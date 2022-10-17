KC Mega Match makes its return to partner with five shelters
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least five Kansas City area animal shelters are coming together to help find their pets permanent homes.
For the first since 2019, a handful of local shelters will be working together to place pets into loving homes.
All pet adoptions at all locations are $25.
The Mega Match adoption event will be held from Oct. 21-23 at these five Kansas City Shelters:
- Great Plains SPCA, 5424 Antioch Drive, Merriam, Kansas
- Humane Society of Greater Kansas City, 5445 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas
- KC Pet Project, 7077 Elmwood Ave., Kansas City, Missouri; 8721 N. Stoddard Ave., Kansas City, Missouri; 11620 W. 95th St., Overland Park, Kansas
- Lawrence Humane Society, 1805 East 19th St., Lawrence, Kansas
- Melissa’s Second Chances, 11015 W. 75 th St., Shawnee, Kansas
Adoptions will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22. On Oct. 23, the event will run from noon to 6 p.m.
For more information on adoptions and locations, visit the KC Mega Match website.
