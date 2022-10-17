ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Together We Transform Thursday – October 20, 2022

Homecoming at Stony Brook is a special time as we welcome our alumni back for a weekend filled with events, highlighted by the Hall of Fame induction dinner on Friday and the football game on Saturday. I'm looking forward to kicking off a great weekend tomorrow night as we induct...
Men’s Soccer Unable to Overcome Early Deficit at Temple

PHILADELPHIA – The Stony Brook men's soccer team gave up a first minute goal and was unable to top the Temple Owls in a 2-0 defeat on Tuesday night at the Temple Sports Complex. Temple graduate defender Fabian Grant drilled a shot from outside of the 18-yard box into...
