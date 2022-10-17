Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
Home destroyed in rural Clark County fire
TOWN OF MENTOR (Clark County), Wis. (WEAU) - A home is destroyed after a fire Monday afternoon in rural Clark County. The Alma Center Fire Department posted on Facebook that they were called to a house on fire at 2:46 p.m. Monday in the Town of Mentor, which is the southeastern part of Clark County between Fairchild and Alma Center.
WEAU-TV 13
The Girls Scouts of the Northwestern Greater Lakes announce they will be selling Camp Nawakwa
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes have announced they will be selling Camp Nawakwa. “The footprint that we are reimagining for our council is creating a Girl Scout experience center so that our Girl Scouts and our staff are in the same area and providing exceptional Girl Scout experience,” said council CEO Patty Shafto-Carlson.
WEAU-TV 13
Where’s Woo’s Pagoda? Catching up on the whereabouts of an Eau Claire landmark
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Once a staple in Eau Claire, Woo’s Pagoda was demolished in 2014. The wooden pagoda on the top of the building was saved with restoration in mind, but it’s been missing to the public since 2018. A building and a person, connected by...
Investigation underway after Wood County man found dead
An investigation is underway after an 80-year-old man was found dead near a shed outside his Port Edwards residence, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators responded Oct. 15 for a report of the death. An autopsy was performed Monday at UW Hospital in Madison. Police have not...
onfocus.news
Kwik Trip Might Add 4th Location in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to Marathon County property documents, Kwik Trip acquired property in spring 2022 in the vicinity of Veterans Parkway/McMillan Avenue near the viaduct on the west side of town. This lot is currently vacant, across from The Store gas station and near Fleet Farm. Kwik...
WEAU-TV 13
Pablo Center Fundraiser
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pablo Center at the Confluence is holding its Annual Fall Fundraiser, called “Masquerade”. Dress in your best masquerade attire for music, dinner and live and silent auctions. It’s Thursday, October 27 with doors open at 5 p.m. The masquerade begins at 6...
WEAU-TV 13
Wood County Sheriff’s Department investigating elderly man’s death
PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of an elderly man. On Oct. 15, the sheriff’s department responded to a home in Port Edwards after the body of an 80-year-old man was found outside his home near a shed. An autopsy...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever solar tree
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever “E-Cacia” solar tree Thursday morning in Boyd Park. “Brian, thank you so much. Can I order one of these in a smaller scale for my south facing deck?” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who spoke at the solar tree’s installation event.
A haunted car wash is coming to Wisconsin
You know about haunted houses, haunted hayrides, zombie paintball and more, but one Michigan-based car wash company is offering a haunted car wash.
seehafernews.com
Jurisdiction Question Looms In Western Wisconsin Murder Case
Prosecutors may have to prove where an elderly Altoona man was killed before they can go to trial. Lawyers for the pair accused of killing 79-year-old Dennis Schattie last spring told a judge yesterday no one knows for sure where Schattie died, so it’s not clear where the pair can be tried.
Marathon County Felony Mugshots for Oct. 20, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
WEAU-TV 13
WAGNER TAILS: Fancy, Fawn, Ace, Anna and Bear & Juniper
BARRON AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Four littermates are up for adoption in Barron County after making the trip to Wisconsin from New Mexico. Fancy, Fawn, Ace, and Anna are three months old and possibly Catahoula mixes. Caretakers at Little Red Barn Dog Rescue say this pack of pups is sweet, energetic and outgoing.
WSAW
School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill
CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
wwisradio.com
Guns, Ammo and Rocket Launcher Stolen From Eau Claire County Home
(Eau Claire, WI) — Three people are looking at nearly two dozen felony counts for stealing guns, bullets, and rocket launchers from an Eau Claire County home. Prosecutors filed the charges on Friday. Two of the suspects are accused of stealing the guns, the third is accused of buying them. The Sheriff’s Office says 15 guns, five thousand rounds of ammunition, and military grade rocket launchers were taken from a home in the town of Drammen last weekend. Investigators say they found some of the guns, but it’s not clear if they recovered the rocket launchers and ammunition.
Wisconsin Man Craps His Pants in Back of Cop Car
A 24-year-old Bloomer, Wi man was arrested for a DUI and put in the back of a squad car...While being held, he pooped his pants. Mandatory. This "pooper" was going to wrong way on a road, and eventually stuck his car in a ditch, The stinky suspect was stinking drunk, too.
Wisconsin ginseng farmer shares biggest concerns ahead of Election Day
TMJ4 News is talking with voters across Wisconsin in a series of reports called the Road to November. Shannon Sims and Charles Benson traveled to Wausau to talk with ginseng farmer, Will Hsu.
Wausau area births, Oct. 18
Penny and Kyle Juedes announce the birth of their son Dean Patrick, born at 1:19 p.m. Oct. 8, 2022. Dean weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Jeshua Ewer and Laura Ewer-Swarick announce the birth of their daughter Zoey Alora Blu, born at 5:27 p.m. Sept. 29, 2022. Christopher and Kaylee Heitz...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Valley Book Festival
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Book Festival is happening October 20-25 with in-person and virtual opportunities to celebrate the written word. There will be author readings, book signings, school visits, and the festival includes programs for writers of all ages.
Wausau area obituaries October 14, 2022
Judy Rosemurgy, 84, of Wausau, passed away on Tuesday September 27th at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with her three children by her side. Judy was born on March 8, 1938 in Wisconsin Rapids, to the late Esther and Vernon Goldsworthy. Judy’s love of caring for people brought her to the professions of nursing, in-home caregiver, and hospice volunteer. Judy’s recovery and spiritual growth became her passion and reaching out to others on the same journey was always a privilege to her. Her true love was her family, she was a wonderful mom and an awesome grandma (or Munga as she was known to her seven grandchildren). There were many friends in and outside of recovery who graced her life and brought her joy, including her forever friend Peggy.
WEAU-TV 13
2022 Rock the Riverfront beneficiaries awarded
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Royal Credit Union Foundation recently hosted the 28th annual Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic. According to a media release from the RCU Foundation, each year, the RCU Foundation partners with local charities to raise funds and awareness about the work these organizations do in local communities. In 2022, the RCU Foundation partnered with three local veteran focused charities. All three benefitted, however, votes determined first, second, and third place winners. Runners and walkers got a free vote with registration. Additional votes were also purchased intended to help the charities. The RCU Foundation recently presented each charity with a “big check.”
Comments / 0