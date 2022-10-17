ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon men’s basketball just misses top 20 of the first AP poll

By Don Smalley
 3 days ago

With all of the attention focused on football, it’s hard to believe the men’s basketball season is right around the corner. Oregon has its first game in exactly three weeks and when the Ducks take the court on Nov. 7 to take on Florida A&M, they’ll be ranked No. 21, according to the first Associated Press poll that was released today.

UCLA is the top-ranked Pac-12 team (No. 8), and Arizona is ranked No. 17. Whether coincidence or not, Michigan and its coach Juwan Howard, who said last week they don’t owe Oregon a return game from 2019, is ranked just below the Ducks at No. 22.

Here is the full preseason poll to begin the 2022-23 season:

  1. North Carolina
  2. Gonzaga
  3. Houston
  4. Kentucky
  5. Baylor
  6. Kansas
  7. Duke
  8. UCLA
  9. Creighton
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. Texas
  13. Indiana
  14. TCU
  15. Auburn
  16. Villanova
  17. Arizona
  18. Virginia
  19. San Diego State
  20. Alabama
  21. Oregon
  22. Michigan
  23. Illinois
  24. Dayton
  25. Texas Tech

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 112, UConn 101, Miami 66, Purdue 56, Saint Louis 36, Michigan St . 35, Florida St. 32, Xavier 29, Wyoming 25, Ohio St. 23, Iowa 13, Rutgers 4, Southern Cal 3, Florida 3, Toledo 1, UAB 1, Memphis 1, Virginia Tech 1, Notre Dame 1.

ESPN continues to show Oregon Ducks no respect in latest power rankings

