A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
VOTE NOW! Friday Football Fever Game of the Week Oct. 28
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — From touchdowns to school rivalries, halftime shows, and more - Friday Football Fever is back!. Make your voice heard and show your school pride by voting in WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for October 28. Subscribe to our YouTube channel and watch all the Triad high school football highlights in our Friday Football Fever playlist.
Grimsley baseball teams will play at the Greensboro Grasshoppers’ stadium
The new Kiser Middle School is being built on Grimsley fields. Now the baseball teams have a place to play games.
NC A&T to bus students to the polls
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students at North Carolina A&T State University and Bennett College are hosting a bus to the polls and an early voting block party in Greensboro on Friday. They are hosting the events to encourage students to vote in the midterm election. The bus to polls will...
Greensboro mom runs in honor of woman killed in Raleigh mass shooting
She was one of hundreds of people posting the hashtag 'Run for Sue'. Sue Karnatz was one of five people killed in the shooting.
Rockingham County poll workers prepare for early voting to begin across North Carolina
One poll worker was brand new to the effort. The other had done this before. Both said they see it as their duty to help their neighbors cast their ballots.
Friendly Avenue to temporarily close, will take effect Oct. 24
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A portion of Friendly Avenue is set to close on Monday, Oct. 24 in Greensboro, according to city officials. Officials said a block of Friendly Avenue between Elm Street and Davie Street will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday for a crane to be set up.
Greensboro police department job fair sees great turnout
The department opened its doors to anyone who was interested in a job. They said there are more than 100 job openings.
Guilford County School district responds after multiple fights at multiple high schools
The fights were caught on video. The district said the students would be disciplined properly.
Employee shot inside Red Roof Hotel in Archdale, police say
ARCHDALE, N.C. — An employee at the Red Roof Hotel in Archdale was found shot early Tuesday morning, according to officers. Archdale police said they received calls indicating there were shots fired at the Red Roof Hotel on Liberty Road just before 5 a.m. They were told that he was lying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound.
What Raleigh Police’s five day report tells us about the ongoing mass shooting investigation
Five people were killed and two were injured in a Raleigh neighborhood October 13. The alleged 15-year-old is still in the hospital.
Prisoner who went missing from a job site was captured in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. — UPDATE: Offender Reginald Jones was captured Wednesday night in Sanford. He was found by correctional staff walking along NC Highway 42 and was taken into custody without incident. Emergency response crews and law enforcement officers are looking for an inmate who walked away during a job...
Attorney General Josh Stein files lawsuits against companies for chemical use
Stein accused several companies of selling a product with a toxic chemical in it. He said it was sold to Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro.
17-year-old charged in Orange Co. murders to be tried as adult, DA says
The Orange Co. District Attorney is asking for a transfer. It will take 15 days.
