trade, Bills GM Beane is looking like a genius
Well, it was fun while it lasted, Bills Mafia. After the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule last week, reports on NFL teams targeting a trade for running back Christian McCaffrey surged immediately. One of the teams to be among those reports was the Buffalo Bills. As the favorites...
Don’t Rule Out a Vikings Trade in the Coming Weeks
With the trade deadline approaching on November 1st, and the Vikings now on their bye week, attention has turned to the roster and potential trade targets for the team in purple. Given the Vikings new GM and his propensity for pulling off trades, it seems silly to rule out a potential Vikings trade in the next couple weeks.
lastwordonsports.com
Kenyan Drake Fantasy Football Outlook
Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake came out of nowhere to put up one of the strongest fantasy football performances of Week 6. Following an injury to starter J.K. Dobbins, the longtime NFL veteran had one of the best games of his recent career. Drake should definitely be rostered in every league, but can you actually trust him in your lineup?
George Kittle reacts to monster 49ers trade for Christian McCaffrey
The San Francisco rocked the NFL world on Thursday night after news broke that they had agreed to a blockbuster trade deal with the Carolina Panthers for star running back Christian McCaffrey. This is going to be a landscape-shifting move, no doubt, as the 49ers all of a sudden emerge as a favorite to go all the way this year.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Coverage Map Week 7: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 6. The NFL schedule isn’t overly exciting this week in terms of matchups, but we could have a much better idea of who’ll be ready to make a playoff push come the second half of the season. This week’s doubleheader can be found on FOX.
Bears QB Justin Fields gets real on poor play ahead of Monday Night Football game vs. Patriots
Second-year quarterback Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears has struggled in the 2022 NFL season. But, speaking with Colleen Kane in a recent article in the Chicago Tribune, Fields understands work is to be done as he prepares for Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots. “I can get better at everything regarding quarterback […] The post Bears QB Justin Fields gets real on poor play ahead of Monday Night Football game vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers gets heap of good injury news on Nick Bosa, many others
San Francisco 49ers fans rejoice: the defense is getting healthy again. Per Dave Lombardi of The Athletic, star edge rusher Nick Bosa, safety Jimmie Ward, cornerback Jason Verrett, and defensive end Drake Jackson will be back in practice Wednesday. In addition to the defensive reinforcements, All-Pro tackle Trent Williams returned to practice. Speaking to Jake […] The post 49ers gets heap of good injury news on Nick Bosa, many others appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian McCaffrey to 49ers blockbuster trade is terrific news for fantasy football owners
Late Thursday night, a blockbuster trade sending running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers was completed. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 49ers already plan for McCaffrey to be involved in Sunday’s Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. According to...
Mike Evans gets real on the one major issue Buccaneers offense must fix for Week 7 clash vs. Panthers
One could pinpoint a multitude of glaring issues with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense, but for Mike Evans, there is one matter that needs to be addressed soon. “Penalties… just teams beating us,” Evans said during a press conference on Wednesday. “They’re just beating us. I mean, the Steelers were more physical than us last Sunday […] The post Mike Evans gets real on the one major issue Buccaneers offense must fix for Week 7 clash vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Packers Worked Out Five Players
Montez, 25, originally signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado after the 2020 draft. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp in 2020 and quickly re-signed to the practice squad. Montez bounced between Washington’s practice squad and active roster and...
Yardbarker
One Team Considered Frontrunner To Sign OBJ
About a third of the way into the NFL season, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains a man without a team. He is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl less than nine months ago, but he has been plotting his next move for a while now.
Nathaniel Hackett Addresses Melvin Gordon's Playing Time
Melvin Gordon appeared to be upset in a postgame interview Monday night after being limited to three carries in Denver's 19-16 loss to the Chargers. Today, Broncos' head coach Nathaniel Hackett spoke to the media and explained that while Gordon "didn't do anything wrong," the team liked how ...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
116K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0