Landspout spotted in metro Phoenix: What to know about the tornado-like phenomenon

By Camila Pedrosa, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Southeast Valley residents may have been surprised Sunday when they saw what looked like a tornado forming under storm clouds. But according to the National Weather Service, the funnel was known as a landspout.

A landspout is "a weak tornado," according to a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Phoenix on Monday.

Landspouts are considered a subset of the larger, more well-known tornadoes, the weather service said. They form closer to the ground and have much slower wind speeds than other tornadoes.

While the weather service was unsure of the exact windspeed of Sunday's landspout, the representative said it was categorized as an EF0, the weakest classification of tornadoes, with wind speeds between 40-72 mph.

A tweet posted by the National Weather Service Phoenix on Sunday afternoon said that the landspout spotted in Sun Lakes, south of Chandler, was likely a cold air funnel that commonly forms under small storms when the surface temperature of an area is much warmer than the air above.

Valley residents likely will not see another landspout this week, as a high pressure system moves over the Valley, bringing highs from the mid-80s early in the week into the low-90s by the middle of the week, all with abundant sunshine.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Landspout spotted in metro Phoenix: What to know about the tornado-like phenomenon

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

