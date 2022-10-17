ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

westcentralsbest.com

Nurse Practitioner Arrested in Lake Charles for Rape

Lake Charles, La - On October 13, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a complaint in reference to a Nurse Practitioner, Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, Iowa, raping a victim during an office visit at a local health care facility. During the investigation, detectives executed search warrants, at which time...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 20, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 20, 2022. Tremain Lashawl Morris, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. John Aaron Lavergne, 24, Lake Charles: Home invasion; false imprisonment. Roderick Demond Simmons Jr., 30, Orange, TX:...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Arrests Made in Calcasieu Parish Vehicle Thefts

Calcasieu Parish, La - On October 4, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Investigative Unit (VCIU) detectives received several complaints in reference to multiple vehicle burglaries and a theft of an SUV in a neighborhood off Nelson Road in Lake Charles. While deputies were on scene conducting their initial investigation,...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

CPSO charges four in vehicle burglary spree

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested four people in connection with a vehicle burglary spree. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Investigative Unit (VCIU) detectives received several complaints in reference to multiple vehicle burglaries and a theft of an SUV in a neighborhood off Nelson Road in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Groundbreaking held for Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new forensic center in Calcasieu Parish has been years in the making, and Thursday was the official groundbreaking. “The new building that we’re getting we’re really excited about - we’ve been working on this for seven to eight years if not longer. It’s going to be state-of-the-art one of the finest ones in Louisiana,” said Calcasieu Parish Coroner Terry Welke.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Coroner working to ID body found in Sulphur

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A body was found Tuesday evening on Canal Street in Sulphur, according to police. The call came in around 5 p.m. but the unidentified body is believed to have “been there for a while,” according to Sgt. Jason Gully, with the Sulphur Police Department.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Firefighters respond to vehicle in creek on Camp Edgewood Rd.

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a car that was found upside down in a creek along Camp Edgewood Rd. Ward 6 and Beauregard Fire District 2 firefighters responded to the crash near the Pamhandle Rd. intersection east of DeQuincy around 9:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022. Authorities say...
DEQUINCY, LA
KPLC TV

Texas man returned to Lake Charles to face homicide charge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The suspect in a homicide at the intersection of L’Auberge Boulevard and Sam’s Way has been returned to Lake Charles. Eskinder Seyifu Mekuria, 47, of Humble, Texas, was arrested in Houston last week in connection with the death of Houston man Hushiar Faris Sumo, 46.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

KPLC TV

Victim of fatal 1st Ave. hit-and-run identified

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Police have identified the man found dead on First Avenue Sunday morning. Christopher Anthony Syas, 33, is believed to be the victim of a fatal hit-and-run, Lake Charles police said. Lake Charles police are still working to put together a description of the suspect vehicle.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Driver sought in weekend hit-and-run outside nightclub

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that occurred around 1 a.m. on Sunday at a local night club on Common Street. During the initial investigation detectives learned a truck was backing into a parking spot when it struck a parked car. The driver did not stop, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
westcentralsbest.com

Calcasieu Woman Arrested for Arson

Calcasieu Parish, La - On October 11, agents with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Office of Forestry arrested 39-year-old Tabitha Verdine for setting several fires on Jim Drake Rd. in Starks, La. LDAF Forestry Enforcement Investigators found that Verdine set fire to the roadside, which spread...
STARKS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 17, 2022, that on October 15, 2022, deputies were called to Henry’s Truckstop in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to a reckless motorist at approximately 11:00 a.m.
LACASSINE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Arrested in Southwest Louisiana for Alleged Domestic Abuse Battery, One Also Charged with Resisting an Officer

Two Arrested in Southwest Louisiana for Alleged Domestic Abuse Battery, One Also Charged with Resisting an Officer. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 17, 2022, that on October 14, 2022, at around 10:30 p.m., deputies were summoned to an address on North Gallaugher Road in Jennings, Louisiana, in connection to a domestic disturbance.
JENNINGS, LA

