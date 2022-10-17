Forge is once again coming back to the Halo universe with the latest Forge mode being tested in Halo Infinite. The Forge Mode has been rumored for a while, but now it is almost finally here with the release of the beta in just a few weeks. Many were surprised when Forge Mode was not included in the original release of Halo Infinite, but few would complain to see it finally added to the game.

