Nurse Practitioner Arrested in Lake Charles for Rape
Lake Charles, La - On October 13, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a complaint in reference to a Nurse Practitioner, Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, Iowa, raping a victim during an office visit at a local health care facility. During the investigation, detectives executed search warrants, at which time...
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 20, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 20, 2022. Tremain Lashawl Morris, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. John Aaron Lavergne, 24, Lake Charles: Home invasion; false imprisonment. Roderick Demond Simmons Jr., 30, Orange, TX:...
2 teens arrested, 2 sought in connection with vehicle thefts, burglaries in Lake Charles, Sulphur
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two teens and is searching for two more teen suspects after multiple vehicle burglaries and thefts in Lake Charles and Sulphur. Javante L. Bryant, 18, of Lake Charles, is held the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center, and a...
Arrests Made in Calcasieu Parish Vehicle Thefts
Calcasieu Parish, La - On October 4, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Investigative Unit (VCIU) detectives received several complaints in reference to multiple vehicle burglaries and a theft of an SUV in a neighborhood off Nelson Road in Lake Charles. While deputies were on scene conducting their initial investigation,...
CPSO charges four in vehicle burglary spree
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested four people in connection with a vehicle burglary spree. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Investigative Unit (VCIU) detectives received several complaints in reference to multiple vehicle burglaries and a theft of an SUV in a neighborhood off Nelson Road in Lake Charles.
Groundbreaking held for Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new forensic center in Calcasieu Parish has been years in the making, and Thursday was the official groundbreaking. “The new building that we’re getting we’re really excited about - we’ve been working on this for seven to eight years if not longer. It’s going to be state-of-the-art one of the finest ones in Louisiana,” said Calcasieu Parish Coroner Terry Welke.
Coroner working to ID body found in Sulphur
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A body was found Tuesday evening on Canal Street in Sulphur, according to police. The call came in around 5 p.m. but the unidentified body is believed to have “been there for a while,” according to Sgt. Jason Gully, with the Sulphur Police Department.
Firefighters respond to vehicle in creek on Camp Edgewood Rd.
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a car that was found upside down in a creek along Camp Edgewood Rd. Ward 6 and Beauregard Fire District 2 firefighters responded to the crash near the Pamhandle Rd. intersection east of DeQuincy around 9:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022. Authorities say...
Death sentence handed down in slaying of State Trooper
After being convicted of murder in 2019, Kevin Daigle has now been formally sentenced to death in the slaying of Louisiana State Trooper Steven Vincent.
Texas man returned to Lake Charles to face homicide charge
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The suspect in a homicide at the intersection of L’Auberge Boulevard and Sam’s Way has been returned to Lake Charles. Eskinder Seyifu Mekuria, 47, of Humble, Texas, was arrested in Houston last week in connection with the death of Houston man Hushiar Faris Sumo, 46.
JDPSO: Jennings man kills neighbor’s birds, claiming they were ‘keeping his mother awake’
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor’s guinea fowl Sunday, authorities say. Warren Joseph Bourgeois, 47, claimed that the birds were making noise and keeping his mother awake, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Bourgeois...
Lake Charles woman searches for answers after son’s case continues without leads
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is searching for answers after her son’s murder case continues without leads. A son taken from his mother. “We argued a lot, but I loved him dearly,” Edith LaFleur, Gerald LaFleur’s mother said. A father taken from his...
Nurse practitioner accused of raping victim during office visit
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local nurse practitioner is accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local healthcare facility. Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, said detectives received the complaint on Oct. 13, then discovered evidence corroborating the patient’s statements. Det. Kimberly Curran is the lead investigator.
Victim of fatal 1st Ave. hit-and-run identified
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Police have identified the man found dead on First Avenue Sunday morning. Christopher Anthony Syas, 33, is believed to be the victim of a fatal hit-and-run, Lake Charles police said. Lake Charles police are still working to put together a description of the suspect vehicle.
Driver sought in weekend hit-and-run outside nightclub
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that occurred around 1 a.m. on Sunday at a local night club on Common Street. During the initial investigation detectives learned a truck was backing into a parking spot when it struck a parked car. The driver did not stop, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
I-210 eastbound inside lane closed near La. 14
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is advising drivers to avoid I-210 eastbound due to a wreck causing traffic congestion. The accident is near the La. 14 exit.
Calcasieu Woman Arrested for Arson
Calcasieu Parish, La - On October 11, agents with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Office of Forestry arrested 39-year-old Tabitha Verdine for setting several fires on Jim Drake Rd. in Starks, La. LDAF Forestry Enforcement Investigators found that Verdine set fire to the roadside, which spread...
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 17, 2022, that on October 15, 2022, deputies were called to Henry’s Truckstop in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to a reckless motorist at approximately 11:00 a.m.
Two Arrested in Southwest Louisiana for Alleged Domestic Abuse Battery, One Also Charged with Resisting an Officer
Two Arrested in Southwest Louisiana for Alleged Domestic Abuse Battery, One Also Charged with Resisting an Officer. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 17, 2022, that on October 14, 2022, at around 10:30 p.m., deputies were summoned to an address on North Gallaugher Road in Jennings, Louisiana, in connection to a domestic disturbance.
PHOTOS: Car Catches Fire at McDonalds on Prien in Lake Charles
If you aren't following Kitty News At Your Service, you're missing out on some behind-the-scenes news for sure. She always seems to have the inside info and the tea on things going on around the Lake Area. Monday night was no exception. Monday evening, a car pulled into the McDonald's...
