The Brundidge City Council met Tuesday night and worked from an agenda that was headed by the approval of a contract between the City of Brundidge and Poly Inc. of Dothan. The council approved the contract for the Recreational Trails Program in the amount of $200,000. The total cost of the project is $344,795. The city’s match for the project is $144,795.

BRUNDIDGE, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO