Troy Messenger
Pike Lib beats Samson to advance to quarterfinals
The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots (14-3) headed to Montgomery on Thursday to compete in the AHSAA Class 2A South Super Regionals Volleyball tournament against the Samson Lady Tigers (18-11) in the opening round. The match was Pike’s first time competing in the super regionals as a part of the...
Troy Messenger
Lady Trojans fall to Jemison in super regionals
The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans (8-23) traveled to Montgomery and faced off with the Jemison Panthers (25-15) in the Class 5A South Super Regionals Volleyball Tournament at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex on Wednesday. The Lady Trojans dropped the first set against Jemison 25-9 and then fell 25-10 in the second...
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia, Montgomery Catholic clash for region title in battle of unbeatens
With anticipation riding high, the third-ranked Andalusia Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0 4A Region 2) will host top-ranked Montgomery Catholic (9-0, 6-0) with the region title up for grabs in a regular season finale Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. For the Bulldogs, the regular season will close with several historic milestones...
Troy Messenger
All eyes on the Battle for the Belt
The eyes of the nation will be fixed on Mobile, Ala., tonight as the Troy Trojans (5-2, 3-1) face off with their rival South Alabama Jaguars (5-1, 2-0) in the annual “Battle for the Belt” on ESPNU. A game that is always an intense one between the two...
Troy Messenger
Troy beats South Alabama in the Battle for the Belt
The Troy Trojans (6-2, 4-1) picked up a 10-7 win over rival South Alabama Jaguars (5-2, 2-1) in the annual “Battle for the Belt” on national TV Friday night to take possession of first place in the Sun Belt West. With Troy hanging on to a slim 7-6...
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes varsity teams make history claiming Class 1A, Area 4 volleyball champion and runner-up
EDITOR’S NOTE: The story has been updated to reflect outcomes of both team’s performances in the Alabama High School Athletic Assocation 2022 1A South Super Regional Championships, which took place on Wednesday. Two Lowndes County varsity volleyball teams made history on Oct. 12, claiming Class 1A Area 4...
Troy Messenger
PLAS hosts 3D archery tournament
A 3-D Archery Tournament is set for November 4 and 5 at the Pike Liberal Arts Cafeteria. The entry fee is $10. The Flight times are 4, 5, 6 and 7 p.m. on Friday and 9, 10 and 11 a.m. on Saturday. Forrest Lee, tournament director, said the 3-D Archery...
forwardtimes.com
WHO IS SWAC?
Recently, Alabama State University (ASU) was trounced by the Jackson State University (JSU) football team, led by Deion “Prime Time” Sanders. The scoreboards’ final tally of 26-12 displayed a whooping that clearly riled ASU Head Coach Eric Robinson Jr. before a sold-out homecoming crowd. So much so, that after the customary coach handshake, Coach Sanders went in to embrace Coach Robinson and was stopped short when he put a hand to Coach Sanders’ chest. Sanders, rightfully affronted, pushed Robinson’s hand from contact and a trading of barbs ensued.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Two vehicle crash in Elmore County causes lane blockage
UPDATE 10/20/2022: The roadway is re-opened as of 6:48 p.m., according to ALEA. ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A crash involving two vehicles is causing a road closure in Elmore County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened at around 6:10 p.m. on Oct. 20. Both lanes of Alabama 111, near […]
Troy Messenger
Jasmine Jackson assumes command of Troy’s 117th FSC
The Alabama Nation Guard 117th Forward Support Company in Troy held a Change of Command Ceremony Saturday afternoon at the Troy National Guard Armory with 1st Lt. Jasmine Jackson of Troy assuming command. Jackson said she is honored to have been selected and to be in command of such an...
Highly anticipated restaurant opening in Alabama next week
A highly anticipated seafood restaurant is holding its grand opening in Alabama next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Juicy Crab will be opening the doors to its newest location in Dothan, Alabama.
alabamanews.net
Lowndes County Voters Talk Bingo Facility Shut Down
Circuit courts in Lowndes and Macon counties — now have less than two weeks to put a stop to electronic bingo in their counties. The Alabama Supreme Court ruled the games illegal last month. Now Lowndes County residents are speaking out. “It’s like a slap in the face for...
wtvy.com
5 vehicle crash at Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The scene of a multiple vehicle accident at the Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway intersection has been cleared. According to reports confirmed by News 4, 5 vehicles were involved in the incident, with one driver transported to a local hospital. ORIGINAL. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A major crash...
wdhn.com
Daleville city school superintendent turns in her resignation notice
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN)—For nearly a decade, Debbie Gaydos has owned and operateS “Shopaholic”, a women’s clothing boutique. Although she didn’t suffer any damage in Sunday morning’s Downtown Enterprise fire, she is just a few doors down from the “devastation”. Gaydos says they are one “Big family”. When someone hurts’, fellow businesses come to their aid.
wdhn.com
Daleville superintendent resigning at end of the year
DALEVILLE, Ala (WDHN)—Dr. Lisa Stamps, superintendent for Daleville City Schools, will officially resign from her position at the end of 2022 to accept a state education post. Dr. Stamps announced on the night of October 19 that she will officially resign when her contract is up at the end...
Troy Messenger
Brundidge council approves contract for recreational trails program
The Brundidge City Council met Tuesday night and worked from an agenda that was headed by the approval of a contract between the City of Brundidge and Poly Inc. of Dothan. The council approved the contract for the Recreational Trails Program in the amount of $200,000. The total cost of the project is $344,795. The city’s match for the project is $144,795.
WSFA
Lanes of I-85 NB near Forest Avenue reopen after crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound near Forest Avenue were delayed Thursday after a crash, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT says the crash happened around 8 a.m. and blocked the left shoulder and left lane. Details surrounding the crash have not been publically...
alabama.gov
Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home
The Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home in Enterprise is expected to be completed in 2024. The application process has not begun. The Alabama State Board of Veterans Affairs (SBVA) approved naming the new state Veterans home in Enterprise after U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins on July 9, 2021.
elmoreautauganews.com
Former Wainwright Home of Prattville renovated as new Office for Elite Automotive of Prattville; Ribbon Cutting Thursday at 10 a.m.
To see an eyesore blossom into an asset, watch the video that captures the former Wainwright family home transformed into a beautiful office with great features. Editor’s Note: The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting tomorrow for Elite Automotive beginning at 10 a.m. The community is invited to come and see the property.
WSFA
Man killed in overnight crash on I-85
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has died after an overnight vehicle crash. According to Montgomery police, authorities responded to Interstate 85 south near Eastern Blvd. around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a single-vehicle wreck. There, officers located a 2000 Dodge Dakota. Police said the driver, 56-year-old Stanley Jarrett, was pronounced dead at the scene.
