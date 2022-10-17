Read full article on original website
Othello Auto Theft Suspect Busted by Off-Duty Deputy
Off-duty law enforcement officers never really stop working. Off-duty officer spots a stolen vehicle, and suspect. Wednesday afternoon, an Adams County Deputy who was off duty noticed a black SUV that had been reported stolen earlier that morning just inside the Othello city limits. The black Chevy 2005 Chevy Trailblazer...
Kennewick PD Release Picture of Abduction Attempt Suspects Blue Van
The Kennewick police have finally released pictures of the van suspected in an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Kennewick earlier this week. Police released the photos of the suspected blue van on Facebook. They are asking for anyone with information to contact them so they can identify the owner or driver of the van. The attempted abduction happened on Wednesday around noon on 10th street in Kennewick while walking to Park Middle School.
KPD increasing patrols near schools in response to reported luring attempt
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is increasing patrols around local schools as it investigates a possible luring attempt. According to KPD, the department received a report that a girl was walking to Park Middle School around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. She passed a light blue mini-van at the intersection of W. 10th Avenue and S....
WSP Report: 4 hit-and-runs in 10 collisions near Kennewick on Weds.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was a busy Hump Day for Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers in the Tri-Cities area, where there were 10 separate collisions reported including four in which the responsible driver failed to stop or exchange information with the person they struck. According to a social media notice from WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, each of these 10 collisions...
Man Charged with Shooting Sunnyside Police Officer
A man arrested for shooting a Sunnyside Police Officer was charged during an appearance in Yakima County Superior Court on Wednesday. 43-year-old Alejandro Mario Palomarez of Sunnyside faces a charge of first-degree assault. He's being held in the Yakima County jail. Authorities say he's also charged with a firearms enhancement and an aggravating factor in the shooting both of which could mean more time behind bars if he's convicted.
nbcrightnow.com
Teen charged with second-degree manslaughter for accidental shooting
KENNEWICK, Wash. - A 14-year-old is being charged with second-degree manslaughter after an accidental shooting on October 15 led to the death of 17-year-old Elias Salazar, according to the Kennewick Police Department. Investigators with KPD say a group of friends had a firearm with them that night around the 800...
KEPR
Investigation underway after student claims man in van grabbed her while walking
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a student claims she was grabbed by a man in a blue van while walking to Park Middle School in Kennewick. According to a safety alert issued by the Kennewick School District, the student was walking to Park Middle School at about 11:45 a.m. when she said a man in a blue van grabbed her near W 10th Ave and S Benton St.
17-Year-Old Dies From Earlier Shooting in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- A 17-year-old has died from injuries he received from a gunshot wound from back on October 15th. Kennewick Police Department reports the victim, identified as Elias Salazar, was inadvertently hit by a bullet fired by a 14-year-old boy holding the gun in an area off the 800 Block of North Volland Street. The 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the case. He will now face a charge of 2nd Degree Manslaughter in connection with the incident. This is still an active investigation. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference the case number 22-078665. Anonymous tips can also be provided online at www.kpdtips.com.
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick man dies after crashing on Cable Bridge
Washington State Patrol has updated that a 52-year-old driver has died following the collision on the Cable Bridge around 3:40 p.m. on October 20. Brian Tackett was around the Kennewick city limits when WSP believes he may have experienced a medical emergency when he hit the Jersey Barrier. Tackett was...
Police search for man who tried luring Kennewick student into his van
He stopped her on her way to school.
Truck tips, spills potatoes across Highway 24 near Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. — A truck has tipped, spilling potatoes across Highway 24 at Bench Rd near Othello. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says no one is injured. The Washington State Patrol is on scene and handling the investigation. READ: Leave it to Beaver: Beaver gnaws on tree, blocks walking bridge into Riverfront Park COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
Update | 14-year-old charged with manslaughter after Tri-Cities teen shot at a gang party
The teen suspect said they were drinking and laughing before the gun went off.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Trial date set in murder of Edward Aguilar
WALLA WALLA – The trial for a Kennewick man arrested last month in Walla Walla in connection to a fatal stabbing has been set for Nov. 29. On Monday, the court signed an order finding David Delgado, 46, competent to stand trial. He pleaded not guilty to murder in the first degree, armed with a deadly weapon.
nbcrightnow.com
Man shot in foot while walking down Mabton street
MABTON, Wash. - One person was shot near Boundary Road and Fern Street in Mabton around 2 p.m. on October 18, according to Mabton Chief of Police Eduardo Garcia. One man called police reporting he had been walking down the street with another man when the other was shot in the foot, according to Garcia. Police are still in the early stages of investigating this incident and can't yet say if it was gang-related. The man is now in the hospital and expected to be OK.
Pasco Police Department opposed to lifting ban on marijuana retail sales in the city
PASCO, Wash. – Pasco Police Chief Ken Roske responded Thursday to a request for comment on marijuana retail sales in the City of Pasco. The city held two meetings in September and October to give community members the opportunity to voice their opinion on the future of retail cannabis sales. One of the biggest issues brought up during these listening...
nbcrightnow.com
Haystack burns in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Fire crews are responding to a burning haystack near Road 170. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office reports that visibility is limited in the area, due to smoke. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
Tri-Cities I-82 Semi Head-On Crash: I Was First at the Scene
Everyone knows I drive to Seattle for every Seattle Seahawks game and have been doing it for years. This last Sunday I left my house around 5 am and headed out for the game like usual. About a mile outside Richland, I noticed a glow of a fire in the road up ahead. What happened next might have changed me forever.
Othello mother & boyfriend arrested 8 months after alleged rape of a 3-year-old
OTHELLO, Wash. — Eight months after a 3-year-old girl was brought in to be evaluated for a suspected rape, the child’s mother and her boyfriend were arrested for withholding information about the incident. According to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 28-year-old Othello man named Edgar Fermin Sales-Andres was arrested on October 17 for the accused...
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla murder suspect competent to stand trial
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- David Delgado, the man charged with murder following a suspicious death at an apartment complex on the 400 block of S. 1st in Walla Walla on September, 19, has been found competent to stand trial. According to court documents, Delgado, 46, can stand trial for the stabbing...
Man accused of 2014 murder in custody in Walla Walla after serving sentence
WALLA WALLA — A suspect in a fatal 2014 Walla Walla shooting is in custody at the Walla Walla County jail after serving a prison sentence in Oregon related to a 2017 drive-by shooting in Milton-Freewater. Clemente Garcia Cerda, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of...
