KC Mega Match makes its return to partner with five shelters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least five Kansas City area animal shelters are coming together to help find their pets permanent homes.

For the first since 2019, a handful of local shelters will be working together to place pets into loving homes.

All pet adoptions at all locations are $25.

The Mega Match adoption event will be held from Oct. 21-23 at these five Kansas City Shelters:

Great Plains SPCA, 5424 Antioch Drive, Merriam, Kansas

5424 Antioch Drive, Merriam, Kansas Humane Society of Greater Kansas City, 5445 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas

5445 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas KC Pet Project, 7077 Elmwood Ave., Kansas City, Missouri; 8721 N. Stoddard Ave., Kansas City, Missouri; 11620 W. 95th St., Overland Park, Kansas

7077 Elmwood Ave., Kansas City, Missouri; 8721 N. Stoddard Ave., Kansas City, Missouri; 11620 W. 95th St., Overland Park, Kansas Lawrence Humane Society, 1805 East 19th St., Lawrence, Kansas

1805 East 19th St., Lawrence, Kansas Melissa’s Second Chances, 11015 W. 75 th St., Shawnee, Kansas

Adoptions will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22. On Oct. 23, the event will run from noon to 6 p.m.

For more information on adoptions and locations, visit the KC Mega Match website.

