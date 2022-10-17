ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PopCrush

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

‘M3GAN’ Is Voiced by the Viral ‘Penny Nickel Dime’ Girl

The trailer for new horror movie M3GAN dropped yesterday (Oct. 11) and immediately led to an explosion of memes. Most notably, people realized that the voice of M3GAN is an internet legend: the "Penny Nickel Dime" girl. The "Penny Nickel Dime" girl's real name is Jenna Davis. She's an 18-year-old...
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
PopCrush

Justin Bieber Ends Friendship With Kanye West After Ye Disses His Wife Hailey – Report

Justin Bieber has reportedly terminated his friendship with Kanye West after Ye dissed his wife Hailey on social media. According to a TMZ report, published on Saturday (Oct. 8), Justin Bieber ended his friendship with Ye because he went too far by attacking his wife, Hailey, on social media and claimed she got a nose job. This news arrives after Hailey and fashion model Gigi Hadid came to the defense of Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, whom Kanye attacked online for criticizing his controversial "White Lives Matter" T-shirts.
PopCrush

Kim Kardashian Pays for Extra Security at Kids’ School After Kanye Blasts School’s Name Online: REPORT

Kim Kardashian isn't taking any chances. She's reportedly footing the bill for extra security at her kids' school after Kanye West blasted the name of the school online. On Tuesday (Oct. 11), TMZ reported Kim K is shelling out money for more security at the private school that her and Ye's children attend as a safety precaution. The move reportedly comes as a result of Kanye repeatedly name-dropping the school in his feverish run of social media posts during last week's "White Lives Matter" shirt controversy.
PopCrush

Drake Gets Roasted After Posting New Selfie

Drake is getting roasted after posting a new selfie on Instagram. Drake shared a series of photos in a carousel post on his Instagram page Oct. 19. A handful of the pics were from his surprise appearance during 21 Savage's performance last night at this year's Morehouse and Spelman homecoming. One featured himself with Jack Harlow, while another showed a dollar bill with LeBron James on it.
PopCrush

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Opening Credits: What’s That Song?

Hocus Pocus 2 debuted on Disney+ on Sept. 30 and it immediately cast a spell on fans all across the world. Aside from the general nostalgia for the original 1993 film, many viewers took an interest in the sequel's soundtrack — in particular the song that plays right after the opening of the film sequence, when the movie flashes forward to present day.
PopCrush

George Floyd Family to File $250 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye West Over Drink Champs Comments

The family of George Floyd is prepared to file a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West for his comments on the latest episode of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast. Following news that the family of George Floyd was considering suing Kanye West for making false claims on Drinks Champs about the manner of Floyd's death on Sunday (Oct. 16), they have officially announced plans to file a $250 million lawsuit against the embattled MC. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), The Witherspoon Law Group revealed it has been retained by George Floyd's partner Roxie Washington on behalf of Floyd's daughter in order file suit against Ye "for harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress." The attorneys have filed a cease-and-desist letter to Kanye for his comments as well.
PopCrush

Jack Antonoff and More Celebrities Slam Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Tweet

Kanye West is in even more hot water after posting an anti-Semitic tweet that got him removed from Twitter over the weekend. "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew [sic] also ... You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," the rapper's since-deleted tweet read.
PopCrush

PopCrush

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy