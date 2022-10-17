ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfmynews2.com

VOTE NOW! Friday Football Fever Game of the Week Oct. 28

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — From touchdowns to school rivalries, halftime shows, and more - Friday Football Fever is back!. Make your voice heard and show your school pride by voting in WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for October 28. Subscribe to our YouTube channel and watch all the Triad high school football highlights in our Friday Football Fever playlist.
wfmynews2.com

NC A&T to bus students to the polls

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students at North Carolina A&T State University and Bennett College are hosting a bus to the polls and an early voting block party in Greensboro on Friday. They are hosting the events to encourage students to vote in the midterm election. The bus to polls will...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Employee shot inside Red Roof Hotel in Archdale, police say

ARCHDALE, N.C. — An employee at the Red Roof Hotel in Archdale was found shot early Tuesday morning, according to officers. Archdale police said they received calls indicating there were shots fired at the Red Roof Hotel on Liberty Road just before 5 a.m. They were told that he was lying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound.
ARCHDALE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Prisoner who went missing from a job site was captured in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. — UPDATE: Offender Reginald Jones was captured Wednesday night in Sanford. He was found by correctional staff walking along NC Highway 42 and was taken into custody without incident. Emergency response crews and law enforcement officers are looking for an inmate who walked away during a job...
SANFORD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy