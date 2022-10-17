Read full article on original website
Use of Anesthesia Care for Cataract Surgery Examined
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Anesthesia care is more common among Medicare beneficiaries undergoing cataract surgery versus other low-risk procedures, and fewer cataract surgery patients experience systemic complications within seven days, according to a study published online Oct. 3 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Dhivya Perumal, M.D., from...
Less Sleep Tied to Higher Risk for Developing Chronic Disease
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Sleeping five hours or less per night is associated with a higher risk for developing chronic diseases, according to a study published online Oct. 18 in PLOS Medicine. Séverine Sabia, from Université Paris Cité, Inserm in France, and colleagues examined whether sleep...
Rates of Surgical Consults Lower for Black Patients
TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Black Medicare patients have lower odds of receiving a surgical consultation after being admitted from the emergency department with an emergency general surgery condition versus similar White Medicare patients, according to a study published online Oct. 12 in JAMA Surgery. Sanford E....
Racial/Ethnic Gaps in Outcomes Larger for Infants Conceived by ART
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Women who conceive by medically assisted reproduction (MAR) have larger racial/ethnic disparities in adverse birth outcomes, such as neonatal and fetal death, according to a study published online Oct. 19 in Pediatrics. Sarka Lisonkova, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of British Columbia...
Disparities Seen in Receipt of Postpartum Care
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Disparities exist in the receipt of recommended postpartum care by insurance type, rural or urban residence, and racial and ethnic identities, according to a study published online Oct. 14 in JAMA Health Forum. Julia D. Interrante, M.P.H., from University of Minnesota in...
Hair Straightening Product Use Linked to Uterine Cancer
THURSDAY, Oct. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Use of hair straightening products appears to be associated with incident uterine cancer, according to a study published online Oct. 17 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. Che-Jung Chang, Ph.D., from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences in Research...
