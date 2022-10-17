Bundle up: Lower than average temperatures set to hit North Jersey this week

Autumn is set to moonlight as winter this week, with colder than average temperatures expected in North Jersey.

The forecasted daily highs through Thursday don't break 60 degrees, and the lows could be in the 30s, thanks to a cold front passing through the region.

Despite the below average temperatures, New Jersey isn't expected to experience any record lows this week, National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Ramsey said. But they will be about five-to-10 degrees lower than usual.

The temperatures are expected to go back up over the weekend and into early next week, when highs are expected to stay in the mid-60s, with lows ranging from the 40s to the 50s.

Halfway through October, temperatures have been mostly below average, meaning the month has been colder than normal. As of Saturday, the National Weather Service said temperatures in Central Park have been an average of three degrees colder than usual this month. In Newark, that number is five degrees below average.

With the winter months fast approaching, it might just be time to pull out those long johns, even if it's a little earlier than normal.