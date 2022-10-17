ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

hamlethub.com

Miss Confident Celebrates Three Years in Ridgefield on November 5!

Miss Confident, a Boutique for Tweens and Teens, is thrilled to invite the community to its upcoming Third Anniversary Celebration on November 5 from 11AM to 5PM at the Ridgefield shop, located at 17 Danbury Road. Miss Confident features a wide selection of apparel and gifts for Tweens & Teens selected to inspire confidence in growing girls.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

JB Philbin Landscapes Acquires Colonial Gardens

Fairfield, CT - JP Philbin Landscapes has celebrated with an official ribbon cutting the announcement that they have acquired Colonial Gardens. The October 7th ceremony was officiated by First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick at the 1174 Bronson Road location, in Fairfield, CT. “We are so excited” said Owner James Philbin....
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Dancing Stars of Greenwich Charity Dance-Off Wowed and Raised $144,000 for Abilis

Dancers twirled and tangoed, did the rumba and cha cha cha at the fourth annual Dancing Stars of Greenwich charity dance-off on September 17, presented by Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Greenwich in support of Abilis. Abilis is a Fairfield County-based nonprofit organization that provides services and supports for more than 800 individuals with disabilities and their families. More than $144,000 was raised for Abilis from the event that will support Abilis’ programs and services throughout Fairfield County.
GREENWICH, CT
hamlethub.com

Tour 67 Whipstick Road Home at Public Open House this Sunday

67 Whipstick Road, Ridgefield - Public Open House on Sunday 10/23 from 1-3pm Picturesque shingle style country home on 1.0 level acre with stone walls and walkways, mature trees and flowering gardens, sprawling yard, lower stone patio, and upper deck offering panoramic views of the peaceful pond bordered by 75 acres of open space.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: The CBD Curators

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT The CBD...
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

St. Mary School Milford Restaurant Week

Dine out for a great cause! St. Mary School is holding its inaugural Restaurant Week the week of November 2nd - 8th. Visit any of our participating restaurants and mention SMS, and 10% of your order will go towards St. Mary School! Each time you dine, you will also be entered into a raffle for one of many prizes including gift certificates to numerous restaurants, shops, and activities, hand-crafted unique items such as coasters, ornaments, and more, and even interior design services! Please see our flyer for more information!
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Pepper Street Pets

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Pepper Street...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Fine Art Photography to Surprise and Delight in Ridgefield

D.Colabella Fine Art Gallery, located at 446 Main Street, is excited to present Between Light and Dark, an exhibition featuring the works of leading NYC fashion photographer Udo Spreitzenbarth. The exhibition will run from November 17–January 14, 2023. An artist VIP reception event and portrait reveal will be by invitation...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

This Week in the City, Danbury Neighborhood Assistance

In this episode of "This Week in the City", Mayor Esposito speaks with Shawn Stillman, UNIT Coordinator about the Unified Neighborhood Inspection Team. Preserving the quality and character of Danbury’s neighborhoods, as well as improving and maintaining the quality of life for all of its residents, is the primary goal for the Office of Neighborhood Assistance, also known as the UNIT (Unified Neighborhood Inspection Team).
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Wilton Police Officers Host Tip-A-Cop at Cactus Rose on October 26!

Officers with the Wilton Police Department will host a Tip-A-Cop event to benefit Special Olympics Connecticut at Cactus Rose located at 5 River Road, Wilton, on Wednesday, October 26th between 5 PM and 9 PM. During the event, law enforcement will volunteer their time to work with restaurant employees and...
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Fine Day Fair at Onatru Farm Park November 4-6

Explore our exquisite outdoor Holiday Fair at the stunning Onatru Farm Park & Preserve, located on Elmwood Road in South Salem, New York. Meet over 60 talented artisans and makers from around the country and discover the most brilliant gifts for the holiday season. Meet the vendors and learn more...
SOUTH SALEM, NY
hamlethub.com

On the market in Ridgefield: modern masterpiece by internationally renowned architect, Rafael Viñoly

Privately sited on nearly five hilltop acres with extraordinary 100-mile views, 191 Ridgebury Road, Ridgefield, CT is an exceptional design of steel, cement and glass. On the market for $8.5 million with Karla Murtaugh and Peggy Marconi of Compass CT Real Estate, this impossible-to-replicate residence features an absolutely stunning collection of rare and imported materials, architectural details with curved lines, angular interior design elements, sweeping entryways and a marvel of travertine terracing.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Bat Boy The Musical at WCSU October 28 - November 6

WCSU presents ‘Bat Boy: The Musical’ at the VPAC Oct. 28 – Nov. 6. Western Connecticut State University’s Department of Theatre Arts presents two weekends of live performances of “Bat Boy: The Musical” at the university’s Visual and Performing Art Center MainStage Theatre, 43 Lake Ave. Extension, Danbury, from Friday, Oct. 28, through Sunday, Nov. 6.
DANBURY, CT

