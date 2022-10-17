Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Is a Bad Influence on Herself in ‘Anti-Hero’ Music Video: WATCH
Taylor Swift is the "mastermind" behind the music video for her new song "Anti-Hero." The acclaimed songstress faces herself in the set of visuals. One version of herself is a partier while the other version is giant. Both showcase, poke, and prod the singer's insecurities. Swift wrote and directed the...
‘M3GAN’ Is Voiced by the Viral ‘Penny Nickel Dime’ Girl
The trailer for new horror movie M3GAN dropped yesterday (Oct. 11) and immediately led to an explosion of memes. Most notably, people realized that the voice of M3GAN is an internet legend: the "Penny Nickel Dime" girl. The "Penny Nickel Dime" girl's real name is Jenna Davis. She's an 18-year-old...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Rapper Accidentally Sends Wrong Person $1,800 on Zelle, Pleads With Them to Send It Back
Yung Joc mistakenly sent a random person nearly $2,000 via Zelle and is apparently having a hard time getting his paper back. On Thursday (Oct. 19), the rapper-turned-radio host shared his predicament with fans on Instagram. In the post, the "It's Goin' Down" rhymer shared a screenshot of texts he sent the person pleading with them to return his coins.
Mom Waxes 3-Year-Old Daughter’s Unibrow, Internet Is Left Divided: WATCH
A Texas mom has divided the internet after sharing a video of her waxing her 3-year-old daughter's unibrow. Leah Garcia, a.k.a. TikTok user @leah_txrealtor, firmly stands behind her decision to groom her daughter. "I don’t care! I don’t care! I'd rather y'all call me a bad mom before I let...
Justin Bieber Ends Friendship With Kanye West After Ye Disses His Wife Hailey – Report
Justin Bieber has reportedly terminated his friendship with Kanye West after Ye dissed his wife Hailey on social media. According to a TMZ report, published on Saturday (Oct. 8), Justin Bieber ended his friendship with Ye because he went too far by attacking his wife, Hailey, on social media and claimed she got a nose job. This news arrives after Hailey and fashion model Gigi Hadid came to the defense of Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, whom Kanye attacked online for criticizing his controversial "White Lives Matter" T-shirts.
Beyonce’s Rep Slams Right Said Fred for Calling Artist ‘Arrogant’ for Using ‘Sexy’ Sample
Mess with Queen Bey and the whole hive will come after you. Beyonce's rep has fired back at music group Right Said Fred after they claimed the singer sampled their hit "I'm Too Sexy" for her song "Alien Superstar" without clearing the sample first. In a statement released to E!...
These two little girls having a dance-off is the cutest thing ever
In an adorable dance-off video, the two are seen dancing to the song 'Right Thurr' by Chingy.
Taylor Swift’s Full ‘Midnights’ Track List Revealed, Including Song With Lana Del Rey
Taylor Swift has finally unveiled the entire track list for her album Midnights. The track list was revealed in a series of TikToks dubbed "Midnights Mayhem With Me." The series featured Swift spinning a bingo cage, retrieving a numbered ball and revealing its corresponding track title. In the series' final...
Harry Styles’ Hair Was Nearly Impossible to Make Ugly for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
We're not surprised that making Harry Styles "ugly" for a certain Don't Worry Darling scene was a nearly impossible task. The singer is known for his good looks and impeccable style. He was even named People magazine's Sexiest Chart Topper in 2020. ***Warning: Don't Worry Darling spoilers ahead.***. Throughout most...
Podcast Parents Draw Backlash for Not Bathing Their Kids for Literal ‘Months’
For many parents, bath time is a crucial part of their children's routine, but some moms and dads don't bathe their kids regularly. And it's not just celebrities such as Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher who are participating in this bizarre hygiene movement. In a clip from the Dear Media...
Kim Kardashian Pays for Extra Security at Kids’ School After Kanye Blasts School’s Name Online: REPORT
Kim Kardashian isn't taking any chances. She's reportedly footing the bill for extra security at her kids' school after Kanye West blasted the name of the school online. On Tuesday (Oct. 11), TMZ reported Kim K is shelling out money for more security at the private school that her and Ye's children attend as a safety precaution. The move reportedly comes as a result of Kanye repeatedly name-dropping the school in his feverish run of social media posts during last week's "White Lives Matter" shirt controversy.
Drake Gets Roasted After Posting New Selfie
Drake is getting roasted after posting a new selfie on Instagram. Drake shared a series of photos in a carousel post on his Instagram page Oct. 19. A handful of the pics were from his surprise appearance during 21 Savage's performance last night at this year's Morehouse and Spelman homecoming. One featured himself with Jack Harlow, while another showed a dollar bill with LeBron James on it.
Joshua Bassett Pokes Fun at Olivia Rodrigo Breakup in Silly TikTok: ‘First Letter Is the Love of My Life…’
Is a TikTok filter spilling celebrity tea? Or is it all in good fun?. Joshua Bassett left fans spinning out after he trolled himself and his rumored ex, Olivia Rodrigo, in a silly TikTok video. Before we dive into what the filter revealed, let's get into the backstory of their...
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Almost Died After His Colon Burst in 2018
In his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry sheds light on his struggle with addiction, including how it almost cost him his life. According to his People cover story, Perry opens his memoir with the story of how he almost died in 2018. "I had...
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Opening Credits: What’s That Song?
Hocus Pocus 2 debuted on Disney+ on Sept. 30 and it immediately cast a spell on fans all across the world. Aside from the general nostalgia for the original 1993 film, many viewers took an interest in the sequel's soundtrack — in particular the song that plays right after the opening of the film sequence, when the movie flashes forward to present day.
George Floyd Family to File $250 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye West Over Drink Champs Comments
The family of George Floyd is prepared to file a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West for his comments on the latest episode of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast. Following news that the family of George Floyd was considering suing Kanye West for making false claims on Drinks Champs about the manner of Floyd's death on Sunday (Oct. 16), they have officially announced plans to file a $250 million lawsuit against the embattled MC. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), The Witherspoon Law Group revealed it has been retained by George Floyd's partner Roxie Washington on behalf of Floyd's daughter in order file suit against Ye "for harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress." The attorneys have filed a cease-and-desist letter to Kanye for his comments as well.
Jack Antonoff and More Celebrities Slam Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Tweet
Kanye West is in even more hot water after posting an anti-Semitic tweet that got him removed from Twitter over the weekend. "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew [sic] also ... You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," the rapper's since-deleted tweet read.
Bethenny Frankel Calls Out Kylie Jenner for $175 ‘Scam’ Makeup Package
Bethenny Frankel is known for keeping it real — and she's not holding back when it comes to reviewing Kylie Jenner's makeup brand. Taking to Instagram, the former Real Housewives of New York cast member blasted Kylie Cosmetics' Birthday PR Box. "Girl don’t do it, it’s not worth it,"...
Reddit Slams Teen Girls for Making TikTok Videos in Movie Theater Bathroom: ‘Everyone Deserves to Poop or Pee in Peace’
A woman scolded a group of teens who became irritated with her after she "ruined" a TikTok video they were making in a public bathroom, just by using the facilities as intended. After she scolded the girls, Reddit had her back. The woman explained on the forum that she is...
