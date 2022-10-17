ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC Mega Match makes its return to partner with five shelters

By Mike Coutee, Marcus Officer
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gc3mo_0icOdGVo00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least five Kansas City area animal shelters are coming together to help find their pets permanent homes.

For the first since 2019, a handful of local shelters will be working together to place pets into loving homes.

All pet adoptions at all locations are $25.

The Mega Match adoption event will be held from Oct. 21-23 at these five Kansas City Shelters:

  • Great Plains SPCA, 5424 Antioch Drive, Merriam, Kansas
  • Humane Society of Greater Kansas City, 5445 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas
  • KC Pet Project, 7077 Elmwood Ave., Kansas City, Missouri; 8721 N. Stoddard Ave., Kansas City, Missouri; 11620 W. 95th St., Overland Park, Kansas
  • Lawrence Humane Society, 1805 East 19th St., Lawrence, Kansas
  • Melissa’s Second Chances, 11015 W. 75 th St., Shawnee, Kansas

Adoptions will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22. On Oct. 23, the event will run from noon to 6 p.m.

For more information on adoptions and locations, visit the KC Mega Match website.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

WM ‘Career Day’ This Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WM is more than just waste management, they’re a leader in sustainability. This Saturday, you’re invited to their career day. Qualified CDL licensed holders and diesel maintenance technicians are encouraged to pre-register at www.careers.wm.com, but walk-ins are welcome as well.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy