Miss Confident Celebrates Three Years in Ridgefield on November 5!
Miss Confident, a Boutique for Tweens and Teens, is thrilled to invite the community to its upcoming Third Anniversary Celebration on November 5 from 11AM to 5PM at the Ridgefield shop, located at 17 Danbury Road. Miss Confident features a wide selection of apparel and gifts for Tweens & Teens selected to inspire confidence in growing girls.
JB Philbin Landscapes Acquires Colonial Gardens
Fairfield, CT - JP Philbin Landscapes has celebrated with an official ribbon cutting the announcement that they have acquired Colonial Gardens. The October 7th ceremony was officiated by First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick at the 1174 Bronson Road location, in Fairfield, CT. “We are so excited” said Owner James Philbin....
Holiday Shopping Fundraiser at Danbury Fair Mall ReStore to Aid Non-Profits “A Brush With Kindness” Program
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity invites you to a cozy evening at its ReStore in the Danbury Fair Mall Tuesday, November 1st to kick off the holiday season and shop for upcycled holiday treasure. The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. and guests will be one of the first to shop the store's sought-after best seasonal decor.
Dancing Stars of Greenwich Charity Dance-Off Wowed and Raised $144,000 for Abilis
Dancers twirled and tangoed, did the rumba and cha cha cha at the fourth annual Dancing Stars of Greenwich charity dance-off on September 17, presented by Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Greenwich in support of Abilis. Abilis is a Fairfield County-based nonprofit organization that provides services and supports for more than 800 individuals with disabilities and their families. More than $144,000 was raised for Abilis from the event that will support Abilis’ programs and services throughout Fairfield County.
Tour 67 Whipstick Road Home at Public Open House this Sunday
67 Whipstick Road, Ridgefield - Public Open House on Sunday 10/23 from 1-3pm Picturesque shingle style country home on 1.0 level acre with stone walls and walkways, mature trees and flowering gardens, sprawling yard, lower stone patio, and upper deck offering panoramic views of the peaceful pond bordered by 75 acres of open space.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: The CBD Curators
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT The CBD...
St. Mary School Milford Restaurant Week
Dine out for a great cause! St. Mary School is holding its inaugural Restaurant Week the week of November 2nd - 8th. Visit any of our participating restaurants and mention SMS, and 10% of your order will go towards St. Mary School! Each time you dine, you will also be entered into a raffle for one of many prizes including gift certificates to numerous restaurants, shops, and activities, hand-crafted unique items such as coasters, ornaments, and more, and even interior design services! Please see our flyer for more information!
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Pepper Street Pets
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Pepper Street...
Fine Art Photography to Surprise and Delight in Ridgefield
D.Colabella Fine Art Gallery, located at 446 Main Street, is excited to present Between Light and Dark, an exhibition featuring the works of leading NYC fashion photographer Udo Spreitzenbarth. The exhibition will run from November 17–January 14, 2023. An artist VIP reception event and portrait reveal will be by invitation...
This Week in the City, Danbury Neighborhood Assistance
In this episode of "This Week in the City", Mayor Esposito speaks with Shawn Stillman, UNIT Coordinator about the Unified Neighborhood Inspection Team. Preserving the quality and character of Danbury’s neighborhoods, as well as improving and maintaining the quality of life for all of its residents, is the primary goal for the Office of Neighborhood Assistance, also known as the UNIT (Unified Neighborhood Inspection Team).
Why Small Businesses Matter in New Canaan and Greenwich: Forme Barre Fitness
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Forme Barre...
Wilton Police Officers Host Tip-A-Cop at Cactus Rose on October 26!
Officers with the Wilton Police Department will host a Tip-A-Cop event to benefit Special Olympics Connecticut at Cactus Rose located at 5 River Road, Wilton, on Wednesday, October 26th between 5 PM and 9 PM. During the event, law enforcement will volunteer their time to work with restaurant employees and...
Fine Day Fair at Onatru Farm Park November 4-6
Explore our exquisite outdoor Holiday Fair at the stunning Onatru Farm Park & Preserve, located on Elmwood Road in South Salem, New York. Meet over 60 talented artisans and makers from around the country and discover the most brilliant gifts for the holiday season. Meet the vendors and learn more...
20th Annual Festival of Trees to benefit Ann’s Place at The Summit in Danbury November 18-20
The 20th Annual Festival of Trees to benefit Ann’s Place will take place at The Summit in Danbury from November 18-20, 2022. Raising over $3.5 million since 2003 to support area cancer patients, it is the largest annual fundraiser for Ann’s Place. There are so many fun things...
On the market in Ridgefield: modern masterpiece by internationally renowned architect, Rafael Viñoly
Privately sited on nearly five hilltop acres with extraordinary 100-mile views, 191 Ridgebury Road, Ridgefield, CT is an exceptional design of steel, cement and glass. On the market for $8.5 million with Karla Murtaugh and Peggy Marconi of Compass CT Real Estate, this impossible-to-replicate residence features an absolutely stunning collection of rare and imported materials, architectural details with curved lines, angular interior design elements, sweeping entryways and a marvel of travertine terracing.
Services planned for Danbury resident, St. Peter Church volunteer, Mary Ellen Cesca, 69
Mary Ellen Cesca, 69, of Danbury, wife of Paul L. Cesca, died on Monday, October 17, 2022. Mrs. Cesca was born in Danbury on May 18, 1953, the daughter of the late John and Rosemary (Scozzafava) Lariccia. She attended St. Peter School and graduated from Danbury High School with the Class of 1971.
Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center’s Newest Exhibit Demonstrates Colonial-Era Ridgefield’s National and International Connections
Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) is excited to announce the opening of Cheers to 250 Years! A History of T. Keeler’s Inn, Tavern, and Store on Saturday, October 22. The exhibition, located in the Gilbert Wing of the museum’s historic tavern, will run through Saturday, December 31...
ACT of CT's Guys and Dolls rehearsal in ACTION: production opens next week!
ACT of CT’s production of Guys and Dolls opens next week! This is the theater’s largest production to date and is going to blow Ridgefield away!. Check out this short video from this week's Guys and Dolls rehearsals!. This production is going to be “all Aces!” You don’t...
Ancona's News and Brews: Top Sellers at Everyday Low Prices, Koval Single Barrel Rye, IPA 4 Pack
Be Sheepish, Magic Macon, Polar Blend, Symphonic Celebration. Our Top Selling Wines At "Everyday Low Prices" Your favorites from 90+, Bogle, Rodney Strong, and. Apothic Red Blend (750ml) ($15.99/$19.99) Barone Fini Pinot Grigio (750ml) ($12.99 /$10.99) Chloe Pinot Noir (750ml) ($16.99 /$13.99) See All Everyday Sale Price Wines HERE And...
Bat Boy The Musical at WCSU October 28 - November 6
WCSU presents ‘Bat Boy: The Musical’ at the VPAC Oct. 28 – Nov. 6. Western Connecticut State University’s Department of Theatre Arts presents two weekends of live performances of “Bat Boy: The Musical” at the university’s Visual and Performing Art Center MainStage Theatre, 43 Lake Ave. Extension, Danbury, from Friday, Oct. 28, through Sunday, Nov. 6.
