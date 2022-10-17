Read full article on original website
thepulsepensacola.com
Farm Share Thanksgiving Food Distribution
Representative Salzman in partnership with Farm Share and other community partners is sponsoring a Thanksgiving food distribution on Saturday, November 12, 2022, starting at 8 a.m. while supplies last (minimum of 300 families) at the Gonzalez United Methodist Church in Cantonment. “Feeding the community has been one of our office’s...
getthecoast.com
BBQ & Bingo to raise money for Okaloosa students and mini teacher grants
The Okaloosa Public Schools Foundation’s 2nd Annual BBQ and Bingo fundraising event is set for Tuesday, October 25th at the Clubhouse Grille at the FWB Golf Course, 1955 Lewis Turner Blvd, in Fort Walton Beach. Social hour begins at 5:00. Bingo is from 5:30 – 8 pm. There...
Escambia Co. Public Schools, Parent University awarded $103K from IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools, in partnership with Parent University, has been awarded $103,820 from IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area. “We are thrilled to be a recipient and so very grateful for the women of Impact 100 Pensacola Bay Area for their support and belief in this amazing program,” said Jo […]
Midwife options coming to Fort Walton-Destin hospital
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A new program is using certified nurse midwives in Northwest Florida for childbirth and maternity care. Dr. Melaine Mosier with HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin said the CNM program is one-of-a-kind. “We are the only hospital-based midwifery program, so we can go into the hospital, we can do deliveries, we […]
Mobile man surviving ‘homeless on purpose’ journey
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.” Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
wuwf.org
A look at the historic home and shell museum of Dr. Beal
Just north of Highway 98 in Wynnehaven Beach is a relic of historical significance most people overlook. The Beal residence, built in 1910, was once the summer home, office, and shell museum of a well-known Fort Walton Beach man. The building now stands vacant. Dr. James Hartley Beal, born in...
atmorenews.com
Main Street Atmore grant cycle opening
Main Street Atmore is opening their next grant cycle, and local business owners are encouraged to apply. A property owner meeting was held Thursday, October 13, to encourage involvement and give basic information. Dale Ash, Main Street Design Committee chairwoman, showed numerous before and after pictures showing what previous owners...
Warrington Middle School Dean vying to keep school open
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After years of failing grades, Warrington Middle school will be forced to close if a charter school does not take ownership. Faculty and staff spoke in support of the school at Tuesday’s Escambia County School Board Meeting. Among those, Darreyel Laster, the current Dean of Warrington Middle School. Laster announced […]
2022 Halloween Festivities in Baldwin County
Looking for Halloween festivities in Baldwin County, Alabama? From theme parks to pumpkin festivals to steam trains, we have you covered! All events are kid friendly but some have portions that are better suited for older children and adults.
apr.org
Few options for the addicted along the Gulf coast
Alabama’s Central Data Repository says over sixteen thousand Alabama residents were treated for substance abuse in 2021. Close to two thousand of those were in Baldwin County. Limited resources also make recovery even harder in south Alabama. Most of the leaders in local recovery have been there themselves. “Recovery...
WEAR
Narcan kits now available to the public for free in Santa Rosa, Okaloosa counties
MILTON, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health in both Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties is making Naloxone (Narcan) Nasal Spray kits free and available to the public. The FDOH describes Narcan as "a lifesaving medication that could reduce thousands of substance abuse deaths across the state. Naloxone can be distributed to people who use drugs, people with a history of drug use, others at risk of experiencing an overdose, and to friends, family members, and others that may witness and overdose."
utv44.com
City of Mobile hosting MobtoberFest Fall Festival Oct. 29
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On October 29, the City of Mobile will host MobtoberFest — an all-day event in Medal of Honor Park featuring a plethora of fun activities for children, adults and families to enjoy. The activities will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 29,...
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
Coastal Skin Surgery & Dermatology Welcomes New PA
Cameron Bass, MHS, PA-C, knew she wanted to work at Coastal Skin Surgery & Dermatology because of the practice’s outstanding reputation. Fortunately, the doctors and staff were just as impressed with her. In September 2022, Bass began providing general medical dermatology services at the Niceville office. Bass provides skin...
utv44.com
More Baldwin Co. cities edge closer to embracing medical marijuana dispensaries
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — It's the subject that is being handled with kid gloves in city council chambers across Alabama- the approval of setting up medical marijuana dispensaries in city limits. At last night's council meeting, Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan approached a vote on the subject with...
WEAR
City: Smoldering cigarette caused playground fire at Pensacola park
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The city says a fire Tuesday morning at a Pensacola park was caused by a smoldering cigarette left on the ground. The fire happened at Armstrong Park off Lakeview Avenue around 8:50 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found playground equipment burning. The city says firefighters were able to...
Okaloosa Co. health department fighting opioid crisis with free NARCAN kits
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County is taking measures to prevent opioid overdoses in the area. Starting in Oct., anyone 18 and older can receive free Naloxone kits at the two health department offices. Fort Walton Beach Office: 221 Hospital Drive NE Crestview Office: 810 E. James […]
Bus drivers say they’re overworked, underpaid in Escambia Co.
Bus drivers in Escambia County, Florida are speaking out saying they are overworked and underpaid.
getthecoast.com
City of Niceville unveils new mural and kayak launch
On Monday, October 17, 2022, the City of Niceville unveiled the highly anticipated mural and kayak launch at Turkey Creek Park. During a Niceville City Council meeting last November, Amanda Grandy and Councilwoman Cathy Alley announced Janae Erickson as the Niceville mural design winner with an unveiling of the winning artwork.
utv44.com
Mobile murder victim Randon Lee to be honored with 'Wall Of Love'
Walls of Love is preparing to erect a memorial wall in memory of TikTok Star Ophelia Nichols son Randon Lee for the Mobile, AL community. The wall will begin being erected at 10 a.m. on October 29, 2022. The wall will be located in front of: Mt. Zion Baptist Church...
utv44.com
Coat drive honors local little girl who lost battle with Covid
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — One family is choosing to honor the life of a beloved little girl by turning around and helping the community. “Gigi”, as she was affectionately known by her aunt and godmother Sonya Webb, is being described as a fighter. “Her real name is Gabriella...
