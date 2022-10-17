ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

14news.com

Traffic Alert: Lanes of Petersburg Rd closed Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert on Evansville’s north side. Officials say a contractor working for the Evansville Sewer Department will have the eastbound lanes of Petersburg Road between Petersburg Place and Thunderbolt Golf Course (6901 Petersburg Rd) closed for sewer work. It’s starts Friday, October...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Watch: Air44 footage shows demolition of old Spottsville Bridge

Crews continued the process of demolishing the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky on Wednesday. The larger 360-foot truss of the bridge was imploded at 9 a.m. Wednesday, completing phase two of the four-phase demolition plan. In phase one of the plan, the smaller truss was imploded. Phases three...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Road work will close two highways in Hancock County

There is a traffic alert for Kentucky drivers as a pair of highways get resurfaced. The asphalt work will close portions of KY highways 1389 and 2181. The roads are going to be closed for paving projects. Here are the roads and the exact point of closure:. KY 1389 (MP...
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Water shutoff at Audubon State Park due to weather

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – People staying at Audubon State Park should plan for a water shutoff due to weather conditions. Officials say due to expected overnight temperatures below freezing, water will be temporarily shut off at the campground from October 17 at 1:30 p.m. through October 20 at 5 p.m. Officials say the campground bathhouse […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Crash slows traffic on Twin Bridges in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Traffic was backed up on the northbound Twin Bridges in Henderson as crews are responded to an accident Tuesday morning. According to officials with the Henderson Fire Department, there were injuries. It happened between the bridges and the Vanderburgh County line.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Henderson

Henderson Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident on South Green Street. Dispatch confirms the call came in around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, after a car hit a woman. The road was shut down for an hour, but it's back open now. Police shared more information with us on Thursday, and said...
HENDERSON, KY
wdrb.com

VIDEO | Bridge over Green River in western Kentucky demolished

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews blew up the old U.S. 60 bridge over the Green River in Henderson County. U.S. 60 is one of two main roads connecting Henderson and Owensboro. This is the second implosion after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet opened a new bridge in August. The new bridge features a 12-foot driving lane in each direction and two eight-foot emergency shoulders.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Here’s where Union County traffic checkpoints will be

UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — For your safety, you might be stopped by Union County law enforcement agencies in the coming weeks. The sheriff’s office announced twenty-two locations where officers and deputies will be conducting traffic safety stops. “These checkpoints will be utilized to check motorist for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under […]
UNION COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Bluff City woman injured after fiery wreck

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) say a woman was injured after an accident involving fire and bridge ends. HCSO says on October 20, at 9:47 a.m., deputies received a call of a one vehicle collision with injury at the 16000 Block of Bluff City Road and the […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Drive-thru COVID-19 bivalent booster shot clinic planned in Owensboro

Health officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, are offering a convenient way for residents to get an updated COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. The Green River District Health Department says it's hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 bivalent booster clinic on Thursday, Oct. 27. The drive-thru style event will happen from 4 p.m. to 6...
OWENSBORO, KY
104.1 WIKY

Pedestrian Dies After attempt To Cross The Road

First responders were called to the 300 block of South Green Street in Henderson Wednesday night for an accident involving a pedestrian. Witnesses say a female, who looked like she was having a medical emergency, was attempting to cross the street. She fell forward into the roadway and was struck...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County to hold surplus auction, many items up for grabs

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Fiscal Court announced they will be hosting a surplus auction later next week. Officials say the auction will include cars, lawn mowers, trailers and various pieces of equipment. You’ll be able to find the auction at 2620 Highway 81, behind the Daviess County Operations Center. The auction […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Henderson woman hit by car dies, name released

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say a woman was hit by a car Wednesday night in front of the Dodge store on South Green Street. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Police say witnesses spotted the woman trying to cross the cross the street, but then it looked like she had a medical issue and fell forward into the road.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Day 3 wraps up for Owensboro murder re-trial

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the trial continued for the man charged with murder following the 2017 car crash that left another man dead. [PREVIOUS: Re-trial for Owensboro man accused of murder begins]. The prosecution continued presenting witnesses Wednesday in its case against Robert Garner, who is also charged...
OWENSBORO, KY

