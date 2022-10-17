ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
MySanAntonio

$1M worth of alleged drugs disguised with CNN label seized at Texas border

U.S. Border Patrol agents seized over $1 million worth of drugs, with some disguised as a CNN-labeled package, being allegedly smuggled into Texas on Oct. 13. According to officers stationed at the border, a commercial tractor trailer allegedly carrying concealed narcotics was passing through the Pharr–Reynosa International Bridge from Mexico into Texas.
PHARR, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Texas Monthly Names 2 El Paso Taquerias Best in State

Let's taco 'bout tacos and the taquerias that make them best. Texas Monthly recently published a list of what its "taco editor" has deemed The Top 25 New(ish) Taquerias in Texas, and two spots in El Paso are on it. The List. The list features taco places that have opened...
EL PASO, TX
riograndeguardian.com

HCDP Chair: Republicans can outspend us but they cannot outwork us

MISSION, Texas – Republicans may be outspending Democrats in South Texas this election season but they will not outwork them. This is the view of Hidalgo County Democratic Party Chairman Richard Gonzales. Speaking at a breakfast event at La Casa Del Taco in Mission on Saturday, Gonzales explained the challenge his party is up against it.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Poll: Abbott leads O’Rourke by 11 points in race for Texas governor

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott captured a wider margin of 11 points over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke in the Texas gubernatorial race, according to the latest Texas Politics Project poll released Friday morning. The project said it surveyed 1,200 self-declared registered voters in Texas from Oct. 7-17,...
TEXAS STATE
megadoctornews.com

$2.5M to Behavioral Health Solutions for Substance Use Treatment

HARLINGEN, Texas — Behavioral Health Solutions is a nonprofit organization providing behavioral health and wellness services throughout the southernmost 19 counties in Texas. With the newly acquired funding, Behavioral Health Solutions will provide substance use disorder outpatient treatment services in person and virtually to adults in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties through the Fueling Hope program. Services are currently provided in Weslaco with a Harlingen location to follow within 90 days.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
US105

Brrr! Will Central Texas Suffer Another Winter Storm This Year?

It’s finally time for us to grab our scarves here in Central Texas due to the chilly weather, and while some are excited about, a lot of us are wondering what winter has in store. That's a natural reaction, sure, but with memories of that devastating 2021 winter storm still fresh in our minds, it's also natural to be a little apprehensive about these incoming cold fronts.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy