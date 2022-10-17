Arizona Cardinals trade for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club announced Monday that the team has agreed to a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

Pending the passing of a physical, Arizona would acquire wide receiver Robbie Anderson from Carolina in exchange for draft compensation.

Anderson (6-3, 190) is in his seventh year in the NFL and has played in 101 games (84 starts) with Panthers (2020-22) and Jets (2016-19) and has 368 receptions for 4,880 yards and 29 touchdowns.

He entered the league in 2016 with the Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent from Temple.

Anderson, whose position coach at the Jets was current Cardinals assistant Shawn Jefferson, has had over 500 receiving yards in each of his first six seasons, including in 2020 when he set career-highs with 1,096 yards and 95 receptions with the Panthers.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport first announced the trade.

Anderson was removed from the Panthers' 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday by interim coach Steve Wilks after getting into a verbal spat with an assistant coach .

Anderson, 29, has 13 catches for 206 yards and one touchdown this season.

His addition will help the Cardinals at wide receiver.

Arizona is expected to get back DeAndre Hopkins from his six-game PED suspension this week, but lost Marquise Brown to an injury in 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that Brown could potentially be out for the rest of the season.

Schefter also reported that Arizona was giving Carolina a sixth and a seventh round pick for Anderson.

The Cardinals will owe Anderson the remaining $690,000 prorated portion of his base salary, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

Anderson reacted to the trade on social media with an emoji tweet.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

