ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Arizona Cardinals trade for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson

By José M. Romero and Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club announced Monday that the team has agreed to a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

Pending the passing of a physical, Arizona would acquire wide receiver Robbie Anderson from Carolina in exchange for draft compensation.

More: 3 things to know about new Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson

NFL Week 7 picks, predictions :

Anderson (6-3, 190) is in his seventh year in the NFL and has played in 101 games (84 starts) with Panthers (2020-22) and Jets (2016-19) and has 368 receptions for 4,880 yards and 29 touchdowns.

He entered the league in 2016 with the Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent from Temple.

Anderson, whose position coach at the Jets was current Cardinals assistant Shawn Jefferson, has had over 500 receiving yards in each of his first six seasons, including in 2020 when he set career-highs with 1,096 yards and 95 receptions with the Panthers.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport first announced the trade.

NFL Week 7 odds :

Anderson was removed from the Panthers' 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday by interim coach Steve Wilks after getting into a verbal spat with an assistant coach .

Anderson, 29, has 13 catches for 206 yards and one touchdown this season.

NFL power rankings: New York Giants, New York Jets make statements with big wins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Isfn6_0icOe8V200

His addition will help the Cardinals at wide receiver.

Arizona is expected to get back DeAndre Hopkins from his six-game PED suspension this week, but lost Marquise Brown to an injury in 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that Brown could potentially be out for the rest of the season.

Schefter also reported that Arizona was giving Carolina a sixth and a seventh round pick for Anderson.

The Cardinals will owe Anderson the remaining $690,000 prorated portion of his base salary, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

Odds: New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals odds: NFL Week 7 point spread, moneyline, total

Anderson reacted to the trade on social media with an emoji tweet.

Reaction: Fire Kliff Kingsbury? Media members, fans call for Arizona Cardinals to fire head coach

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals trade for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona Cardinals' defense sparks NFL Week 7 victory over New Orleans Saints

Look back at our updates from the Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 7 Thursday Night Football game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. NFL Week 7 picks, predictions: Saints vs. Cardinals | Browns vs. Ravens | Bucs vs. Panthers Falcons vs. Bengals | Lions vs. Cowboys | Giants vs. Jaguars Colts vs. Titans | Packers vs. Commanders | Jets vs. Broncos Texans vs. Raiders | Seahawks vs. Chargers | Chiefs vs. 49ers Steelers vs....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer

Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
BOULDER, CO
ClutchPoints

Commanders HC Ron Rivera reveals why Taylor Heinicke, not Sam Howell, will replace injured Carson Wentz

The Washington Commanders will be turning to a former starter to handle the workload under center in the coming weeks — or until Carson Wentz is healthy enough to play again. With Wentz expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks because of a finger injury, Ron Rivera is tapping Taylor Heinicke to be the temporary starter for Washington. The Commanders also have a rookie quarterback in Sam Howell, but Rivera is not keen on giving the keys to the offense to him just yet.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

49ers reportedly beat out Rams for RB Christian McCaffrey

Last offseason, Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams beat out Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers for quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Rams went on to win the Super Bowl. This year, it was Shanahan's team beating out McVay and the Rams, who reportedly made a push to acquire...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Back from 6-game suspension, Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins wants heavy workload Thursday

DeAndre Hopkins wants nothing to do with being on a limited snap count. The veteran wide receiver is back from his six-game league-mandated suspension, practiced on Tuesday and has made it known he wants to play. A lot. Right away, starting with Thursday night when the Hopkins is eligible to officially return for the Arizona Cardinals against the New Orleans Saints at State Farm Stadium.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy