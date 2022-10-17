Read full article on original website
Latinas now hold power to decide Texas' future, data shows
In what is predicted to be a historic election year, Latinas are poised to play a supersized role when they cast their ballots for Congress and Texas' next governor.
America's Newest National Park Will Be Right Here In Texas
Another Texas area has been added to the National Park System.
MySanAntonio
$1M worth of alleged drugs disguised with CNN label seized at Texas border
U.S. Border Patrol agents seized over $1 million worth of drugs, with some disguised as a CNN-labeled package, being allegedly smuggled into Texas on Oct. 13. According to officers stationed at the border, a commercial tractor trailer allegedly carrying concealed narcotics was passing through the Pharr–Reynosa International Bridge from Mexico into Texas.
Over 60,000 Migrants Crossed in Texas and President Biden Said Don’t Declare an Emergency
President Biden administration told El Paso not to declare an emergencyScreenshot from Twitter. In a recent discussion, an El Paso Texas City council member told Fox News that the White House told Democratic Mayor Oscar Leeser not to declare an emergency.
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Texas
The influence of La Niña is expected to continue through the winter (December-February) for the third winter in a row.
Click2Houston.com
‘Used Car King of New York’ pleads guilty in nationwide scheme to sell thousands of fraudulent Texas vehicle tags, DA says
HOUSTON – A 51-year-old man who advertised himself as the “Used Car King of New York” has admitted to conspiring to commit wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Octavian Ocasio pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to buy and sell thousands of fraudulent Texas-issued temporary...
Texas has the second highest amount of catalytic converter thefts in the U.S., data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report ranked Texas second for the most catalytic converter thefts in the U.S. The new report put out by State Farm Insurance shows that catalytic converter thefts have increased by more than 400% since 2019. From 2019 until August 2022, State Farm has paid more than $70.6 million to insurance customers to recover from a catalytic converter theft.
cw39.com
‘Used Car King’ awaits sentencing for fraudulent Texas vehicle tag sales
HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Authorities say he billed himself as the “Used Car King of New York,” but the 51-year-old man now awaits sentencing on federal charges in Texas as investigators offer a reward for a man who remains a fugitive in the case. Octavian Ocasio has...
Texas: Is it a cold? The flu? COVID? Or just allergies?
Texas flu numbers are up this week. If you're in an office today and a co-worker sneezes, everyone could raise an eyebrow. But what do they have? A cold, flu, COVID, nothing at all?
Texas Monthly Names 2 El Paso Taquerias Best in State
Let's taco 'bout tacos and the taquerias that make them best. Texas Monthly recently published a list of what its "taco editor" has deemed The Top 25 New(ish) Taquerias in Texas, and two spots in El Paso are on it. The List. The list features taco places that have opened...
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill Campaign
Governor Abbott launches the One Pill Kill campaignScreenshot from Twitter. On Monday, October 17, Texas Governor Greg Abbott voiced a follow-up on his campaign against fentanyl. He started the “One Pill Kills” campaign.
cw39.com
Best plate of nachos in the Lone Star State can be found at this South Texas restaurant
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of nachos, it’s all about the components and dressing your plate of crispy chips just the way you like them, a certain restaurant around San Antonio is doing this so right, it’s landed itself as the best nacho spot in the entire state of Texas.
cw39.com
Texas salon ranked among top 10 best in the country for eyebrow services: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Self-care is important to everyone, trust us, a little tweaking of those eyebrows can also take you from a six to an eight real quick, plus getting services is therapeutic for the body and mind. Some people only trust themselves to pluck their brows or their...
riograndeguardian.com
HCDP Chair: Republicans can outspend us but they cannot outwork us
MISSION, Texas – Republicans may be outspending Democrats in South Texas this election season but they will not outwork them. This is the view of Hidalgo County Democratic Party Chairman Richard Gonzales. Speaking at a breakfast event at La Casa Del Taco in Mission on Saturday, Gonzales explained the challenge his party is up against it.
Latest poll shows 63% of Texans expect Abbott to win
The latest poll by Emerson College Polling and The Hill of Texas voters finds that Republican Governor Greg Abbott has an eight-point lead over his Democratic challenger, Beto O'Rourke, 50% to 42%.
cw39.com
Poll: Abbott leads O’Rourke by 11 points in race for Texas governor
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott captured a wider margin of 11 points over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke in the Texas gubernatorial race, according to the latest Texas Politics Project poll released Friday morning. The project said it surveyed 1,200 self-declared registered voters in Texas from Oct. 7-17,...
megadoctornews.com
$2.5M to Behavioral Health Solutions for Substance Use Treatment
HARLINGEN, Texas — Behavioral Health Solutions is a nonprofit organization providing behavioral health and wellness services throughout the southernmost 19 counties in Texas. With the newly acquired funding, Behavioral Health Solutions will provide substance use disorder outpatient treatment services in person and virtually to adults in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties through the Fueling Hope program. Services are currently provided in Weslaco with a Harlingen location to follow within 90 days.
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
Texas Education Agency To Send DNA Kits Home With Students Due To New Law
Safety at Texas schools has been a talking point for many in the state. Many options have been put forth to protect students in school. A new law signed in recently has pushed Texas Schools to send home items to help parents and students, but it has received pushbacks for the reasoning.
Brrr! Will Central Texas Suffer Another Winter Storm This Year?
It’s finally time for us to grab our scarves here in Central Texas due to the chilly weather, and while some are excited about, a lot of us are wondering what winter has in store. That's a natural reaction, sure, but with memories of that devastating 2021 winter storm still fresh in our minds, it's also natural to be a little apprehensive about these incoming cold fronts.
